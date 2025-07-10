Bond Girl, 70, Looks Completely Different In Rare Sighting 35 Years After Film With Timothy Dalton

ADVERTISEMENT

Priscilla Barnes, the former Bond star who captivated audiences in License to Kill, has resurfaced in Los Angeles looking strikingly different at 70.

The actress, who once lit up screens alongside Timothy Dalton’s 007, was recently seen in a laid-back outfit during a grocery run, wearing no makeup, a casual T-shirt, and ripped jeans.

Highlights Former Bond star Priscilla Barnes, now 70, was spotted looking unrecognizable during a grocery run in Los Angeles.

She rose to fame as nurse Terri Alden in Three’s Company and later starred in License to Kill.

Priscilla appeared makeup-free in relaxed jeans and a tee, stunning fans with her youthful look.

She rose to fame in both film and sitcoms decades ago

Image credits: IMDB

Before joining the James Bond franchise, Barnes was already a household name.

She starred in Three’s Company from 1981 to 1984 as nurse Terri Alden, one of the replacements for Suzanne Somers.

Sharing the screen with John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt, Priscilla brought warmth and wit to the classic sitcom’s final seasons, becoming a fan favorite in the process, according to theDaily Mail.

Image credits: IMDB

In 1989, she made her Bond debut as Della Churchill, the ill-fated wife of the secret agent’s friend Felix Leiter in License to Kill.

Although her character met a tragic end early in the film, the role cemented her place in 007 history.

Image credits: IMDB

Her performance in License to Kill gave her international attention, adding to a résumé that was already filled with guest spots on The Rockford Files, Starsky & Hutch, and Wonder Woman.

She looked relaxed while running errands in Los Angeles

Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Priscilla was photographed returning home from a grocery trip in a surprisingly low-key look.

The 70-year-old wore relaxed, ripped jeans paired with a magenta T-shirt and sneakers. She wore her long blond hair tousled and loose.

She went makeup-free and appeared to skip a bra, showing she had no interest in dressing up for the cameras.

Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

Carrying several totes and shopping bags, she appeared casual and relaxed.

At one point, she emerged from her home holding a glass and an empty bag, just another ordinary moment for someone who once walked red carpets around the world.

Her recent photos received polarizing comments from netizens, with some stating that Priscilla is aging normally.

Image credits: IMDB

“Refreshing to see ‘privileged’ people aging like normal people,” one commenter wrote.

“I think she looks good in her jeans and t-shirt, looking cool at 70,” another commenter wrote.

“For her age, I think she looks great,” another stated.

Image credits: IMDB

Others, however, argued that the former actress should take care of herself better.

“Aging is inevitable. She needs to buck up and give herself a little self-love, and she can look and feel great,” a commenter wrote.

Her Hollywood journey began with Bob Hope and took surprising turns

Image credits: Luigi Novi/Wikimedia Commons

Priscilla’s path to stardom began in an unlikely way. After modeling in a local fashion show, she caught the eye of Bob Hope, who invited her to perform with his troupe in Washington, D.C., according toThe Sun.

She then moved from San Diego to Los Angeles to pursue acting full-time.

Her early roles were small, including a one-line appearance on Columbo in 1975, but steady appearances on shows like Kojak, The Love Boat, and Hotel followed.

Image credits: dnlkepley/Wikimedia Commons

Ultimately, these paved the way for her major break on Three’s Company. She even starred opposite a young Dennis Quaid in The Seniors.

One of the more controversial moments in her early career came in 1976, when she posed n*de for Penthouse under the name Joann Witty.

The magazine attempted to republish the photos under her real name years later, after she became a household name.

She remained active in Hollywood for decades after her Bond role

Image credits: IMDB

In the 1990s, she appeared in a string of notable films, including Stepfather III, Sean Penn’s The Crossing Guard, Kevin Smith’s cult comedy Mallrats, and Lawrence Kasdan’s Mumford.

She stayed active in horror, too, with a memorable role in Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects. One of her late-career highlights came in 2014 when she joined Jane the Virgin as Magda, the scheming mother of Petra.

Now married to actor Ted Monte since 2003, Priscilla appears to be living a quiet, grounded life.

Netizens were largely supportive of Priscilla’s recent casual snaps

