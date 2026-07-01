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Bonnie Blue Follows Up Grotesque Baby Shower With “Bump Update” Aimed At Her Critics
Bonnie Blue speaks to her critics, offering a bump update in a light green top on a patio.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Bonnie Blue Follows Up Grotesque Baby Shower With “Bump Update” Aimed At Her Critics

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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English adult content creator Bonnie Blue, who made headlines in early June for holding a grotesque baby shower where she invited several men to urinate on her body, has now drawn attention with a “bump update” video.

Posted on Instagram on June 25, the clip showed Blue in a mint-green ruffled bralette top and a white skirt that hung low on her waist, putting her expectant belly on full display.

Highlights
  • Bonnie Blue shared a baby bump update last week, in which she fired back at critics who had expressed concerns about her unborn child’s health.
  • Her response did not deter commenters, many of whom remained worried about the child’s wellbeing given her ongoing choices and public behavior.
  • Some users also expressed skepticism, stating they do not believe Blue is actually pregnant.

While the visual itself was not problematic, Blue hitting back at her critics—who had expressed concern about her continued engagement with men while carrying a child—by calling herself “the best feminist out there” did not sit well with many.

They continued to sympathize with her unborn child in the comments section, with one writing, “poor baby,” and another adding, “I hope social services get involved when the baby arrives.”

RELATED:

    Bonnie Blue responded to critics expressing concerns about her child, but her statement did little to alleviate ongoing scrutiny

    Bonnie Blue at her baby shower with friends, showing off her baby bump update.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

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    “I am pregnant, and I have taken hundreds and hundreds of men whilst carrying a baby,” Blue said in her video.

    “My baby is still healthier than you. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re broke, your teeth are yellow, and God knows what else is wrong with you. But me and my baby, we’re healthy and rich,” she added.

    Close-up of Bonnie Blue showing her baby bump update at her baby shower.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    Blue called herself a feminist in a separate video filmed at the same time. 

    Addressing married women, she emphasized that she supports herself and is not dependent on a man for financial support. 

    “Don’t shame me for being the best feminist out there. For doing what I want, when I want, with my baby, whilst pregnant,” she fumed.

    She once again flexed her financial well-being, saying, “I’m a millionaire, I run my own business, and I do whatever I want, including being your husband.”

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    Bonnie Blue outside, touching her baby bump for a bump update.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    Blue has always been transparent about the number of partners she has had.

    Last year she said she was close to 2000 men, but since then she’s done multiple more challenges, all featuring hundreds more participants, so she’s only pushed that number upwards.

    Detractors used this fact to continue shaming her, arguing that although they are not as rich as she is, they know who their father is.

    “Who is your baby’s daddy?” one asked Blue.

    An online comment about Bonnie Blue's baby shower: kid is about to be fatherless and bullied.

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    An online comment about Bonnie Blue's baby shower: The kid is gonna hate her when it grows up.

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    Others wondered how she planned to tell her kid why she was rich, to which a user responded, “She’ll say by putting a price on her soul.”

    Those concerned about her baby, despite her assurances about its health, urged her to “stop drinking” and expressed hope that she “doesn’t pop out a girl,” while one comment simply read, “I wish the child were mine.” 

    Some doubted that Bonnie Blue was pregnant, recalling a previous occasion when she had faked a pregnancy 

    Bonnie Blue providing a baby shower bump update to her critics, showing her pregnant belly while outdoors.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    “You could be a feminist, but you are not pregnant,” one said, while another remarked, “I am sure she is faking it like before.”

    @bonniebluebump update♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue
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    Blue first announced her pregnancy in February after sleeping with 400 men as part of a “breeding mission.”

    In early March, when she was seen with a baby bump, people suspected it to be prosthetic.

    Cut to March 31, Blue confirmed the speculation by posting a video on her social media. 

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    Screenshot of a critical comment from krixstan_cfc about Bonnie Blue's baby shower and impending birth.

    Screenshot of an officialfostellaa comment hoping child services get involved regarding Bonnie Blue's baby shower.

    “So spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump, so thank you to all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa and the sunshine, but over 100 million views made me £1 better off,” she said.

    Blue showed no remorse for the deception, signing off the video by blowing a kiss to the camera while lounging poolside. 

    Blue insists that her current pregnancy is genuine and has opened up about physical challenges, wardrobe struggles, and more in several interviews

    Bonnie Blue showing her pregnant belly in a baby shower bump update, holding her stomach in a white top.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    Blue sat down for a 40-minute interview with the Daily Star on May 29, where she opened up about how her life has changed since becoming an expectant mother.

    “Pregnancy is hard and involves a lot of gagging—a different type of gagging that is frustrating,” she said.

    Bonnie Blue sticking her tongue out, posing by a pool for a baby shower bump update to her critics.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    She went on to express her frustration that her expensive wardrobe didn’t fit her heavily pregnant frame, revealing she has “gone about 10 sizes up.”

    Blue said she knows the child’s gender but refused to make it public. She, instead, stuck to saying, “It is healthy, and everything is good.”

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment from smp_pmu_goldbeauty criticizing a baby shower.

    Bonnie Blue at a baby shower, holding her baby bump, surrounded by masked figures, with yellow balloons.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    Blue’s pregnancy, for those not in the loop, came after she revealed she struggled with fertility issues in the past.

    The adult performer, who was married to her childhood sweetheart, Oliver Davidson, from February 2022 to November 2023, told Us Weekly in March that she was unable to conceive with him, leading her to believe she would eventually have to “go the IVF route.” 

    In the same interview, she also outlined how she plans to raise her child.

    Blue said she would keep her child away from the glare of the adult entertainment industry and would make sure she herself is objectified less for the child’s sake.

    “There’ll be a very strict line once the baby’s here regarding what’s shown and how much is shown,” she said.

    “No dignity,” a netizen wrote about Bonnie Blue

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment from azxurawolfen about a child asking about their father.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment from _mindorbit criticizing a baby shower as tasteless and ridiculous.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment from salim_20191229 stating But no dignity.

    A comment on Bonnie Blue's baby shower post, criticizing her actions and calling for legal consequences for the grotesque baby shower.

    A comment expressing outrage about Bonnie Blue's baby shower, suggesting social services intervention for the grotesque baby shower.

    A comment praying for Bonnie Blue's child to be taken away, reacting to the grotesque baby shower.

    A comment defining Bonnie Blue as an insecure woman, likely a criticism aimed at her grotesque baby shower and bump update.

    A comment hoping Bonnie Blue's child never sees the kind of person she is, referencing the grotesque baby shower and bump update.

    A social media comment from benjaminjackson432 that reads, That baby won't have a chance, regarding a Bonnie Blue baby shower.

    A social media comment from wayneplunkett58 that reads, How many fathers, regarding a Bonnie Blue baby shower.

    A social media comment from dannyrichards158 that reads, Having to tell ur kid why your rich lol get a grip, regarding a Bonnie Blue baby shower.

    A social media comment from dobson_6 that reads, All I can say is i hope once it's born socially services get involved because of what you do and they take it away, regarding a Bonnie Blue baby shower.

    A social media comment from patisserie_sun that reads, Poor baby, regarding a Bonnie Blue baby shower.

    A social media comment asking who the daddy is, related to Bonnie Blue's baby shower and bump update.

    A social media comment asking about continuing the baby shower activities when the baby is born.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that of the poll options, unsure is 0. At least at 12:18 CDT 24h

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that of the poll options, unsure is 0. At least at 12:18 CDT 24h

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