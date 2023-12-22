Viral Tweet Attempting To Mock Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Backfires As People Slam Body-Shaming Troll

ADVERTISEMENT

A man’s viral X post (formerly known as Twitter) body-shaming Pierce Brosnan’s wife completely backfired.

The man who hides behind a picture of a person wearing a mask, as well as the moniker “Rx Redpill” on X, attempted to shame 60-year-old model, journalist, and producer Keely Shaye Smith, who has been married to the 70-year-old James Bond star since 2001.

The anonymous troll, based in Austin, Texas, who is a self-described “men’s rights educator”, took to his X profile to share pictures of the couple, who share two sons, taken over a decade apart.

Image credits: piercebrosnanofficial

“Your daily reminder to avoid marriage,” the anonymous troll said on X as he compared two photographs of the famous couple

Your daily reminder to avoid marriage. pic.twitter.com/q2POpqlXth — Rx Redpill (@RxRedpill) December 19, 2023

Captioning the picture: “Your daily reminder to avoid marriage,” it was clear that the man whose mission is to “campaign against misandrist educational institutions who failed men” was taking a dig at the fact that Keely gained some weight, as many people do when they are no longer in their twenties, and after they have children.

According to Piedmont Healthcare, our metabolism slows down as we age, and women typically experience metabolic decline in their mid-to-late 30s.

Avril James, an exercise physiologist, told the physician-owned multi-specialty groups: “Our bodies don’t process and metabolize food the same way. And until you are in your late 60s, early 70s, it is a little bit harder to lose weight. But you really can’t always blame it on the body clock.”



Keely and Pierce have been happily married since 2001

Image credits: Hulton Archive/Getty images

The body-shaming hidden man, who said he represented “the rights of people who have been neglected by the mainstream media” was seemingly suggesting that women “let themselves go” during marriage, which is an old, sexist trope perpetuated by misogynistic people.

A study published in the journal Families, Systems, & Health in 2014 suggested it was men who “let themselves go” after marriage the most.

The couple share two sons: Dylan Thomas Brosnan and Paris Beckett Brosnan

Image credits: piercebrosnanofficial

Scientists used data from Project EAT that monitored the diet, physical activity, and weight status of about 2,300 young adults in the Midwest. About 35% of the total sample were single or casually dating, 42% were in a committed relationship, and 23% were married.

The results revealed that married men were 25% more likely to be overweight or obese than single men or men in committed relationships, Business Insider reported.

Image credits: piercebrosnanofficial

As Rx Redpill’s X post has reached 55.8 million views since its publication on Tuesday (December 19), hundreds of people rushed to comment their outrage.

“Our daily reminder that you’re a shallow chauvinist,” an X user wrote.

Another person commented: “Post a pic of yourself let’s see how many marriage options you have.”

A separated individual joked: “Don’t get married or your wife’s titties will get bigger?”

An additional commentator chimed in: “You’ve never touched a woman consensually.”

Pierce referred to Keely as his “best friend” and described her as his “north star”

Image credits: piercebrosnanofficial

Other people accused the anonymous X troll of being an “incel”, as his user name would suggest.

While an incel is a member of an online community of young men who consider themselves unable to attract women sexually, typically associated with views that are hostile towards women and men who are sexually active, the “Red Pill,” inspired by the 1999 film The Matrix, has become a framework for individuals to describe their awakening to some previously hidden supposed reality.



“Our daily reminder that you’re a shallow chauvinist,” an X user replied to the body-shaming troll

Image credits: piercebrosnanofficial

According to New America, the major contemporary secular male supremacist movements, men’s rights activists, The Red Pill, and Men Going Their Own Way, all use this terminology to describe their “realization” that men do not hold systemic power or privilege.

Rx Redpill’s X post went so viral that television personality and John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain commented: “You know he’s obsessed with her, right? Like absolutely obsessed, talks about it in interviews all the time, and they have been married like 20 years,” she wrote.

“You know he’s obsessed with her, right? Like absolutely obsessed,” Meghan McCain commented

Image credits: piercebrosnanofficial

Pierce and Keely are one of the rare Hollywood couples who have lasted for multiple decades. The Irish actor opened up about his relationship, recently telling People: “I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

Pierce also referred to Keely as his “best friend” and described her as his “north star”.

Most people came straight to Keely and Pierce’s defense

