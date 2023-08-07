Billie Eilish Shows Off Bold New Red Hair Following TikTok’s “Gemini” Trend, Makes Fans Freak Out

The 21-year-old pop sensation, Billie Eilish, has once again set social media alight by unveiling an exciting twist on her iconic hairdo.

The Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram last night to debut her latest look: fiery red roots paired with jet-black ends, resurrecting her famous hairstyle of summer 2019. To caption the post, Billie wrote: “remember me?”

Billie Eilish debuts a new take on her classic hairstyle, following TikTok’s latest trend

This striking two-toned style is currently known as the “Gemini” hair trend on TikTok. Named after the astrological sign associated with duality, this trend features contrasting colors that create an eye-popping impact.

It’s important to highlight that the “Gemini” hair trend sparked considerable enthusiasm among hairstylists as early as last year. This excitement was fueled by the Pinterest Predicts report, which projected that this daring and innovative style would take center stage in 2023.

The two-toned style is known as the “Gemini” hair trend on TikTok, named for its dual color palette

In response to Billie’s post, fans were quick to express their excitement in comments such as ‘BILLIE ARE YOU KIDDING ME’. This enthusiastic reception suggests that we may be entering what some are calling a new “Gemini era” for Billie.

While it remains unclear whether this change signals a shift in musical direction or simply reflects personal aesthetic preferences, one thing is certain: whatever path she chooses next will undoubtedly be watched closely by millions around the world who admire not only her music but also her distinctive sense of style.

Unsurprisingly, the musician’s fans were freaking out over her announcement, signaling a new era for the 21-year-old popstar