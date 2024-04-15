ADVERTISEMENT

Some of my favorite black and white photos I've taken in the last 18 years.

Black-and-white photos are always very impressive to me. There is some mystique in that photography, and from time to time I like to make black-and-white photos.

My favorite photo from this series is the tiger photo because the photo looks like a painting or manipulation, but this is an original BW photo. To get the black-and-white effect, I convert photos in Lightroom.

I like people to see emotions in my photos.

More info: Instagram | gorananastasovski.com | Facebook

Reminds me of being a little kid. My mom would spit on a Kleenex and wipe my face with it.

The wife and I are going to eat an antelope and have some us time. Good luck with your kids, Lion.

