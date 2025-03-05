ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Books are a treasure in life—wouldn’t you agree? First, there are so many of them, in different genres, that everyone can find something they would like and enjoy. Another thing is that books can help you feel calm and relaxed. At the same time, they can bring the extra spice of drama, romance, or even detective fiction to life. Best of all, books exercise our imagination. We can all paint a personal picture in our minds of the book we’re reading: the plot, the dialogue, the setting, the characters, or even their clothing.

So, this time we’re serving you a book quiz. It might sound super easy, especially if you’re a bookworm! However, here is the trick: we prepared 25 famous books and you’ll have to guess them just by their covers.

Do you think you can recognize them all? Let’s find out! 📖

RELATED:

Image credits: cottonbro studio