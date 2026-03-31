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Whether you graduated from college 14 months ago or four decades ago, I’m sure you can still remember the thrill of looking forward to spring break. It was a much-needed respite from the stress of cramming for midterms and applying for summer jobs. Plus, it was one week out of the year when the majority of people agreed to turn a blind eye to students’ wild parties. 

If you’re looking to take a trip down memory lane, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Below, you’ll find a list of vintage photos that Bored Panda has compiled of young adults having the time of their lives during spring break. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you wish you had a time machine, and be sure to upvote the ones that instantly flood your mind with a wave of nostalgia!

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#1

Spring Break, Daytona Beach, 1988. Some Friends And I Are Eating At Taco Bell

Spring Break, Daytona Beach, 1988. Some Friends And I Are Eating At Taco Bell

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sbj
sbj
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Premium 2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This seems very wholesome compared to Spring Break these days

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    #2

    Spring Break, 1982

    Spring Break, 1982

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    #3

    1991 Spring Break, Clearwater, FL, With A Cop & His Mustang. I Was A Senior In High-School, Those Were The Police Cars

    1991 Spring Break, Clearwater, FL, With A Cop & His Mustang. I Was A Senior In High-School, Those Were The Police Cars

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    If you’re not from the United States, you might not know much about spring break aside from what you’ve seen in the movies. It’s often depicted as a wild time when teens and college students swarm beaches, party hard, and make regrettable decisions that will be excellent stories to tell someday (as long as that won’t lead to legal ramifications).

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    According to Tourism Teacher, the tradition of the American spring break originated in the 1930s. It typically comes right after midterms, so students can take a break and relax after a tough week of deadlines and exams. But the idea of traveling somewhere warm where you can swim during spring break is in part thanks to the Olympic-sized swimming pool in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 
    #4

    MTV Spring Break Cruise ‘99

    MTV Spring Break Cruise ‘99

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    #5

    Old School Polaroid Of Me, DJ Cancun, Mexico. Spring Break 1999

    Old School Polaroid Of Me, DJ Cancun, Mexico. Spring Break 1999

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    #6

    Two Teenage Girls Enjoy Riding Their Beach Tricycle Along The Hard-Packed Sand At Daytona Beach, FL, During The 1983 Spring Break

    Two Teenage Girls Enjoy Riding Their Beach Tricycle Along The Hard-Packed Sand At Daytona Beach, FL, During The 1983 Spring Break

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    After the massive pool was built in Fort Lauderdale in 1928, it became a popular destination for students in Florida to enjoy during spring break. Over time, even students who weren’t studying nearby began traveling to the sunny destination for their week off. 

    In 1959, Time published a piece titled “Beer & the Beach” that was all about enjoying spring break in Fort Lauderdale. The article noted that the vacationing scholars “require only beer and the beach” to enjoy their time. And suddenly, the entire nation was aware of the destination. Of course, not everyone could make their way to Florida to celebrate, but beaches across the nation (and even in Mexico) became by and large the most popular places to relax during spring break. 
    #7

    Thirty Years Ago, 21 Years Old. Spring Break. First Morning On The Beach. February 26, 1996, Daytona Beach, Florida

    Thirty Years Ago, 21 Years Old. Spring Break. First Morning On The Beach. February 26, 1996, Daytona Beach, Florida

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    #8

    Getting A Ticket During Spring Break In Ft Lauderdale, FL, 1978

    Getting A Ticket During Spring Break In Ft Lauderdale, FL, 1978

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    #9

    College Students Sunbathe On The Beach In 1982 During Spring Break In Ft. Lauderdale, FL

    College Students Sunbathe On The Beach In 1982 During Spring Break In Ft. Lauderdale, FL

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    So where are the most popular spring break destinations at the moment? Well, Travel and Leisure says Fort Lauderdale is still number one. It’s not the only place students flock to, though. San Juan, Puerto Rico, is another great option, as well as Miami, Fort Myers, and Pensacola, Florida. Students looking for more exotic destinations often go to Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Aruba.
    #10

    Spring Break 1999. The Foam Pool Party Was Legit

    Spring Break 1999. The Foam Pool Party Was Legit

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    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
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    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I remember watching this on Much Music that year.

