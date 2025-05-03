Boomer Nearly Drowns Then Berates The Lifeguard Who Saved Him For Hurting His Fragile Male Ego

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing better than a relaxing day at the beach. Burying your toes in the warm sand, laying under an umbrella reading a book and breathing in the fresh, ocean air can make your troubles melt faster than a popsicle.

But while you’re getting a tan or combing the shore for beautiful shells, it’s important to remember that, even at the beach, safety comes first. A lifeguard recently shared a story on Reddit detailing how she saved a man’s life after he ignored warning signs about the water conditions. But instead of thanking her, he demonstrated just how ignorant he really is. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

It’s important to take lifeguards seriously when they warn swimmers about dangerous water conditions

But when one man refused to listen, this lifeguard had to put herself at risk to save him from drowning

Later, the lifeguard shared some more details about the situation

Over 3,500 people drown in the United States every year

Many of us spend the majority of the year looking forward to summer. Finally, the sun is shining, the air is warm, and it’s the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities like swimming. If you happen to live in a warm place, you might even be able to get into the water during the spring! But regardless of when you’re diving in, you must remember how to stay safe.

According to Stop Drowning Now, between 3,500 and 4,000 people drown in the United States every single year. This is the most common way for children between the ages of one and four to lose their lives, and 80% of child drownings take place in residential pools while there are adults around.

No matter how long you’ve been swimming or how strong of a swimmer you are, you are, unfortunately, not immune to drowning. In fact, a 2021 study in Canada found that drownings among older adults have been on the rise in recent years.

Researchers found that 812 adults over the age of 65 lost their lives to drowning during the 10-year period of their study. However, they project that by 2050, between 209 and 430 older adults will drown in Canada per year.

The study also determined that adults between the ages of 65 and 74 were more likely to drown in open water, such as lakes, rivers and oceans. Meanwhile, those over the age of 75 were more likely to drown in bathtubs or private pools.

Safety should always be the top priority near any body of water

When it comes to the dangers of beaches in particular, data from the United States Lifesaving Association reports that over 1,300 people have lost their lives on California beaches between 1991 and 2021. During that period, Florida beaches also saw over 700 casualties, and Hawaii beaches saw over 500 drownings. Texas beaches also had over 200 drownings, while Illinois beaches had over 100.

So what can we do to prevent these tragedies from taking place? The American Red Cross notes on their site that the most important safety tips for swimming at the beach are: always stay in a lifeguarded area, never swim alone (even if you’re a confident swimmer), understand your fitness and swimming capabilities, and be aware of weather and water conditions.

The ocean is unpredictable. If you notice changing tides, fast-moving currents or strong waves, it might be time to get out of the water. And if lifeguards post warnings about water conditions, do not ignore them. Going for a swim is never going to be more important than your life.

The Red Cross notes that it’s always wise to enter water cautiously, especially if you’re unsure of exactly what’s waiting for you under the waves. Don’t jump or dive into the ocean from a bridge or other height, as there might be rocks waiting for you underneath. And don’t go swimming if you’re under the influence.

If you’re going to be on a boat on open water, don’t take off your lifejacket. You might not be thrilled about wearing it if it doesn’t match your cute new swimsuit, but you’ll be glad you kept it on when it ends up saving your life!

Swimming doesn’t have to be a scary activity. In fact, it should be tons of fun! But you’ll only get to enjoy it if you take safety seriously. And if a lifeguard rescues you, please, be respectful to them.

The lifeguard also responded to a couple of comments and provided more background information

Readers applauded the woman for being a hero and called out the man for his inappropriate comments

Some even had similar stories of their own to share

