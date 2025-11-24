Who Is Billy Connolly? Billy Connolly is a Scottish comedian, actor, and musician, recognized for his observational humor. His candid storytelling and improvisational style captivate audiences worldwide. His breakout arrived with appearances on the BBC chat show Parkinson in the mid-1970s. This quickly transformed him from folk singer into a comedic superstar.

Full Name Sir William Connolly Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality British Ethnicity Irish Education St. Peter’s Primary School, St. Gerard’s Secondary School Father William Connolly Mother Mary McLean Siblings Florence Connolly, Michael Connolly Kids Jamie Connolly, Cara Connolly, Daisy Connolly, Amy Connolly, Scarlett Connolly

Early Life and Education William Connolly, born in Anderston, Glasgow, experienced a difficult childhood. He and his older sister Florence were primarily raised by their aunts Margaret and Mona after their mother’s early departure. Connolly attended St. Peter’s Primary School and later St. Gerard’s Secondary School. He left at 15 to work as a welder in Glasgow’s shipyards, an experience that later fueled his comedic material.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Billy Connolly’s personal life, including two marriages. He first married Iris Pressagh in 1969; their union concluded with divorce in 1985. Connolly later married Pamela Stephenson, a psychologist and comedian, in 1989. They have three daughters together, adding to his two children from his previous marriage, for a total of five.

Career Highlights Billy Connolly built a celebrated career spanning stand-up comedy, music, and acting. His breakthrough in the 1970s established him as a prominent global comedian with unique talent. He earned critical acclaim for diverse roles in films like Mrs Brown and The Last Samurai. His significant contributions led to a knighthood in 2017 and a BAFTA Fellowship in 2022.