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Whether you graduated from college 14 months ago or four decades ago, I’m sure you can still remember the thrill of looking forward to spring break. It was a much-needed respite from the stress of cramming for midterms and applying for summer jobs. Plus, it was one week out of the year when the majority of people agreed to turn a blind eye to students’ wild parties.

If you’re looking to take a trip down memory lane, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Below, you’ll find a list of vintage photos that Bored Panda has compiled of young adults having the time of their lives during spring break. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you wish you had a time machine, and be sure to upvote the ones that instantly flood your mind with a wave of nostalgia!