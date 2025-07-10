Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bond Girl, 70, Looks Completely Different In Rare Sighting 35 Years After Film With Timothy Dalton
Bond Girl talking on a telephone in a vintage scene from a film with Timothy Dalton, showcasing classic 1980s style.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Bond Girl, 70, Looks Completely Different In Rare Sighting 35 Years After Film With Timothy Dalton

Peter Michael de Jesus
BoredPanda staff
Priscilla Barnes, the former Bond star who captivated audiences in License to Kill, has resurfaced in Los Angeles looking strikingly different at 70.

The actress, who once lit up screens alongside Timothy Dalton’s 007, was recently seen in a laid-back outfit during a grocery run, wearing no makeup, a casual T-shirt, and ripped jeans. 

  • Former Bond star Priscilla Barnes, now 70, was spotted looking unrecognizable during a grocery run in Los Angeles.
  • She rose to fame as nurse Terri Alden in Three’s Company and later starred in License to Kill.
  • Priscilla appeared makeup-free in relaxed jeans and a tee, stunning fans with her youthful look.
    She rose to fame in both film and sitcoms decades ago

    Bond Girl at 70 using a telephone, looking different in a rare sighting decades after film with Timothy Dalton.

    Image credits: IMDB

    Before joining the James Bond franchise, Barnes was already a household name. 

    She starred in Three’s Company from 1981 to 1984 as nurse Terri Alden, one of the replacements for Suzanne Somers. 

    Sharing the screen with John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt, Priscilla brought warmth and wit to the classic sitcom’s final seasons, becoming a fan favorite in the process, according to theDaily Mail.

    Bond Girl in wedding dress with lace sleeves reaching out emotionally in a dramatic film scene with children around her.

    Image credits: IMDB

    In 1989, she made her Bond debut as Della Churchill, the ill-fated wife of the secret agent’s friend Felix Leiter in License to Kill

    Although her character met a tragic end early in the film, the role cemented her place in 007 history.

    Bond Girl at 70 in a rare recent sighting, showing how she looks completely different decades after her film with Timothy Dalton.

    Image credits: IMDB

    Her performance in License to Kill gave her international attention, adding to a résumé that was already filled with guest spots on The Rockford Files, Starsky & Hutch, and Wonder Woman.

    She looked relaxed while running errands in Los Angeles

    Bond Girl aged 70 wearing casual clothes and holding a drink during a rare public sighting after 35 years.

    Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

    Earlier this week, Priscilla was photographed returning home from a grocery trip in a surprisingly low-key look. 

    The 70-year-old wore relaxed, ripped jeans paired with a magenta T-shirt and sneakers. She wore her long blond hair tousled and loose. 

    She went makeup-free and appeared to skip a bra, showing she had no interest in dressing up for the cameras.

    Bond girl aged 70 wearing a pink shirt, smiling outdoors in rare public sighting 35 years after film with Timothy Dalton.

    Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

    Carrying several totes and shopping bags, she appeared casual and relaxed. 

    At one point, she emerged from her home holding a glass and an empty bag, just another ordinary moment for someone who once walked red carpets around the world.

    Her recent photos received polarizing comments from netizens, with some stating that Priscilla is aging normally.

    Bond Girl at 70 years old looks completely different in rare sighting decades after Timothy Dalton film.

    Image credits: IMDB

    “Refreshing to see ‘privileged’ people aging like normal people,” one commenter wrote.

    “I think she looks good in her jeans and t-shirt, looking cool at 70,” another commenter wrote.

    “For her age, I think she looks great,” another stated.

    Bond Girl at 70 in a rare recent sighting, showing how she looks completely different 35 years after the film with Timothy Dalton.

    Image credits: IMDB

    Others, however, argued that the former actress should take care of herself better.

    “Aging is inevitable. She needs to buck up and give herself a little self-love, and she can look and feel great,” a commenter wrote.

    Her Hollywood journey began with Bob Hope and took surprising turns

    Bond Girl at 70 smiling and seated at a table with pens, wearing a gray graphic t-shirt and layered necklaces.

    Image credits: Luigi Novi/Wikimedia Commons

    Priscilla’s path to stardom began in an unlikely way. After modeling in a local fashion show, she caught the eye of Bob Hope, who invited her to perform with his troupe in Washington, D.C., according toThe Sun

    She then moved from San Diego to Los Angeles to pursue acting full-time.

    Her early roles were small, including a one-line appearance on Columbo in 1975, but steady appearances on shows like Kojak, The Love Boat, and Hotel followed.

    Bond Girl at 70 with blonde hair and a warm smile in a rare sighting decades after film with Timothy Dalton.

    Image credits: dnlkepley/Wikimedia Commons

    Ultimately, these paved the way for her major break on Three’s Company. She even starred opposite a young Dennis Quaid in The Seniors.

    One of the more controversial moments in her early career came in 1976, when she posed n*de for Penthouse under the name Joann Witty. 

    The magazine attempted to republish the photos under her real name years later, after she became a household name.

    She remained active in Hollywood for decades after her Bond role

    Bond Girl at 70 with an eye patch, looking different in a rare recent sighting decades after film with Timothy Dalton.

    Image credits: IMDB

    Celebrities
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think Bored Panda maybe into something. Hear me out. As people get older their physical appearance changes. Could this be a thing? Why are we only now just learning about this?

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I use to watch the videos growing up. So I liked seeing how she is now, they were such iconic women

