When you look at a bird soaring through the air, what do you see? A wholesome little creature that comes with peace or someone that has this unexplainable urge for chaos and menace inside? If you’ve been pooped on by a bird or had it steal your food, you’re probably thinking of the latter option. Our feathered friends, just like humans, can be a bit nitwitted, and the proof is in the Birds Being [Jerks] subreddit.

We at Bored Panda have collected some of the best (worst?) evidence of birds causing menace to society. To find it, all you have to do is scroll down. While you’re busy doing so, don’t forget to upvote those chirpers you would feel intimidated by in the street.

Also, we reached out to birders and hosts of the Hannah and Erik Go Birding Podcast, Hannah and Erik, and Isabelle Manseau, owner of Birdzy, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the mean behaviors of avians.