I Take Pictures Of Animals And Nature, Here Are 23 Of My Favorite Ones
Some of my favorite black and white photos I've taken in the last 18 years.
Black-and-white photos are always very impressive to me. There is some mystique in that photography, and from time to time I like to make black-and-white photos.
My favorite photo from this series is the tiger photo because the photo looks like a painting or manipulation, but this is an original BW photo. To get the black-and-white effect, I convert photos in Lightroom.
I like people to see emotions in my photos.
More info: Instagram | gorananastasovski.com | Facebook
Mom. Mom. Mom. Mom. You're not listening. Mom.
Some of our soft can-opener's small cousins.
The girl strongly makes me think of Kirsten Dunst.
Morning breath is a thing. Go on. Tell him he needs to gargle. We dare you.
I'm used to seeing such shots in colour but this is always good.
We have decided that giraffes are walking trees.
Reminds me of being a little kid. My mom would spit on a Kleenex and wipe my face with it.
The wife and I are going to eat an antelope and have some us time. Good luck with your kids, Lion.
Hello again, Goran. Lovely to see you again and more of your delightful photos. Ви благодарам 🙂 More of this, BP. Ačiū 🙂
