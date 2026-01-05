Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pregnant Woman Doesn’t Want Fiancé’s Mom In Delivery Room, He Asks Her To “Compromise”
Pregnant woman in a maroon sweater looking stressed while sitting indoors near a window, reflecting on family delivery room concerns.
Family, Relationships

Pregnant Woman Doesn’t Want Fiancé’s Mom In Delivery Room, He Asks Her To “Compromise”

Pregnancy is one of the most intense and challenging experiences a woman can go through, and making sure they feel safe and comfortable should always be at the top of the list.

But a six-month pregnant woman felt anything but supported when her fiancé tried to convince her to let his mother be in the delivery room and watch the birth.

She wasn’t comfortable with the idea and refused to agree, which led to some backlash from her partner and his family.

What should have been a personal choice where she should have been allowed to prioritize herself, instead put her right in the middle of some family drama.

    Pregnant woman’s needs clash with family expectations

    Pregnant woman resting on bed with hands on belly, facing a dilemma about fiancé’s mom in delivery room.

    Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    She was made to feel like the villain for setting boundaries

    Pregnant woman refusing fiancé’s mom in delivery room, leading to a request to compromise over birth presence.

    Text showing a pregnant woman’s conflict about fiancé’s mom being in the delivery room and asking to compromise.

    Pregnant woman in delivery room with medical staff, highlighting conflict over fiancé’s mom presence during childbirth.

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Pregnant woman expresses discomfort with fiancé’s mom in delivery room as he asks her to find a compromise.

    Text about pregnant woman not wanting fiancé’s mom in delivery room, discussing compromise and childbirth comfort.

    Pregnant woman feeling stressed, holding her belly, worried about fiancé’s mom in delivery room compromise.

    Image credits: zinkevych / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Pregnant woman expressing feelings about fiancé’s mom in delivery room and seeking compromise for safety and comfort.

    Image credits: Whole_Plenty9107

    Women have the right to choose their own care and support

    Research shows that the delivery room itself can shape a woman’s experience — a stressful setting can make the labor harder. “A safe, trusting, and supportive birthing environment is more likely to offer women what has been identified as requirements for a positive birth experience,” one study notes.

    Many women also feel that it is their right to choose care providers during childbirth.

    “The pregnant person is fully capable of making the decisions that seem best for themselves and their baby, and this freedom of choice and decision-making power must never be taken away from them, regardless of the context,” says licensed practical nurse Emmanuel André.

    Experts say that partners should respect the birthing parent’s choices and also support them emotionally during this important moment.

    “During labor, birth partners can support the pregnant woman or person by… advocating, supporting decisions, and protecting from intrusions,” National Childbirth Trust experts say.

    In this woman’s case, the fiancé clearly fell short. Instead of trying to make her comfortable, he sided with his mother and pressured her to “compromise.” At a time when emotional support should have been his top priority, the fiancé failed to deliver.

    Partner support can make a big difference

    According to a study, around 5% to 8% of mothers are believed to have an anxiety disorder during pregnancy and postpartum. The pressures of labor and caring for a newborn can make these feelings even stronger.

    Another study found that pregnant women who had support from their partners were calmer after delivery, and their infants seemed less distressed.

    A quick search on Reddit brings up several women sharing similar stories — where partners demand that their own mothers be present in the delivery room or allow them to interfere with how the pregnancy and birth should be handled.

    While some women are able to set clear boundaries, others struggle to do so since they are already physically exhausted and are going through emotional ups and downs during pregnancy.

    Experts say this kind of pressure can have severe emotional effects in the long run, especially when the woman feels her comfort is not a priority.

    Her story sparked strong reactions

    Text post discussing a pregnant woman refusing fiancé’s mom in delivery room and conflict over compromise.

    Text conversation showing a woman saying fiancé wants her to compromise about his mom being in the delivery room.

    Alt text: Pregnant woman and fiancé discuss boundaries as she doesn’t want his mom in the delivery room, seeking compromise.

    Comment discussing pregnant woman’s feelings about fiancé’s mom in delivery room and suggesting counseling for compromise.

    Comment on Reddit post expressing frustration about fiancé’s mom in delivery room, highlighting pregnant woman’s compromise dilemma.

    Comment text discussing emotional compromise in a relationship about pregnant woman and fiancé’s mom in delivery room.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing pregnant woman not wanting fiancé’s mom in delivery room and compromise concerns.

    Comment advising a pregnant woman to reject fiancé’s mom in delivery room, highlighting unreasonable compromise request.

    Commenter expressing confusion about family presence in delivery room, discussing pregnant woman and fiancé’s mom compromise.

    People asked the woman to prioritize her own health and comfort

    Comment discussing a pregnant woman not wanting fiancé’s mom in delivery room and the request to compromise.

    Comment text discussing a pregnant woman who doesn’t want fiancé’s mom in delivery room and the request to compromise.

    Text post discussing a woman refusing fiancé’s mom in delivery room and asking him to compromise.

    Comment on pregnant woman doesn’t want fiancé’s mom in delivery room, discussing respect and boundaries during birth.

    Comment discussing a pregnant woman who doesn’t want fiancé’s mom in delivery room and asks for compromise.

    Text post discussing a pregnant woman who refuses fiancé’s mom in delivery room with a request to compromise.

    Comment discussing pregnant woman wanting fiancé’s mom out of delivery room and the need to compromise.

    Comment on pregnant woman and fiancé’s mom conflict, highlighting need for compromise and setting boundaries in delivery room.

    Comment about pregnant woman not wanting fiancé’s mom in delivery room, discussing compromise and boundaries.

    Many shared their own experiences to support her

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a pregnant woman not wanting fiancé’s mom in delivery room and relationship support.

    Comment discussing a pregnant woman’s refusal of fiancé’s mom in delivery room and advice to stand firm on boundaries.

    Pregnant woman refuses fiancé’s mom in delivery room, fiancé asks her to compromise on presence during birth.

    Text post discussing a pregnant woman who doesn’t want fiancé’s mom in delivery room and compromise request.

    Comment about pregnant woman not wanting fiancé’s mom in delivery room emphasizing bodily autonomy and childbirth choices.

    Comment discussing pregnant woman not wanting fiancé’s mom in delivery room, highlighting need to compromise.

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was another story like this and the preggo woman said she'd do it if her husband would let HER mom watch him get a colonoscopy. It's basically the same thing. Frankly I'd leave him and his whole toxic family. It's NOT the MIL's baby to bond with! If he continues to push this boundary I wouldn't even let HIM be there for the birth. Why are people so dang crazy?? My mom waited a month to see her 1st grandchild - and he adores her. No one else has the right to demand what you do with your own body!

    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do i feel like he thinks it's no big deal because he has no idea women often shît themselves during child delivery? This guy has seen childbirth in movies, where women with perfect make up deliver perfectly clean kids that are already 2 years old, and thinks "well this isn't that bad, my mum can definitely watch this". The mother in law having gone through child birth herself should know better. Also wťf does it mean she's preventing her from bonding with the child? You have plenty of time to bond, it doesn't have to be when the baby is fresh out of his mother's vägina.

    laurabamber avatar
    The Starsong Princess
    The Starsong Princess
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell him that you are compromising- you are letting him attend the birth. But if he keeps it up, he won’t be attending either. You need to be very clear to him, his mother and their flying monkeys that this is your baby and you are in charge.

