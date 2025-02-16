ADVERTISEMENT

When you look at a bird soaring through the air, what do you see? A wholesome little creature that comes with peace or someone that has this unexplainable urge for chaos and menace inside? If you’ve been pooped on by a bird or had it steal your food, you’re probably thinking of the latter option. Our feathered friends, just like humans, can be a bit nitwitted, and the proof is in the Birds Being [Jerks] subreddit

We at Bored Panda have collected some of the best (worst?) evidence of birds causing menace to society. To find it, all you have to do is scroll down. While you’re busy doing so, don’t forget to upvote those chirpers you would feel intimidated by in the street.

Also, we reached out to birders and hosts of the Hannah and Erik Go Birding Podcast, Hannah and Erik, and Isabelle Manseau, owner of Birdzy, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the mean behaviors of avians.

#1

Hes Figured Out How To Open The Seed Dispenser

Bird inside a container of seeds, displaying funny behavior.

froxgricken Report

    #2

    "Peace Was Never An Option"

    A crow grasps a knife with its beak, humorously portraying birds as mischievous.

    Traditional-Art3908 Report

    #3

    My Day

    Bird humor: a bird pokes a fish from underwater, showcasing its mischievous antics.

    MemeCafe Report

    Birders and hosts of the Hannah and Erik Go Birding Podcast, Hannah and Erik are a husband-and-wife duo who spend their free time exploring, crossing birds off their list, and traveling to new places. The couple started their podcast to hopefully inspire others, share their adventures, and encourage future and present birders.

    Hannah and Erik tell Bored Panda that they have noticed quite a few species exhibiting "jerk-like" behaviors in their time birdwatching.

    "One species that comes to mind is the Northern Mockingbird, a fairly common bird throughout much of the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean. These birds become very territorial during the breeding season and drive off potential threats and competitors. We've even seen two individuals fighting in the road, almost as if to push one another in front of a car!" they share.

    #4

    Hey Read The Sign!

    Seagull drinking from a container labeled "Dogs Only, No Seagulls," humorously ignoring the rule.

    Imaginary_Produce294 Report

    #5

    What The

    Seagull standing on a bench holding dentures, showcasing birds being jerks.

    intriguedm Report

    #6

    Woke Up To This Today. F**k You Too!

    Car covered in bird droppings, showcasing birds being total jerks.

    balls2big4sac Report

    Isabelle Manseau, owner of Birdzy, agrees that birds can exhibit behaviors that humans can interpret as "jerk-like" or chaotic. "One of the most chaotic examples is the behavior of seagulls in coastal areas. They are notorious for their bold food-stealing antics, often snatching food directly from people’s hands or even swooping down to steal snacks from outdoor tables," she told us.

    "Another example is the common grackle, which forms large, noisy flocks that can dominate bird feeders, pushing out smaller birds and creating a lot of commotion. Additionally, blue jays are known for their aggressive behavior at feeders, often scaring away other birds and even mimicking hawk calls to clear the area for themselves."

    #7

    The Cement Wasn’t Dry Yet..but Who Cares If You’re This Bird

    A bird walking across wet cement leaving footprints, acting like a total jerk.

    OkPainting1138 Report

    #8

    What A T*rd

    Text post humorously describing a parrot's understanding of the word "no," showcasing birds being jerks.

    SandeeDonahue Report

    #9

    Impolite Bird Had To Photobomb The Airshow

    Bird flying in front of a formation of red jets, creating a humorous scene.

    Crown_Collector1 Report

    Isabelle's creation, Birdzy, offers handmade bird food that is packed with high-energy food, rich in protein and fat. "I quickly realized that the store-bought seed was like junk food for birds and I wanted to provide a better dining experience," she wrote on her website.

    "As I created and refined my blends and created handmade birdseed gifts, I found myself drawn into a vibrant community of bird enthusiasts. We shared tips, stories, and lots of laughter. The positive feedback and happiness from the community and customers only fueled my passion further.

    #10

    My Bird Ate My Fruit

    Green parrot pecking at ripe pears by the window, showcasing birds being total jerks.

    kellster68 Report

    #11

    Seller Of Bird Spikes Received The Photo From A Customer

    Pigeon balancing an egg on a spiked ledge, showcasing birds being jerks in a city setting.

    LatterConclusion9796 Report

    #12

    Give Me Your Lunch Kid!

    Two pigeons on a sidewalk, one eating bread while a smaller bird looks on eagerly, showcasing funny bird behavior.

    KookilyTu Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This feels like pigeons are the bullies of the bird world.

    In general, Hannah and Erik say that corvids, like crows and jays, are more susceptible to acting (in human terms) mean because they have a higher intelligence than a lot of other birds.

