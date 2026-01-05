Insecure BF Tells GF To Get Adopted By Her “Perfect” Friends, She Dumps Him For Being Childish

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people just don’t know how to communicate directly with their partner, which can lead to all sorts of misunderstandings and problems. The issue is that they keep thinking their subtle hints will be picked up on, but, instead, they might just end up with disappointment.

This is exactly what a woman tried to do by complimenting her friend’s relationship, in the hopes that her boyfriend would try to emulate them. Unfortunately, he completely misunderstood her behavior and blew up at her one random day.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

People need to be honest and direct with their loved ones, or else it might lead to conflicts later on

Upset girlfriend expressing frustration while her boyfriend looks obsessed during a tense moment in a cafe setting.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster had noticed that his girlfriend kept obsessing over her new friend, Mary, her husband, Joe, and also how they were essentially couple goals

Text discussing a boyfriend upset with his girlfriend who is obsessed with a couple, causing relationship tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about an upset girlfriend in an obsessed couple discussing complicated relationship dynamics.

Text on a light background describing how a couple divides chores and respects each other, highlighting relationship dynamics upset gf obsessed couple.

Text on a plain background expressing a dismissive opinion, related to bf upset gf obsessed couple topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young couple at a cafe, boyfriend upset while girlfriend appears obsessed, sharing an intense moment over drinks.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After a tough day at work, the man couldn’t stand his girlfriend’s constant praises of Mary and Joe, so he told her to just get adopted by them or become their third

Text excerpt showing a bf upset gf obsessed couple with dialogue about soulmates and healthy relationships.

Upset boyfriend confronting girlfriend obsessed with a random couple, expressing frustration over her crush on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upset boyfriend looking away while girlfriend walks away, depicting a bf upset gf obsessed couple moment.

Text asking if a boyfriend is right to feel upset about his girlfriend’s obsessive behavior in their relationship.

Upset boyfriend angrily confronting his girlfriend in an intense moment between a couple obsessed with relationship conflict.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster was annoyed because his girlfriend got mad at him for blowing up, and she didn’t end up staying over at his apartment

Text message update from a boyfriend upset with his obsessed girlfriend about changing for her needs in the couple relationship.

Text about a bf upset with his obsessed girlfriend, highlighting relationship struggles and respect issues.

Text excerpt showing someone upset, reflecting on an obsessed couple and difficult relationship emotions.

Image credits: Purple_Winner_8587

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, she texted him saying that she could no longer wait for him to change or start respecting her, and that Mary and Joe’s relationship had opened her eyes

The poster explained that things started changing in his relationship after his girlfriend, Katie, made a new friend, Mary, and began talking about her constantly. His partner also obsessed over Mary’s husband, Joe, and would go on nonstop about their amazing bond and powerful connection.

It definitely seems like the woman was romanticizing her friend’s relationship, and that she must have wanted something similar with her boyfriend. The problem with such idealization, according to experts, is that it can create an unrealistic perception of other people and make us blind to their flaws or humanity.

That’s why, since Katie kept complimenting Mary and Joe’s bond and felt that they were “true soulmates,” she probably compared her own relationship to what they had. This must have annoyed the poster, who couldn’t seem to understand why she was always obsessing over them.

According to a lifestyle expert, women often tend to enter romantic relationships based on their potential and might want to change or fix an aspect of their partner’s personality, style, or behavior. This may lead to dissatisfaction if their loved one doesn’t change or live up to the idealized expectations they had.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upset boyfriend sitting on a couch with arms crossed, upset and frustrated in a cozy living room setting.

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the OP was so tired of Katie always complimenting Mary and Joe, he finally blew up at her and told her just to get adopted by them or to join their relationship as a third. This obviously didn’t go down well with the woman, and she ended up leaving his apartment and giving him the cold shoulder.

She later sent him a long message saying that she had tried everything she could to get him to change and to start respecting her more. It’s clear that she believed that if she waited long enough, he would probably become a better person for her, and that their bond would flourish just like Joe and Mary’s.

The issue with this expectation is that it can create dissatisfaction if the man doesn’t change his behavior or habits. That’s why some wives state that it’s important to accept your partner as they are, rather than who they could eventually become, and to work on that desire to constantly “raise” the other person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, Katie didn’t see the error in how she was comparing her boyfriend, and he didn’t seem to want to improve their relationship either. This situation, although very uncomfortable, probably made them realize their incompatibility.

Whose side are you on in this story, and do you think Katie was right to keep obsessing over her friend’s relationship? Let us know what you think.

Most people felt that the poster was being obtuse and that he was definitely in the wrong

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing upset feelings in a bf-upset-gf-obsessed couple context.

Reddit user describes bf upset with gf obsessed couple for not taking responsibility and lashing out in a heated exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upset boyfriend and obsessed girlfriend in a tense moment, showing relationship conflict and emotional tension between the couple

Text expressing frustration and saying OOP got what he deserved in an angry bf-upset-gf-obsessed couple context.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing an upset boyfriend and an obsessed girlfriend in a troubled couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upset girlfriend expressing frustration while boyfriend appears obsessed, highlighting tension in their relationship.

Screenshot of a bf-upset-gf-obsessed couple text post discussing narcissistic behavior and hiding faults in relationships.

Text excerpt from an online discussion showing frustration in a bf upset gf obsessed couple dynamic.

Upset girlfriend confronting her boyfriend who appears distracted, capturing a bf upset gf obsessed couple moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text expressing confusion about understanding a girlfriend, highlighting upset and obsessed couple dynamics.

Screenshot of an online comment thread showing a user upset in the bf-upset-gf-obsessed-couple discussion.

Text conversation screenshot showing a user named Sonofbluekane commenting "Good for Katie" with 45 points and a 6-day-old timestamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment about an upset girlfriend in a bf obsessed couple scenario on an online discussion forum.

Comment text on a forum post expressing upset feelings in a bf upset gf obsessed couple context.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing frustration in a bf-upset-gf-obsessed couple discussion.

Screenshot of a user comment saying Good for the girlfriend, related to bf upset gf obsessed couple discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upset boyfriend and obsessed girlfriend in a tense moment, highlighting emotions in a complicated couple relationship.

Upset boyfriend and girlfriend in a tense moment, showing a couple struggling with obsession and relationship issues.