Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Print Out The Internet? Yes Ma’am”: Employee Maliciously Complies And Prints Out Over 30k Pages For The Boss
30points
Work & Money6 hours ago

“Print Out The Internet? Yes Ma’am”: Employee Maliciously Complies And Prints Out Over 30k Pages For The Boss

Mantas Kačerauskas and
Rokas Laurinavičius

There are demanding bosses and then there are unreasonable jerks. Unfortunately, Redditt user u/SignSavings9270 has had to work for the latter.

Recently, they shared a particularly bitter experience with the subreddit r/MaliciousCompliance. A decade ago, when they were a technical writer for the government, their superior asked for a printed version of the entire employee handbook.

Then, the lady wasn’t satisfied with the fact that some sources were only referenced as URLs and demanded the actual websites be printed out too. u/SignSavings9270 obliged and brought 30,000 pages to her office.

Image credits: Mahrous Houses (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Iakobchuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SignSavings9270

As the story went viral, its author answered the questions that arose in the discussion

It really resonated with people, and many suggested alternative actions the original poster could’ve taken

Some also shared their own similar stories

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if you obey is malicious compliance and if you do not is disobedience? This is not right

0
0points
reply
POST
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if you obey is malicious compliance and if you do not is disobedience? This is not right

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda