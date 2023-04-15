Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Management Demands A Minimum Of One Safety Violation A Month, This Causes A Hilarious ‘Cobra Effect’ After Employees Maliciously Comply
31points
Work & Money1 hour ago

Management Demands A Minimum Of One Safety Violation A Month, This Causes A Hilarious ‘Cobra Effect’ After Employees Maliciously Comply Interview

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Safety should be the number one priority in any workplace, which is why companies implement procedures to ensure it. However, some of them might seem pretty bizarre at times.

An electrical engineer told the ‘Malicious Compliance’ community that people at his company seemed to be sabotaging equipment to meet the peculiar safety violation requirements. To make matters worse, the co-workers wouldn’t explain their actions, which made it feel like an episode from The Office. Scroll down for the full story in the OP’s words.

Safety of the workers should be the main priority of any company

Image credits: Emmanuel Ikwuegbu (not the actual photo)

This redditor opened up about the bizarre safety procedures at his company

Management Demands A Minimum Of One Safety Violation A Month, This Causes A Hilarious 'Cobra Effect' After Employees Maliciously Comply

Image credits: Anamul Rezwan (not the actual photo)

Implementing and following safety procedures are crucial in order to prevent any workplace injuries

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

The redditor told Bored Panda that it might not have been a typical practice, but he learned it’s likely an effective one. “It was weird being obliged to spot a minimum of safety problems since it’s inherently out of my control. I did learn from the comments that it’s common practice in various industries and does eventually help keep incidents to a minimum.”

Safety procedures are crucial in any workplace, and the industrial sector which the OP is part of is in no way an exception. Working there often involves using all sorts of machinery, electronics, or even chemicals that can be dangerous if not handled properly or in the case of an accident.

Zippia revealed that nearly 3 out of 100 workers in the US are injured at work every year. As much as 15% of such injuries in the country occur in manufacturing jobs.

Being aware of their surroundings enables employees to notice and point out potential hazards

Management Demands A Minimum Of One Safety Violation A Month, This Causes A Hilarious 'Cobra Effect' After Employees Maliciously Comply

Image credits: ELEVATE (not the actual photo)

Vector solutions pointed out easy yet effective steps to take to ensure the employees’ safety: for example, ensuring the areas at work are cleared of any clutter, properly handling hazardous materials, and using personal protective equipment.

It also emphasized the importance of checking whether the working environment is safe throughout the day. That’s also what the procedures at the OP’s workplace required. Looking for safety violations might not seem like the most customary of ways, but it ensures people are constantly aware of the safety of their surroundings.

A fellow redditor in the comments mentioned that their places of employment had implemented a similar philosophy, which seemed to be valuable. By being encouraged to report any possible dangers, employees can help ensure that any problems are fixed immediately. However, other commentators pointed out that it can have a so-called cobra effect—when certain actions end up bringing unexpected consequences.

Some people in the comments had questions, others provided insight

Redditors also discussed similar scenarios

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics.

Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Instead of expecting to randomly encounter safety hazards in the course of your duties, make up a walk-through checklist. It can contain hundreds of items across several safety categories (electrical, PPE, hazardous communications, working and walking surfaces, etc.). Divided between coworkers and performed on a routine schedule. OSHA won’t be impressed with a performative “I saw a curled corner on a floor mat” report when they come in for an fatality investigation due to lockout/tag-out failure.

0
0points
reply
POST