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    #11

    Glendale College Students At Balboa Beach Party In California, In April Of 1947

    Glendale College Students At Balboa Beach Party In California, In April Of 1947

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    #12

    Daytona Beach, Spring Break 1986

    Daytona Beach, Spring Break 1986

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    According to FactRetriever, between 1.5 and 2 million students travel for spring break each year. And combined, these students spend over $1 billion on travel, accommodation, food, and entertainment during their week off. But as much as spring break is about having fun and letting loose, it’s important for students to understand their limits. Alcohol plays a huge part in many spring break trips. In fact, the average male student has about 18 alcoholic beverages a day during spring break, while their female counterparts typically have about 10 per day.    
    #13

    Spring Breakers In Palm Springs, California, 1986

    Spring Breakers In Palm Springs, California, 1986

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    #14

    Spring Break 1947 At Balboa Beach In Southern California

    Spring Break 1947 At Balboa Beach In Southern California

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    #15

    Southwestern Michigan College During Spring Break In Florida, 1980s

    Southwestern Michigan College During Spring Break In Florida, 1980s

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    Fueled by alcohol, many students make questionable decisions while partying during spring break. In fact, over 2,500 American students are arrested overseas each year during their week off. And Fort Lauderdale police say they’ve already given out over 1,000 citations to spring breakers this year. Meanwhile, Time reports that traffic fatalities increase during spring break, presumably due to students driving under the influence.

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    #16

    Grandfather On Spring Break From GA Tech. 1953

    Grandfather On Spring Break From GA Tech. 1953

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    #17

    MTV's First Spring Break Concerts, 1986. Daytona, FL

    MTV's First Spring Break Concerts, 1986. Daytona, FL

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    #18

    1985 Spring Break, Daytona Beach Taught Us Some Lessons... Bring Your Own Drywall Patching Kits

    1985 Spring Break, Daytona Beach Taught Us Some Lessons... Bring Your Own Drywall Patching Kits

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    While spring break is supposed to be all about having fun, it’s crucial that students prioritize safety as well. To do so, the American Safety Council recommends booking the right accommodation. It’s best to find somewhere within walking distance of the destinations you’ll be visiting to minimize your time on the roads. Meanwhile, remember to stay hydrated and not to spend too much time in the sun. Have plenty of non-alcoholic beverages on hand, and don’t forget your sunscreen, sunhat, and umbrella.
    #19

    Spring Break 1981 - South Florida

    Spring Break 1981 - South Florida

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    #20

    St. Petersburg Beach, Florida, Photo By Al Satterwhite, 1964

    St. Petersburg Beach, Florida, Photo By Al Satterwhite, 1964

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    Mike F
    Mike F
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    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The tires are ready to pop on that old Ford wagon.

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    #21

    A Crowd At The Beach In The 1950's

    A Crowd At The Beach In The 1950's

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    It’s also a good idea to always travel in groups during spring break. If you’re alone, you might get lost, or you may be vulnerable to people who don’t have your best interests in mind. Be extremely cautious about what you drink and where it comes from, and be wary of strangers. It’s no secret that the majority of spring breakers will be drinking, so people who have malicious intentions will try to take advantage of that. Stick with your friends, and you should be just fine. 
    #22

    My Friends And I In 1998. Found This Old Pic Of My Friends And Me In 1998, At Myrtle Beach, SC, For Spring Break

    My Friends And I In 1998. Found This Old Pic Of My Friends And Me In 1998, At Myrtle Beach, SC, For Spring Break

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    #23

    Sunbathing On Car Hoods In Daytona Beach, Florida (1967)

    Sunbathing On Car Hoods In Daytona Beach, Florida (1967)

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    #24

    Spring Break, Mustang Island - 1988

    Spring Break, Mustang Island - 1988

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    Are these photos transporting you back to your own spring break adventures, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly nostalgic, and let us know in the comments below if you have any wild stories to tell about spring break. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring vintage photos, we’ve got the perfect article to read next right here!
    #25

    My Uncle Doing The Limbo During Spring Break - Bahamas, 1981

    My Uncle Doing The Limbo During Spring Break - Bahamas, 1981

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    Mike F
    Mike F
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    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 Limbo lower now...🎶

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    #26

    A Truck Full Of Spring Breakers Cruises Down Padre Island In Corpus Christi, Texas, In March 1978

    A Truck Full Of Spring Breakers Cruises Down Padre Island In Corpus Christi, Texas, In March 1978

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    #27

    Throwing It Back To 1989 Spring Break Daytona! Perfect Picture To Share As We Are Now Planning The Next JHS Reunion Coming This Summer

    Throwing It Back To 1989 Spring Break Daytona! Perfect Picture To Share As We Are Now Planning The Next JHS Reunion Coming This Summer

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    #28

    Spring Break Circa 1991

    Spring Break Circa 1991

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    #29

    Spring Break, 1991

    Spring Break, 1991

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    #30

    View Of Cars And Visitors On The Beach During Spring Break In Daytona Beach, Florida

    View Of Cars And Visitors On The Beach During Spring Break In Daytona Beach, Florida

