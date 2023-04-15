Management Demands A Minimum Of One Safety Violation A Month, This Causes A Hilarious ‘Cobra Effect’ After Employees Maliciously Comply

Safety should be the number one priority in any workplace, which is why companies implement procedures to ensure it. However, some of them might seem pretty bizarre at times.

An electrical engineer told the ‘Malicious Compliance’ community that people at his company seemed to be sabotaging equipment to meet the peculiar safety violation requirements. To make matters worse, the co-workers wouldn’t explain their actions, which made it feel like an episode from The Office. Scroll down for the full story in the OP’s words.

The redditor told Bored Panda that it might not have been a typical practice, but he learned it’s likely an effective one. “It was weird being obliged to spot a minimum of safety problems since it’s inherently out of my control. I did learn from the comments that it’s common practice in various industries and does eventually help keep incidents to a minimum.”

Safety procedures are crucial in any workplace, and the industrial sector which the OP is part of is in no way an exception. Working there often involves using all sorts of machinery, electronics, or even chemicals that can be dangerous if not handled properly or in the case of an accident.

Zippia revealed that nearly 3 out of 100 workers in the US are injured at work every year. As much as 15% of such injuries in the country occur in manufacturing jobs.

Vector solutions pointed out easy yet effective steps to take to ensure the employees’ safety: for example, ensuring the areas at work are cleared of any clutter, properly handling hazardous materials, and using personal protective equipment.

It also emphasized the importance of checking whether the working environment is safe throughout the day. That’s also what the procedures at the OP’s workplace required. Looking for safety violations might not seem like the most customary of ways, but it ensures people are constantly aware of the safety of their surroundings.

A fellow redditor in the comments mentioned that their places of employment had implemented a similar philosophy, which seemed to be valuable. By being encouraged to report any possible dangers, employees can help ensure that any problems are fixed immediately. However, other commentators pointed out that it can have a so-called cobra effect—when certain actions end up bringing unexpected consequences.

