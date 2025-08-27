Tragedy And Mystery In Luxury Hotel After Body Of Model, 25, Is Found Next To Unconscious Friend

ADVERTISEMENT

Yago Luiz de Campos e Silva, a 25-year-old Brazilian model from São José dos Campos, was found lifeless in the private pool of a luxury hotel in Mykonos, Greece, under mysterious circumstances.

His friend, 23-year-old adult content creator Ryan Silveira, was discovered unconscious beside him.

The chilling discovery was made by hotel cleaning staff on the morning of Saturday, August 23, after water was seen leaking from the suite onto the balcony below.

Authorities are investigating the events surrounding the passing of a Brazilian model, who was found lifeless in a Greek luxury hotel’s pool

Image credits: yagcampos / Instagram

According to local media, the workers entered the room and found both men submerged in the pool. Yago was already deceased. Ryan, still showing signs of life, was rushed by ambulance to the Mykonos Health Center.

Ryan was placed in a medically induced coma upon arrival at the hospital, leaving his family and more than a million followers wondering if he would make it.

Image credits: ryansilveira_ / Instagram

According to the latest reports, the 23-year-old has since regained consciousness but remembers nothing about what happened.

Image credits: tripadvisor

“He doesn’t even know what’s going on,” his sister, digital creator Maine Silveira, explained in a series of social media updates.

“He doesn’t know he’s all over the gossip sites, on TV. He doesn’t know anything.”

Yago was celebrating his 25th birthday alongside Ryan, who hasn’t been able to recall what transpired that night

Image credits: yagcampos / Instagram

What was supposed to be a birthday trip quickly devolved into a nightmare. Yago had just celebrated his 25th birthday days earlier, on August 16, sharing photos from a boat and smiling alongside Ryan beneath the Greek sun.

Image credits: yagcampos / Instagram

Maine said her brother is traumatized and “frightened by everything.” She hinted at darker possibilities, telling followers that Ryan had suffered grave injuries, such as potential brain damage, that have made it very difficult for him to remember what happened.

“Everyone suggests there was a third person involved because of his injuries, but he can’t remember,” she said.

“I’ve tried everything to help him recover those memories. The hotel’s security footage is now under investigation.”

Police discovered evidence of illegal substance use at the scene, including syringes and white powder

Image credits: mykonos-health

Although police have not made any arrests, investigators have uncovered troubling evidence at the scene.

During a sweep of the room, authorities reportedly found a used syringe on the balcony and four small packets containing an unknown white powder, believed to be narcotics. All items were seized and sent for toxicological analysis.

Image credits: mainesilveira / Instagram

Despite public speculation, Greek authorities have yet to officially announce what caused Yago’s passing, and no toxicology or autopsy results have been released to the family.

The Brazilian Embassy in Athens confirmed to local outlets that it is offering consular support to both families.

Image credits: mainesilveira / Instagram

“The Embassy in Athens is aware of the case and is offering assistance to the family of Mr. Yago Luiz de Campos e Silva, who passed away on August 23 at 6:40 pm,” the statement read.

“Regarding causes, we are awaiting a statement from Greek authorities. As for Mr. Ryan Silveira, he is no longer in a coma and will be visited by consular staff at the hospital.”

Image credits: yagcampos / Instagram

No timeline has been established for Yago’s body to be returned to Brazil, where he is expected to be buried.

Ryan’s family is urging netizens to be less judgmental, saying they’ve faced harassment since the incident

Online, people were quick to point toward Ryan’s line of work as an adult content creator, as well as the alleged presence of potent narcotics in the hotel suite, as evidence that the tragedy was the result of their use.

Image credits: ryansilveira_ / Instagram

Speculation spread rapidly, with many netizens suggesting Ryan bore direct responsibility for what happened and accusing him of possessing illegal substances.

But according to his family, Ryan himself is still emotionally devastated and unaware of the media firestorm surrounding him.

Image credits: ryansilveira_ / Instagram

“Until everything is resolved, we’ve been receiving attacks and messages from people who don’t know what they’re talking about. They judge him like they’re saints who’ve never done anything wrong,” Maine Silveira, Ryan’s sister, wrote.

“Behind all of this is Yago’s family. They went on this trip to celebrate his birthday, and they came back with their son gone. They’re in unimaginable pain.”

Image credits: ryansilveira_ / Instagram

In the meantime, many questions still remain unanswered, including the true cause of Yago’s passing, a potential third person being present, and the role the suspected substances had in the incident.

“Dangerous job.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