    "This helps them adapt and thrive in harsh environments. Sometimes this causes them to be a bit mischievous. For example, jays are incredible mimics and will often mimic the call of a raptor, which confuses smaller birds (and sometimes birders). They use this to scare all the little birds away from feeders so they can have it to themselves."

    #13

    Captured Moment Seagull Grabs The Flake Out Of My Ice Cream

    Bird stealing ice cream from a person's hand by the seaside.

    theportlyfi Report

    #14

    Myna Bird Covers Traffic Camera In Nz

    A bird acting like a jerk, photobombing a highway camera in a series of humorous close-up shots.

    learn_quester Report

    #15

    Had To Share That. Exactly For This Sub!

    A bird playfully knocks a person over on a golf course, showcasing birds being jerks.

    evalovexx Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Golf would be far more interesting to watch if this happened more often.

    "Certain bird species are more likely to display behaviors that humans might perceive as mean," seconds Isabelle.

    "European starlings are invasive in many regions and frequently outcompete native birds for nesting sites and food, which can come across as aggressive or unfair. House sparrows are known for their aggressive behavior at bird feeders, often chasing away other birds to monopolize resources. Red-winged blackbirds are fiercely territorial during breeding season and will aggressively dive-bomb anything that comes near their nests, including humans and larger animals."

    #16

    What A D**k

    Seagull steals ice cream from an elderly man, illustrating birds being total jerks.

    Shot_Tangerine4556 Report

    #17

    Hey It Says No Fishing D**k Head

    Bird perched on a "No Fishing" sign holding a fish in its beak, showcasing its mischievous behavior.

    Federal-Interest-206 Report

    #18

    Pigeon Isn't Scared

    A pigeon sitting on a fake owl's head on a ledge, showcasing birds being jerks.

    Pi-creature Report

    dplatt-boredpanda avatar
    Dave Platt
    Dave Platt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The pigeon was clued in by the obvious use of Duck Tape (tm).

    However, such birds aren't acting like "jerks" on purpose, Hannah and Erik tell us. "The goal for animals is to survive and pass their genes on. So any actions that might be considered mean or "jerk-like" are likely helping that bird to fulfill this purpose. Some birds tend to have more attitude than others, which could help them protect their territory, find mates, or chase off predators."
    #19

    Forgot I Had This Open In A Tab And Fully Ugly Cackled When I Found It

    A seagull pecking at an ice cream cone by the beach, showcasing birds being total jerks.

    Putrid-Bluebird1188 Report

    #20

    Why Is This Blueberry So Vicious?

    A cheeky blue bird flaps its wings and open beak, showing amusing jerk behavior.

    Health5246 Report

    #21

    F150 In The Lake, Obviously The Ducks Did It

    Ducklings swim in a flooded truck bed by the shore, highlighting birds being jerks in a comical scene.

    D-Day88 Report

    "Birds don’t have the same emotional complexity as humans, so they aren’t "mean" in the way we understand it," adds Isabelle. "However, their behaviors are often driven by survival instincts, such as securing food, defending territory, or protecting their young. For example, a bird stealing food from another bird isn’t being "mean" on purpose—it’s simply trying to survive."
    #22

    Poor Turtles

    Bird standing on two turtles near a pond, showcasing funny bird behavior.

    Thin-Juggernaut-4023 Report

    #23

    Perfect Shot!

    Seagull stealing fries from a blue beach bucket on a seaside pier, showcasing birds being jerks.

    Puzzled-Pay-8834 Report

    #24

    Deer Was Just Walking By, Minding His Own Business And This D**k Was Like "Absolutely Not"

    Owl being a jerk to a deer at night, causing it to flee in surprise.

    TorchIt Report

    "If you see a bird doing something "mean," watch it for a while and put yourself in its shoes to see if you can figure out its motivations," Hannah and Erik suggest.

    Meanwhile, Isabelle says, "Understanding the motivations behind bird behavior can help reframe these actions as natural and necessary for their survival, rather than labeling them as "mean" or "jerks.”"
    #25

    No Food For You

    Two birds by a feeder, with one bird pushing the other, showcasing funny bird behavior.

    Mini_Gas_9687 Report

    #26

    Honestly? Good For Him

    Bird flying off with a pizza slice, leaving an empty box on a patio table, showcasing funny bird antics.

    BigMoneyMartyr Report

    #27

    This Is The Bastard...... So I Was Eating A Sandwich. Suddenly I Was Slapped Hard In The Back Of The Head!! I Take The Sandwich From My Mouth In Total Shock, But Then It Was Ripped Out Of My Hand!!! Yes I Was Wing Slapped I The Head And Robbed By A Seagull !

    A seagull on a wooden pier looking down at a slice of pizza, illustrating birds being total jerks.

    DisadeVille Report

    lotta1_ avatar
    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're getting more and more devious with each passing day

    #28

    No People Allowed

    Bird standing defiantly near a "No Pigeons Allowed" sign on dirt ground.

    No_Meringue3808 Report

    aureliakitchens avatar
    OzymandiasTheManokit They/Them
    OzymandiasTheManokit They/Them
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *The pigeon waits, knowing well that he is breaking the loitering rule. He plans silently whose car he'll poop on next.*

    #29

    To The Poor Bloke Who Was Chased For Half A Mile By Turkeys This Morning I Sincerely Hope Your Day Improves

    A bird bothering a person on a tree-lined sidewalk, showcasing funny bird behavior.

    Tough_Crazy_8362 Report

    #30

    Keeps Pecking The Window And Shouting At Me While I'm Trying To Work. D**k

    Seagull stands defiantly on a window ledge, staring inside a building, showcasing birds being jerks.

    sand_blush00 Report

    #31

    Uber Sky

    A small bird hitching a ride on a larger bird's stick in flight, illustrating birds being total jerks in nature.

    knipshimy Report

    #32

    What A D**k

    Bird pecking at a person's shoe on a pavement by a railing, showcasing birds being jerks.

    Own_Plan3519 Report

    #33

    I'll Be Taking This

    Colorful bird playfully pulling white bird's tail on a branch.

    udumslut Report

    #34

    Bird Attacking Me On My Front Porch

    A bird with striking red and black feathers appears aggressive, perched on a railing.

    Anyone else in Milwaukee, have one of these asshole birds attacking you every time you leave through your front door?

    One of these red tip black birds, decided to post up right on the top of my house overlooking anyone who walks out my front door and flying into their head; at one point it caused an accident where it hit someone in the back of the head which caused them to trip down the stairs, scraped up knees, scraped up forehead and hands.

    [deleted] Report

    #35

    Look At This Distinguished Gentlemen

    Bird wearing a cardboard hat, perched humorously inside its cage, looking playful.

    Select-Resolution691 Report

    #36

    Ever Wondered What A Pelican Trying To Eat A Phone Looks Like

    Close-up of a bird's open beak, appearing curious and humorous in a park setting.

    ShakilyJub Report

    #37

    Dont Know Original Source Of This Gem

    Bird being a jerk by claiming a seat on a chair, humorously captioned "Sorry Bro, Seats Taken."

    skankbeavy Report

    #38

    What A D**k

    Two seagulls on a beach, one standing humorously on another's head, illustrating birds being total jerks.

    NoFriend2797 Report

    #39

    D**k Birds Are Cyber Bullying Now

    Funny pic of a mocking bird text meme being a jerk, parodying human speech in a humorous way.

    loolskank Report

    #40

    "Please Give Me Back My Lunch"

    Pigeons with bread ignoring a sparrow on a pavement, showcasing funny bird behavior.

    Perfect_Path_7710 Report

    #41

    "Not Now Gregory I Am Searching"

    Bird balances on another bird's head on a rooftop, demonstrating funny bird behavior.

    Automatic_Fun1596 Report

    #42

    Hey Wrong Way

    A pigeon stands defiantly on a "Birds this way" sign, humorously blocking the message.

    Mean_Kick699 Report

    #43

    I Have No Words, Was Just Sad And Bought Ice Cream

    A bird stealing ice cream from a cone by the ocean, showcasing birds being jerks.

    Cplayer_minichu Report

    #44

    Call 911 The Bird Stole My Breakfast

    Bird snatching a croissant from a food tray, showing funny bird behavior at an outdoor cafe.

    Living-Eye-3104 Report

    #45

    Found On Fb, Hilarious!

    Injury report humorously detailing an incident where an employee was beaten by swan wings, depicting birds being total jerks.

    OG_SisterMidnight Report

    #46

    Takin’ Potato Chips From A Child Is Still A Ground Score, Right? Quit Ya Beak, We Gon Eat Tonight!

    Two birds walking on a pathway, with one holding a snack bag in its beak, showcasing funny bird behavior.

    stammerton Report

    #47

    😂

    Two birds compared: fierce hawk versus a squawking cockatiel, showcasing the humor in birds being jerks.

    Particular2024 Report

    #48

    This Mf Set Up Shop On My Wreath And Now I Can’t Open My Front Door Without Getting Attacked By It

    Bird sitting defiantly on a yellow floral wreath on a white door, displaying jerk-like behavior.

    xGothiccCowboyx Report

    #49

    He Keeps Setting Off My Ring

    Bird blocking a doorbell camera view on a sunny day, showcasing its funny side.

