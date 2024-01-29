ADVERTISEMENT

There are many things that are obviously true, but people still refuse to see them. We can take some simple examples - let’s say, you can know that somebody is being a terrible friend or partner to you. They are literally a walking red flag, but it is what it is because you love them, you have fun together and you just choose to look away.

Well, there are things with similar principles that everybody knows but just chooses to look away - such as that alcohol is no good for us or our phones are just robbing us of our time and attention. So, one Reddit user recently posed a question online asking folks to share things that are blatantly true, but that people still choose to ignore. Scroll through and share your opinion!

More info: Reddit

#1

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Mental illness is an *illness*

Shade1991 , Andrew Neel Report

#2

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online There is no super secret cabal of shadow brokers manipulating things to go their way, it's the super rich doing it very publically right in front of everyone with impunity

No_MrBond , Ron Lach Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the U.S. this used to be under control. Once you "earned" over a certain amount the tax rate went up. Then politicians drastically lowered the rate (Reagan was the worst of them) so the wealthy could amass ridiculous amounts of money. And now all that money is used to bribe not just politicians, but fund lobbyists (to get more money, of course) and buy courts. Yet voters keep putting grifters in office and then whining that they can't get ahead.

#3

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Politicians do not give a F**K about you.

Poet_of_Legends , Asad Photo Maldives Report

star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Politicians....the cost of living is tough on us all, then they raise taxes for everyone so they have less then make sure they get a pay rise greater than inflation and see what else they can get on the expenses gravy train

#4

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online That most religions are scams designed to sucker money from people by preying on their fears and insecurities.

EmperorBulbax , JV Gardens Report

#5

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Government subsidies contribute to big oil profits. They are turning in $4-5 billion profits per quarter but still get government handouts. WTF?

Awkward_4472 , August de Richelieu Report

stuff_5 avatar
UKDeek
UKDeek
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The (very simplistic) view is that if governments don't help these businesses, then they will go bust and lots of ordinary people will become unemployed - so giving subsidies keeps ordinary people in work.

#6

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online That paying attention to your smartphone while driving can lead to deadly consequences.

2shyi2i , D'Vaughn Bell Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would posit that simply paying too much attention to your phone is deadly, one way or the other. Log off and live better.

#7

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Climate change is real, it is happening , and is an existential threat to future generations.

The climate change denial is being funded by the fossil fuel industry.

arkofjoy , Douglas Scortegagna Report

asher-finn09 avatar
Fynne
Fynne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s a conspiracy theory that those idiot climate change protesters that throw soup on famous paintings are paid to do it by fossil fuel and oil companies. One of the only conspiracies that I might believe

#8

Trickle down economics doesn’t work

BonfireMaestro Report

star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The trickle is the wee wee that politicians do on us from a great height

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online In America, we could have better. We could have healthcare and infrastructure and utilities and innovation *unrivaled* in the world, but we just... won't let ourselves have it.

GhostofSbarro , Michał Ludwiczak Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't it ironic that the U.S. only accepts socialism of any type if it's on their phone?

#10

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Social media is poisoning our children’s brains, as well as many adults.

SaberTruth2 , Pixabay Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One fears for a society that cannot identify clear and present dangers.

#11

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online The rent is too damn high.

Xanderson , Aaron Sousa Report

#12

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Giving billionaires tax breaks isn't helping regular working people at all.

Crazy_Response_9009 , Karolina Grabowska Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And it never has, but the rich keep pushing the discredited "trickle down" trope that dense voters keep falling for. Spoiler: Your chances of becoming one of the wealthy are about as likely as you becoming president. Yeah, ain't gonna happen. Stop enabling the wealthy from stealing from you. Eat the rich.

#13

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Planned obsolescence.

xComplexikus , Mateusz Dach Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually a smart business move. If you don't like it, then don't support companies that do it. Looking at you, Apple.

#14

That Brexit was f*****g stupid

chunderbun Report

#15

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Tiktok is chinese spyware

decrepit11803 , cottonbro studio Report

#16

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online A C-section is a MAJOR surgery and some ppl want them right back at work or doing all the housework 🤦‍♀️

Excellent-Rain6909 , Raul Infante Gaete Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is likely about the U.S. Here we lament a dropping birth rate, then penalize those who undertake such an expensive path.

#17

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online The system works for those for whom it was made to benefit.

ignisignis , Jopwell Report

#18

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Amazon is actually terrible. It’s full of cheap junk and counterfeit items. There is no reason for Bezos to hoard so much wealth. 

bejeweled_midnight , Chris Yarzab Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bezos is a wealth hoarder for the same reason a dog licks his balls: Because he can.

#19

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online No legitimate business makes you pay money to work for that business. So many people in an MLM do not understand this, but yet shell over hundreds to thousands every month to maintain their "platinum XL Diamond-coated/Bleached A*****e" tier of their membership to Herbalife or whatever they belong to as an MLM.

(I live with someone in my graduate school who drank the Herbalife Kool-Aid...)

SensibleDudeRedditor , nathan17 Report

#20

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online The world is round

Spiderduck21 , Porapak Apichodilok Report

dan_49 avatar
Dan
Dan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Flat Earth Society has members all around the globe

#21

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online History does indeed repeat itself

Imjustsayingggggggg , 70023venus2009 Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, humans aren't too original. And the old scams continue to work, generation after generation.

#22

Corporations control America, not the parties.

madeupdx Report

#23

A grown child going No Contact with their parent means that their parent must have done something to break the innate trust a child has toward their parent. It's the child who needs understanding in this situation, not the parent.

Children are "programmed" to love their parents, it's what ensures their survival etc. That love is deep and doesn't go away just because a parent was a little mean once. It requires consistent betrayal of the childs trust, abuse/neglect/etc.

Milyaism Report

austinl avatar
Austin L
Austin L
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A child can be the cause of it too, they are not perfect.

#24

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online People are being easily manipulated by the Faux Outrage Machine.

YYC-Fiend , Marco Bianchetti Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The vast majority of the population is easily manipulated. Rupert Murdoch just turned it into a business empire. Thankfully his expenses lately have included $787 million for pushing outrageous lies that got people killed.

#25

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Rubbing scents on your skin will not cure cancer or any other disease. There is some evidence that lemon oil has anti viral properties because lemons do and the menthol from peppermint oil can help alleviate headaches….but swallowing essential oils or rubbing them on your feet is not effective 99.99% of the time.

Pg8603 , Pixabay Report

#26

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online That everyone is the main character of their own story happening simultaneously with everyone else's storyline

Longjumping_Key_5008 , Brett Sayles Report

#27

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online If no one gets paid enough money no one can afford to buy things. If no one buys things they won't make as much and then people lose jobs. Companies are all about under paying and over profit, but those same employees are the ones that are paying their bills.... If your employees cant afford your products you have a problem.

SoapBubbleMonster , Suzy Hazelwood Report

#28

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online If the government wanted us to have it, we would have had it by now.

SadPark4078 , Chinmay Singh Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you live in a democracy YOU are the government. Your vote decides who makes policy. Stop voting against your own interests. If you really wanted it, you wouldn't vote for the tool who denies it to you.

#29

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Narcissistic abuse. People really don’t believe victims most the time. I hope to bring awareness to it.

yellowtulip4u , Odonata Wellnesscenter Report

austinl avatar
Austin L
Austin L
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've always thought the definition of clinical narcissism is too narrow. I'd put that number at around a fifth of all people.

#30

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Our phones are robbing us of our attention and ability to enjoy life

CoffeeBeanPole , cottonbro studio Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your phone isn't "robbing" you of anything. Your choice to waste vast amounts of your time and energy on c**p you can't control is what is wrecking your life.

#31

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online PGE in California is definitely a monopoly

sofar510 , Tom Taker Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A destructive, incompetent monopoly. Utilities were allowed to be so because of the huge investment in infrastructure. That designation should have been transitioned to a regular company long ago.

#32

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Everybody poops

goldbricker83 , ejp9000 Report

asher-finn09 avatar
Fynne
Fynne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe this is referencing North Koreans believing that Kim Jong il didn’t poop?

#33

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Batman and Bruce Wayne are the same person

crablegsforlife , Warner Bros. Pictures Report

#34

35 Things That Many Refuse To See Despite How Painfully Obvious They Are, As Shared Online Alcohol is a poison and no amount is good for you.

WanderingWorldInt , Isabella Mendes Report

asher-finn09 avatar
Fynne
Fynne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not true. I hear that it is thought that a glass of red wine helps prolong lifespan in some cultures (this is backed by science).

#35

Noses. They're literally right there, in front of all of our faces and eyes, and yet, 99% of the time we completely ignore its presence in our sight.

trembot89 Report

