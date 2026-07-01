Bonnie Blue Follows Up Grotesque Baby Shower With “Bump Update” Aimed At Her Critics

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English adult content creator Bonnie Blue, who made headlines in early June for holding a grotesque baby shower where she invited several men to urinate on her body, has now drawn attention with a “bump update” video.

Posted on Instagram on June 25, the clip showed Blue in a mint-green ruffled bralette top and a white skirt that hung low on her waist, putting her expectant belly on full display.

Highlights Bonnie Blue shared a baby bump update last week, in which she fired back at critics who had expressed concerns about her unborn child’s health.

Her response did not deter commenters, many of whom remained worried about the child’s wellbeing given her ongoing choices and public behavior.

Some users also expressed skepticism, stating they do not believe Blue is actually pregnant.

While the visual itself was not problematic, Blue hitting back at her critics—who had expressed concern about her continued engagement with men while carrying a child—by calling herself “the best feminist out there” did not sit well with many.

They continued to sympathize with her unborn child in the comments section, with one writing, “poor baby,” and another adding, “I hope social services get involved when the baby arrives.”

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Bonnie Blue responded to critics expressing concerns about her child, but her statement did little to alleviate ongoing scrutiny

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

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“I am pregnant, and I have taken hundreds and hundreds of men whilst carrying a baby,” Blue said in her video.

“My baby is still healthier than you. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re broke, your teeth are yellow, and God knows what else is wrong with you. But me and my baby, we’re healthy and rich,” she added.

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Blue called herself a feminist in a separate video filmed at the same time.

Addressing married women, she emphasized that she supports herself and is not dependent on a man for financial support.

“Don’t shame me for being the best feminist out there. For doing what I want, when I want, with my baby, whilst pregnant,” she fumed.

She once again flexed her financial well-being, saying, “I’m a millionaire, I run my own business, and I do whatever I want, including being your husband.”

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Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Blue has always been transparent about the number of partners she has had.

Last year she said she was close to 2000 men, but since then she’s done multiple more challenges, all featuring hundreds more participants, so she’s only pushed that number upwards.

Detractors used this fact to continue shaming her, arguing that although they are not as rich as she is, they know who their father is.

“Who is your baby’s daddy?” one asked Blue.

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Others wondered how she planned to tell her kid why she was rich, to which a user responded, “She’ll say by putting a price on her soul.”

Those concerned about her baby, despite her assurances about its health, urged her to “stop drinking” and expressed hope that she “doesn’t pop out a girl,” while one comment simply read, “I wish the child were mine.”

Some doubted that Bonnie Blue was pregnant, recalling a previous occasion when she had faked a pregnancy

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

“You could be a feminist, but you are not pregnant,” one said, while another remarked, “I am sure she is faking it like before.”

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Blue first announced her pregnancy in February after sleeping with 400 men as part of a “breeding mission.”

In early March, when she was seen with a baby bump, people suspected it to be prosthetic.

Cut to March 31, Blue confirmed the speculation by posting a video on her social media.

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“So spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump, so thank you to all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa and the sunshine, but over 100 million views made me £1 better off,” she said.

Blue showed no remorse for the deception, signing off the video by blowing a kiss to the camera while lounging poolside.

Blue insists that her current pregnancy is genuine and has opened up about physical challenges, wardrobe struggles, and more in several interviews

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Blue sat down for a 40-minute interview with the Daily Star on May 29, where she opened up about how her life has changed since becoming an expectant mother.

“Pregnancy is hard and involves a lot of gagging—a different type of gagging that is frustrating,” she said.

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

She went on to express her frustration that her expensive wardrobe didn’t fit her heavily pregnant frame, revealing she has “gone about 10 sizes up.”

Blue said she knows the child’s gender but refused to make it public. She, instead, stuck to saying, “It is healthy, and everything is good.”

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Blue’s pregnancy, for those not in the loop, came after she revealed she struggled with fertility issues in the past.

The adult performer, who was married to her childhood sweetheart, Oliver Davidson, from February 2022 to November 2023, told Us Weekly in March that she was unable to conceive with him, leading her to believe she would eventually have to “go the IVF route.”

In the same interview, she also outlined how she plans to raise her child.

Blue said she would keep her child away from the glare of the adult entertainment industry and would make sure she herself is objectified less for the child’s sake.

“There’ll be a very strict line once the baby’s here regarding what’s shown and how much is shown,” she said.

“No dignity,” a netizen wrote about Bonnie Blue