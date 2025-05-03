Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Boomer Nearly Drowns Then Berates The Lifeguard Who Saved Him For Hurting His Fragile Male Ego
Man in pool reaching for a lifeguard's hand during a rescue, showing struggle and distress in the water.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Boomer Nearly Drowns Then Berates The Lifeguard Who Saved Him For Hurting His Fragile Male Ego

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing better than a relaxing day at the beach. Burying your toes in the warm sand, laying under an umbrella reading a book and breathing in the fresh, ocean air can make your troubles melt faster than a popsicle.

But while you’re getting a tan or combing the shore for beautiful shells, it’s important to remember that, even at the beach, safety comes first. A lifeguard recently shared a story on Reddit detailing how she saved a man’s life after he ignored warning signs about the water conditions. But instead of thanking her, he demonstrated just how ignorant he really is. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

RELATED:

    It’s important to take lifeguards seriously when they warn swimmers about dangerous water conditions

    Image credits: Danielle-Claude Bélanger (not the actual photo)

    But when one man refused to listen, this lifeguard had to put herself at risk to save him from drowning

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

    Later, the lifeguard shared some more details about the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ThatOceanAngel

    Over 3,500 people drown in the United States every year

    Many of us spend the majority of the year looking forward to summer. Finally, the sun is shining, the air is warm, and it’s the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities like swimming. If you happen to live in a warm place, you might even be able to get into the water during the spring! But regardless of when you’re diving in, you must remember how to stay safe.

    According to Stop Drowning Now, between 3,500 and 4,000 people drown in the United States every single year. This is the most common way for children between the ages of one and four to lose their lives, and 80% of child drownings take place in residential pools while there are adults around.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    No matter how long you’ve been swimming or how strong of a swimmer you are, you are, unfortunately, not immune to drowning. In fact, a 2021 study in Canada found that drownings among older adults have been on the rise in recent years.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Researchers found that 812 adults over the age of 65 lost their lives to drowning during the 10-year period of their study. However, they project that by 2050, between 209 and 430 older adults will drown in Canada per year. 

    The study also determined that adults between the ages of 65 and 74 were more likely to drown in open water, such as lakes, rivers and oceans. Meanwhile, those over the age of 75 were more likely to drown in bathtubs or private pools.

    Safety should always be the top priority near any body of water

    When it comes to the dangers of beaches in particular, data from the United States Lifesaving Association reports that over 1,300 people have lost their lives on California beaches between 1991 and 2021. During that period, Florida beaches also saw over 700 casualties, and Hawaii beaches saw over 500 drownings. Texas beaches also had over 200 drownings, while Illinois beaches had over 100.

    So what can we do to prevent these tragedies from taking place? The American Red Cross notes on their site that the most important safety tips for swimming at the beach are: always stay in a lifeguarded area, never swim alone (even if you’re a confident swimmer), understand your fitness and swimming capabilities, and be aware of weather and water conditions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The ocean is unpredictable. If you notice changing tides, fast-moving currents or strong waves, it might be time to get out of the water. And if lifeguards post warnings about water conditions, do not ignore them. Going for a swim is never going to be more important than your life.

    The Red Cross notes that it’s always wise to enter water cautiously, especially if you’re unsure of exactly what’s waiting for you under the waves. Don’t jump or dive into the ocean from a bridge or other height, as there might be rocks waiting for you underneath. And don’t go swimming if you’re under the influence.

    If you’re going to be on a boat on open water, don’t take off your lifejacket. You might not be thrilled about wearing it if it doesn’t match your cute new swimsuit, but you’ll be glad you kept it on when it ends up saving your life!

    Swimming doesn’t have to be a scary activity. In fact, it should be tons of fun! But you’ll only get to enjoy it if you take safety seriously. And if a lifeguard rescues you, please, be respectful to them.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The lifeguard also responded to a couple of comments and provided more background information

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers applauded the woman for being a hero and called out the man for his inappropriate comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some even had similar stories of their own to share

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like this was more of a gender issue than an age issue.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like this was more of a gender issue than an age issue.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda