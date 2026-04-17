“She Is Just Not There”: Blake Lively And Ryan Reynold’s Bleak New Lives Revealed In Report Amid Plans To Possibly Flee US

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Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly considering a move to the UK as the actress’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni continues to take a toll on her personal and professional life.

According to a friend of the couple, the lawsuit has weighed heavily on both stars.

In addition to having a falling-out with friend Taylor Swift, who is the godmother to her three daughters, Lively is allegedly losing multiple projects as a result of the dispute.



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Highlights Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have reportedly discussed relocating to the UK for better career opportunities.

The legal battle with Justin Baldoni has taken a toll on the Hollywood couple and made them more reclusive, a source said.

Lively’s lawsuit against her former co-star, which she filed in December 2024, will head to trial on May 18.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly considering relocating to the UK as her legal battle continues to take a toll

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“I think she’s just so tired,” one source told the Daily Mail. “This has taken a lot out of her. She’s just not always there when you talk to her.”

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The legal battle began in December 2024, when Lively sued Baldoni, her co-star and director in the film It Ends With Us, for s*xual harassment and orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign against her after she voiced her complaints about his behavior on set.

Soon after, Baldoni countersued, seeking for $400 million in damages and accusing Lively and Reynolds of defamation and extortion.

Image credits: blakelively/Instagram

The filmmaker claimed the couple used their A-list status to “bulldoze” his reputation and that Lively ridiculed him with the help of a “mega-celebrity friend,” later identified as Taylor Swift.

Swift was subpoenaed, but the legal order was dropped days later. The pop star, one of Lively’ s closest friends, hasn’t been seen with her since being dragged into the conflict.

The case involved text messages in which Lively asked Swift to endorse a rewritten version of the script she was proposing, with the singer allegedly replying, “I’ll do anything for you!!”



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Industry interest in Lively has allegedly cooled, with some claiming she has been “shunned” in Hollywood after suing Baldoni



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Lively also referred to Swift as one of her protective “dragons” in another text in an attempt to intimidate him, Baldoni said.

Judge Lewis Liman dismissed Baldoni’s defamation countersuit last June. Last month, the judge threw out Lively’s s*xual harassment allegations, leaving only three claims against Baldoni: retaliation, breach of contract, and aiding and abetting in retaliation.

“The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive retaliation I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment,” Lively stated on Instagram after the decision.

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Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

As Lively and Baldoni’s legal teams have failed to reach a settlement, they will face off in court on May 18. Both actors will reportedly take the stand.

Potential witnesses include Ryan Reynolds, It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover, Emily Blunt, Gigi Hadid, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Hugh Jackman.

According to the insider, Lively and Reynolds have become more reclusive since the legal battle began, even after Judge Liman dismissed Bladoni’s countersuit.

“They used to have big dinner parties and I don’t think they’ve had them for a while now,” the source shared.



Judge Lewis Liman has already dismissed major claims from both parties

Image credits: Netflix

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“I think it’s just too much for her. I don’t think they’re being very social these days. No one is saying they have problems, but they’re just preoccupied and I think it’s all about the case. It’s stressful.”

The 38-year-old actress, who starred in Gossip Girl, Café Society, and A Simple Favor, has allegedly been getting fewer projects since the scandal erupted.

“Blake isn’t getting the offers and there hasn’t been anywhere near the same interest in her since the Baldoni drama exploded,” a second source told the Daily Mail. “She’s burned bridges and most people in the industry seem to be steering clear.”



Image credits: CBS Mornings

Some of the projects that didn’t come to fruition include series and movies from her production company, B for Effort, which she started in 2020.

Lively was also attached to the sci-fi thriller Proxy, the thriller The Husband’s Secret, and was set to direct the adaptation of the graphic novel Seconds.

She will, however, star in the upcoming rom-com The Survival List.



The actress is allegedly losing projects, with film and TV plans failing to materialize amid her legal battle

Image credits: vancityreynolds/Instagram

“It definitely appears grim for her work wise in the States, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to change anytime soon either,” the insider said. “It feels like she’s been shunned by the industry.

“Blake and Ryan have even discussed moving to the UK. But what’s making them take a long, hard look at their immediate future is that their kids’ schooling and friends are in the States.”

The couple, who have been married since 2012, share four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

Image credits: BG048/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

“Blake truly is an amazing mother. If it wasn’t for their children, they may consider relocating to the UK or at least splitting their time more between there and the US,” the insider explained.

The source said the Reynolds have “a great affinity for the UK,” as Ryan is the co-owner of the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

“Blake could rebrand there and believes there are top of the line filmmakers who could give her a second chance. It doesn’t matter which way the jury sways, it’s doubtful she will regain her reputation.”



The couple’s ties to the UK include Ryan Reynolds’ involvement with Wrexham AFC

Image credits: blakelively/Instagram

The report that the pair have discussed moving across the pond comes after a Disney Studios executive who has worked with Lively told The Daily Mail that the legal battle has “ruined” her career in Hollywood.

People commented on reports that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds could relocate to the UK