    Various-Variety1104 Report

    This D**k Has A Problem With My Security Camera

    A bird swooping aggressively at a camera in a grassy backyard, showcasing birds being jerks.

    felinebarbecue Report

    #51

    My Bird Stole My Chips And Straight Up T-Posed On Me

    Bird standing confidently on a patterned bedspread in a room, looking amusingly assertive.

    Diligent_Drama9569 Report

    #52

    She's Doing The Middle Finger

    A cockatoo humorously poses with a raised claw, showcasing birds being total jerks.

    Large-Alternative148 Report

    #53

    They Want To Try Something New

    Bird playfully stealing spaghetti from a plate, showcasing funny bird antics at the dining table.

    Educational_Debt_150 Report

    #54

    How Dare I Disturb Its Peace

    Pigeon with a defiant look, embodying the humor of birds being total jerks.

    ellie1398 Report

    #55

    This Bird Just Flies Into My Window All Day Long. How Do I Make It Stop?

    A bird hovering outside a window, appearing curious and playful against a garden backdrop.

    Cluster_Puck Report

    #56

    Any Ideas On How To Politely Ask This Jerk To Stop Attacking My Window?

    A bird hovering outside a window, surrounded by green leaves, appearing to be a jerk towards the glass.

    uniballing Report

    Poor Bird Flies Into My Window Every Morning And Keeps Hurting Himself. Not Sure How To Make It Stop

    A bird hovering near a window, seemingly about to collide, with trees visible outside.

    LittleMissAcctnt Report

    #58

    Riding My New Bicycle, Feeling Free As A Bird

    Three sparrows perched on a bicycle handlebar, showcasing birds being funny.

    Logical-Rock2526 Report

    #59

    "Mom! The Vultures Are Being Creepy Again!"

    Birds perched on a house roof under a cloudy sky, exhibiting humorous behavior.

    Soloflow786 Report

    #60

    Its 100% A French Cockatoo

    Cockatoo perched on a "No Stopping" sign, holding an ice cream cone, showcasing funny bird behavior.

    Individual_Salad_793 Report

    #61

    Angry Robin

    A bird stands defiantly next to a bird statue on a slatted bench, surrounded by autumn leaves, illustrating funny bird antics.

    A robin just knocked over a metal bird we keep on the table outside, then stared me down asking me what I was going to do about it.

    aieaee Report

    #62

    Remember Your Ancestors!

    A funny bird on a laptop next to a dinosaur image, looking surprised.

    IndependenceFit5009 Report

    A Tiny Sparrow Bird Stealing A Fries

    Birds being jerks: A sparrow grabs a fry from a plate on an outdoor table next to a can of Lipton.

    Huge-Studio5153 Report

    #64

    Google Street View Photographer Attacked By The World's Deadliest Creature!

    Penguin close-up on a beach at sunset, acting playfully.

    MaysunPoss Report

    #65

    My Bird Ate My Art

    Bird perched on a person's head with damaged painting on table; bird being a jerk.

    Lindseyrj7 Report

    #66

    Spent $4,000 On Corrective Eye Surgery, Only For Her To Scratch Out The Stitches Within Two Days. Thanks, Bean

    A bird being playful, gently nipping a person's finger with its beak.

    Mochipants Report

    #67

    Got A Bird Feeder With A Camera And The Crow Is Not A Fan

    Grumpy bird perched on a backyard chair, looking directly at the camera.

    Accomplished_Sun7173 Report

    #68

    The Most Judgmental Birds I Have Ever Had The Misfortune Of Photographing

    Two birds perched, one staring at the other humorously, showcasing funny bird behavior.

    limmingchunching Report

    #69

    To Be Fair I May Have Interrupted His Meal

    A swan with an open beak on grass, surrounded by trees, displaying funny bird behavior.

    idekl Report

    Stellar Steller Jay Stealing Raven’s Peanuts

    Blue bird being a jerk with a peanut in its beak, standing on a ledge.

    purewhlight Report

    #71

    Got Up From My Lunch And These Sh**heads Showed Up Immediately

    Birds acting like jerks, eating food off an outdoor restaurant table.

    rjross0623 Report

    #72

    D**k Bites Girlfriend

    Two swans being playful, with one nipping the other's neck, while a duck watches in the background. Funniest birds being jerks.

    Kisrah Report

    #73

    This Jerk Dive-Bombs Every Bird That Comes To My Feeder

    Bird perched on a feeder, looking mischievous, surrounded by trees, with seeds scattered below.

    Motor_Poem7654 Report

