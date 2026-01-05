Insecure BF Tells GF To Get Adopted By Her “Perfect” Friends, She Dumps Him For Being Childish
Some people just don’t know how to communicate directly with their partner, which can lead to all sorts of misunderstandings and problems. The issue is that they keep thinking their subtle hints will be picked up on, but, instead, they might just end up with disappointment.
This is exactly what a woman tried to do by complimenting her friend’s relationship, in the hopes that her boyfriend would try to emulate them. Unfortunately, he completely misunderstood her behavior and blew up at her one random day.
More info: Reddit
People need to be honest and direct with their loved ones, or else it might lead to conflicts later on
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The poster had noticed that his girlfriend kept obsessing over her new friend, Mary, her husband, Joe, and also how they were essentially couple goals
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
After a tough day at work, the man couldn’t stand his girlfriend’s constant praises of Mary and Joe, so he told her to just get adopted by them or become their third
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster was annoyed because his girlfriend got mad at him for blowing up, and she didn’t end up staying over at his apartment
Image credits: Purple_Winner_8587
Eventually, she texted him saying that she could no longer wait for him to change or start respecting her, and that Mary and Joe’s relationship had opened her eyes
The poster explained that things started changing in his relationship after his girlfriend, Katie, made a new friend, Mary, and began talking about her constantly. His partner also obsessed over Mary’s husband, Joe, and would go on nonstop about their amazing bond and powerful connection.
It definitely seems like the woman was romanticizing her friend’s relationship, and that she must have wanted something similar with her boyfriend. The problem with such idealization, according to experts, is that it can create an unrealistic perception of other people and make us blind to their flaws or humanity.
That’s why, since Katie kept complimenting Mary and Joe’s bond and felt that they were “true soulmates,” she probably compared her own relationship to what they had. This must have annoyed the poster, who couldn’t seem to understand why she was always obsessing over them.
According to a lifestyle expert, women often tend to enter romantic relationships based on their potential and might want to change or fix an aspect of their partner’s personality, style, or behavior. This may lead to dissatisfaction if their loved one doesn’t change or live up to the idealized expectations they had.
Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Since the OP was so tired of Katie always complimenting Mary and Joe, he finally blew up at her and told her just to get adopted by them or to join their relationship as a third. This obviously didn’t go down well with the woman, and she ended up leaving his apartment and giving him the cold shoulder.
She later sent him a long message saying that she had tried everything she could to get him to change and to start respecting her more. It’s clear that she believed that if she waited long enough, he would probably become a better person for her, and that their bond would flourish just like Joe and Mary’s.
The issue with this expectation is that it can create dissatisfaction if the man doesn’t change his behavior or habits. That’s why some wives state that it’s important to accept your partner as they are, rather than who they could eventually become, and to work on that desire to constantly “raise” the other person.
Unfortunately, Katie didn’t see the error in how she was comparing her boyfriend, and he didn’t seem to want to improve their relationship either. This situation, although very uncomfortable, probably made them realize their incompatibility.
Whose side are you on in this story, and do you think Katie was right to keep obsessing over her friend’s relationship? Let us know what you think.
Most people felt that the poster was being obtuse and that he was definitely in the wrong
It's amazing how much clarity being around a healthy relationship /household can bring.
It's amazing how much clarity being around a healthy relationship /household can bring.
23
1