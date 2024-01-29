35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online
There are many things that are obviously true, but people still refuse to see them. We can take some simple examples - let’s say, you can know that somebody is being a terrible friend or partner to you. They are literally a walking red flag, but it is what it is because you love them, you have fun together and you just choose to look away.
Well, there are things with similar principles that everybody knows but just chooses to look away - such as that alcohol is no good for us or our phones are just robbing us of our time and attention. So, one Reddit user recently posed a question online asking folks to share things that are blatantly true, but that people still choose to ignore. Scroll through and share your opinion!
Mental illness is an *illness*
There is no super secret cabal of shadow brokers manipulating things to go their way, it's the super rich doing it very publically right in front of everyone with impunity
In the U.S. this used to be under control. Once you "earned" over a certain amount the tax rate went up. Then politicians drastically lowered the rate (Reagan was the worst of them) so the wealthy could amass ridiculous amounts of money. And now all that money is used to bribe not just politicians, but fund lobbyists (to get more money, of course) and buy courts. Yet voters keep putting grifters in office and then whining that they can't get ahead.
Politicians do not give a F**K about you.
Politicians....the cost of living is tough on us all, then they raise taxes for everyone so they have less then make sure they get a pay rise greater than inflation and see what else they can get on the expenses gravy train
That most religions are scams designed to sucker money from people by preying on their fears and insecurities.
Government subsidies contribute to big oil profits. They are turning in $4-5 billion profits per quarter but still get government handouts. WTF?
That paying attention to your smartphone while driving can lead to deadly consequences.
I would posit that simply paying too much attention to your phone is deadly, one way or the other. Log off and live better.
Climate change is real, it is happening , and is an existential threat to future generations.
The climate change denial is being funded by the fossil fuel industry.
Trickle down economics doesn’t work
The trickle is the wee wee that politicians do on us from a great height
In America, we could have better. We could have healthcare and infrastructure and utilities and innovation *unrivaled* in the world, but we just... won't let ourselves have it.
Isn't it ironic that the U.S. only accepts socialism of any type if it's on their phone?
Social media is poisoning our children’s brains, as well as many adults.
One fears for a society that cannot identify clear and present dangers.
The rent is too damn high.
Giving billionaires tax breaks isn't helping regular working people at all.
And it never has, but the rich keep pushing the discredited "trickle down" trope that dense voters keep falling for. Spoiler: Your chances of becoming one of the wealthy are about as likely as you becoming president. Yeah, ain't gonna happen. Stop enabling the wealthy from stealing from you. Eat the rich.
Planned obsolescence.
This is actually a smart business move. If you don't like it, then don't support companies that do it. Looking at you, Apple.
That Brexit was f*****g stupid
Tiktok is chinese spyware
A C-section is a MAJOR surgery and some ppl want them right back at work or doing all the housework 🤦♀️
This is likely about the U.S. Here we lament a dropping birth rate, then penalize those who undertake such an expensive path.
The system works for those for whom it was made to benefit.
Amazon is actually terrible. It’s full of cheap junk and counterfeit items. There is no reason for Bezos to hoard so much wealth.
Bezos is a wealth hoarder for the same reason a dog licks his balls: Because he can.
No legitimate business makes you pay money to work for that business. So many people in an MLM do not understand this, but yet shell over hundreds to thousands every month to maintain their "platinum XL Diamond-coated/Bleached A*****e" tier of their membership to Herbalife or whatever they belong to as an MLM.
(I live with someone in my graduate school who drank the Herbalife Kool-Aid...)
The world is round
History does indeed repeat itself
Yeah, humans aren't too original. And the old scams continue to work, generation after generation.
Corporations control America, not the parties.
A grown child going No Contact with their parent means that their parent must have done something to break the innate trust a child has toward their parent. It's the child who needs understanding in this situation, not the parent.
Children are "programmed" to love their parents, it's what ensures their survival etc. That love is deep and doesn't go away just because a parent was a little mean once. It requires consistent betrayal of the childs trust, abuse/neglect/etc.
People are being easily manipulated by the Faux Outrage Machine.
The vast majority of the population is easily manipulated. Rupert Murdoch just turned it into a business empire. Thankfully his expenses lately have included $787 million for pushing outrageous lies that got people killed.
Rubbing scents on your skin will not cure cancer or any other disease. There is some evidence that lemon oil has anti viral properties because lemons do and the menthol from peppermint oil can help alleviate headaches….but swallowing essential oils or rubbing them on your feet is not effective 99.99% of the time.
That everyone is the main character of their own story happening simultaneously with everyone else's storyline
If no one gets paid enough money no one can afford to buy things. If no one buys things they won't make as much and then people lose jobs. Companies are all about under paying and over profit, but those same employees are the ones that are paying their bills.... If your employees cant afford your products you have a problem.
If the government wanted us to have it, we would have had it by now.
If you live in a democracy YOU are the government. Your vote decides who makes policy. Stop voting against your own interests. If you really wanted it, you wouldn't vote for the tool who denies it to you.
Narcissistic abuse. People really don’t believe victims most the time. I hope to bring awareness to it.
Our phones are robbing us of our attention and ability to enjoy life
Your phone isn't "robbing" you of anything. Your choice to waste vast amounts of your time and energy on c**p you can't control is what is wrecking your life.
PGE in California is definitely a monopoly
A destructive, incompetent monopoly. Utilities were allowed to be so because of the huge investment in infrastructure. That designation should have been transitioned to a regular company long ago.
Everybody poops
Batman and Bruce Wayne are the same person
Alcohol is a poison and no amount is good for you.
Big one these days: human rights should be universal, but aren't. The basic things needed for survival are regularly denied or made more difficult for vast swaths of our species for arbitrary reasons, usually by local majorities against local minorities.