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    #31

    My Buddies And I Are About To Start Some Shenanigans For Spring Break... Palms Springs, 1986

    My Buddies And I Are About To Start Some Shenanigans For Spring Break... Palms Springs, 1986

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    #32

    Young Women Making Fun Of A Sign At The Beach Requiring Full Bathing Suits - Miami, Florida

    Young Women Making Fun Of A Sign At The Beach Requiring Full Bathing Suits - Miami, Florida

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    #33

    My Dad And His Roommate Were On Spring Break In 1985

    My Dad And His Roommate Were On Spring Break In 1985

    My dad and his roommate were standing and drinking while driving on Daytona Beach on spring break.

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    #34

    Spring Break In Palm Springs, 1986

    Spring Break In Palm Springs, 1986

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    #35

    Minnesota College Student At Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Spring Break, March 27, 1961

    Minnesota College Student At Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Spring Break, March 27, 1961

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    #36

    My Parents, On Their First Spring Break Together In 1986

    My Parents, On Their First Spring Break Together In 1986

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    #37

    My Dad And His Buddies In Mexico During The Spring Break Of 1991

    My Dad And His Buddies In Mexico During The Spring Break Of 1991

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    #38

    Key West Spring Break 1982. From Wheeling College To The Keys

    Key West Spring Break 1982. From Wheeling College To The Keys

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    #39

    My Mom (Far Right) And Her Friends Jamming Out To Their Boombox On Spring Break In The Bahamas, 1983

    My Mom (Far Right) And Her Friends Jamming Out To Their Boombox On Spring Break In The Bahamas, 1983

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    #40

    Padre Island 1985

    Padre Island 1985

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    #41

    We Went To Florida For Spring Break

    We Went To Florida For Spring Break

    I believe it was 1988, which would have been our Junior year at East Aurora, but he thinks it might have been 1989, our Senior year.

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    #42

    2002, 7th Grade, Spring Break Visiting Nana And Papa In Florida

    2002, 7th Grade, Spring Break Visiting Nana And Papa In Florida

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    #43

    Throwback To This 1998 Spring Break Team Dinner

    Throwback To This 1998 Spring Break Team Dinner

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    #44

    Spring Break In Panama City, Circa 1994

    Spring Break In Panama City, Circa 1994

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    #45

    The CHS Class Of 1980 Made It A Habit To Open The DQ Every Spring, No Matter How Much Snow Was Still On The Ground

    The CHS Class Of 1980 Made It A Habit To Open The DQ Every Spring, No Matter How Much Snow Was Still On The Ground

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    #46

    Spring Break, Fort Lauderdale, 1966

    Spring Break, Fort Lauderdale, 1966

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    #47

    Spring Break 1985 In Fort Lauderdale, FL

    Spring Break 1985 In Fort Lauderdale, FL

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    #48

    Spring Break In Fort Lauderdale

    Spring Break In Fort Lauderdale

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    #49

    POV: It’s 2010, And You’re In Florida For Spring Break

    POV: It’s 2010, And You’re In Florida For Spring Break

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    #50

    Above: Spring Break 1990. Below: Winter 2018. These Are The Girls Who Were With Me In The Mall When I Bought The Ring In My Bikini

    Above: Spring Break 1990. Below: Winter 2018. These Are The Girls Who Were With Me In The Mall When I Bought The Ring In My Bikini

    Same girls, same pose, almost 30 years later. We haven’t all been together in years. We had dinner recently and laughed about that bikini moment, and I found out they had saved the pictures! Thank you for capturing it! And thank you for the support, then and now... Girlfriends give you courage you didn’t know you had. We tried to recreate the classic spring break photo... Only difference is we ALL NEED A TAN! (and a few more wrinkles).

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    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and had a little bit done here and there... (Not that that's wrong. Just saying.)

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    #51

    Here's A Little Trick You Can Do With Your Candy Corn, If You're So Inclined (Spring Break 2009)

    Here's A Little Trick You Can Do With Your Candy Corn, If You're So Inclined (Spring Break 2009)

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    #52

    Spring Break, Panama City, 1966. Old Panama City Beach

    Spring Break, Panama City, 1966. Old Panama City Beach

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    #53

    My Friend's Mom. Daytona Beach Spring Break, 1977

    My Friend's Mom. Daytona Beach Spring Break, 1977

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    #54

    Better Days In Seville, Spain. Spring Break 1988

    Better Days In Seville, Spain. Spring Break 1988

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    #55

    Couple On The Beach During Spring Break - Daytona Beach, Florida

    Couple On The Beach During Spring Break - Daytona Beach, Florida

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