“Not Buying It”: Bijou Phillips Officially Cuts Ties With Jailed Husband Danny Masterson In Drastic Move

Model Bijou Phillips, 45, has just severed the one remaining tie between herself and her incarcerated ex-husband, Danny Masterson, by changing her daughter’s name.

Masterson, who is serving 30 years to life in North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, shares an 11-year-old girl with Phillips.

Masterson fell from grace after he was found guilty on two counts of forcing himself on women in cases that date back to 2017.

Highlights Phillips filed to change her daughter’s surname from Masterson to Phillips.

A judge has declared both Bijou and Danny “single” years after their 2023 separation

Phillips has since been romantically linked to businessman Jamie Mazur.

Phillips was known to have supported him through the accusations and a mistrial, but filed for divorce shortly after he was found guilty and taken into custody on September 7, 2023.

A judge has only recently designated Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips “single”

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips posing on red carpet at Netflix event, highlighting Bijou Phillips cutting ties.

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau

According to TMZ, which saw the court documents, the model and actress filed to have 11-year-old Fianna Francis Masterson’s surname changed to Phillips.

The outlet notes that the bid is in its mature stages and is only short of a judge’s signature before it takes effect.

It has also been reported that, as a step in the same direction, a judge changed both Masterson and Phillip’s marital statuses to “single” as recently as Friday, October 24.

The move comes two years after Phillips sought official separation from her husband—a mere week after he started serving his sentence, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

A representative for Phillips previously claimed that her separation from the star was for the sake of her daughter

Bijou Phillips wearing a large straw hat and floral top, posing outdoors with natural makeup and loose wavy hair.

Image credits: bijouphillips

The marriage, which was doomed by Masterson’s jail sentence, had lasted close to 12 years. A legal representative for Phillips, Peter A. Lauzon, defended the 45-year-old’s decision, telling People at the time:



“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.”

“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during the most difficult times of her life,” the statement continued.

Phillips started seeing her new paramour months after her husband was incarcerated

Bearded man with curly hair wearing sunglasses and a dark jacket, sitting inside a car with a seatbelt on.

Image credits: dannymastersonhttps://www.instagram.com/bijouphillips/?hl=en

But it appears it was not all for the sake of their daughter. Nine months after Masterson was taken into custody (June 2024), Phillips and her new paramour, a businessman by the name of Jamie Mazur, were seen together for the first time.

Mazur and Phillips were seen dressed casually, strolling through Central Park.

In the same month, People interviewed an insider who told them that the two had already been seeing each other for months at that point.

The two reportedly met through friends, and Phillips allegedly found a safe space in Mazur.

Jamie Mazur, also a single parent, is said to have added a “spark” to Phillips’ life

Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson posing together outdoors, highlighting Bijou Phillips cutting ties with jailed husband.

Image credits: Marc Andrew Deley

“He was initially just a confidant and someone safe that she could talk to,” the source told the outlet.

“He’s added a spark to her life.”

Whoever the spokesperson was, they parroted Phillips’ lawyer when they said: “Her main focus will always be her daughter.”

“It’s nice to see that Bijou also takes care of herself too though. It’s great to see her smiling more.”

Things started looking down for Masterson in 2017

Danny Masterson lying in bed shirtless next to a sleeping child with a stuffed unicorn, highlighting Bijou Phillips relationship news.

Image credits: dannymasterson

Masterson, who is only in the second year of his sentence and pushing 50, made his breakthrough in That ’70s Show between 1998 and 2006.

Then in Men at Work (2012–2014) he took on the role of Milo Foster. He also started as Jameson “Rooster” Bennett in The Ranch (2016–2018).

Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson wearing sunglasses outside a courthouse, highlighting their public and legal situation.

Image credits: Myung J. Chun

The beginning of the end started in 2017 when three women filed charges of indecent assault against him.

The Los Angeles Police department caught the case and opened an investigation. After a fourth, Netflix dropped him from The Ranch despite denials he had channeled through his agent.

Masterson could be in jail for the rest of his life

Mugshot of Danny Masterson with beard and curly hair, representing jailed husband in Bijou Phillips cutting ties story.

Image credits: CDCR

Bijou Phillips posing in a green dress with ruffles, symbolizing her decision to cut ties with jailed husband Danny Masterson.

Image credits: bijouphillips

A few weeks later, he was dropped by United Talent Agency. The accusations morphed into trial, then a mistrial in 2022.

Then between 2023, Masterson was tried again between April and May 2023 and two accusations brought against him stuck.

Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson standing on a wooden pier at night, dressed casually in jackets and jeans.

Image credits: dannymasterson

The ensuing sentence “30 years to life” is considered an indefinite term but also means he could also be paroled after 25.5 years.

“If [the] defendant’s conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life,” presiding judge, Charlaine Olmedo wrote in the trial filings at the time, per USA Today.

