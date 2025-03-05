ADVERTISEMENT

Books are a treasure in life—wouldn’t you agree? First, there are so many of them, in different genres, that everyone can find something they would like and enjoy. Another thing is that books can help you feel calm and relaxed. At the same time, they can bring the extra spice of drama, romance, or even detective fiction to life. Best of all, books exercise our imagination. We can all paint a personal picture in our minds of the book we’re reading: the plot, the dialogue, the setting, the characters, or even their clothing.

So, this time we’re serving you a book quiz. It might sound super easy, especially if you’re a bookworm! However, here is the trick: we prepared 25 famous books and you’ll have to guess them just by their covers.

Do you think you can recognize them all? Let’s find out! 📖

RELATED:
    Man holding "The Sorrows of Young Werther," featuring a classic book cover in an elegant setting.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Ic_score

    /

    0

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!