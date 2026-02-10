Creepy 21YO Confesses Feelings To GF’s 17YO Sis, Gaslights And Manipulates When She Tells Her Sis

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re a teenager and still figuring out the world, it can be hard to take a stand for things that are important to you, especially if few people are on your side. That’s why most teens hope that at least their family will be there for them during difficult times, but, unfortunately, it isn’t always the case.

This is what one 17-year-old faced when her sister’s 21-year-old boyfriend told her he had a crush on her, and then manipulated her family to take his side. She didn’t know how to handle the situation without support.

More info: Reddit

When a person’s family treats them like they’re crying wolf, even if they’re telling the truth, it can be heartbreaking to deal with

A concerned boyfriend comforting his troubled younger sister, showing support and empathy during a difficult moment.

The teen poster shared that during her family’s Halloween party, her sister’s 21-year-old boyfriend took her aside and confessed his feelings to her

Text on a white background describing a boyfriend confessing feelings causing younger sister trouble in a family setting.

Text excerpt about boyfriend confession and younger sister trouble involving feelings and relationships in high school.

Text excerpt about a boyfriend confession involving younger sister trouble and family interactions at home.

Person reflecting on first meeting with boyfriend, showing cautious kindness influenced by younger sister's advice.

Text excerpt about greeting and talking with sister's boyfriend, sharing common interests but no romantic feelings implied.

Confession about boyfriend causing younger sister trouble during a family Halloween party with friends and relatives.

Text excerpt about a boyfriend's confession causing younger sister trouble during a conversation about matching anime costumes.

Text excerpt about a boy confessing his growing feelings and crush in a boyfriend confession younger sister trouble story.

Group of friends in Halloween costumes with younger sister trouble theme, smiling and posing for a selfie at a party.

The teenager told the man that she didn’t have feelings for him and that he’d have to come clean to her sister or else she’d expose him

Text about a boyfriend’s confession involving feelings for a younger sister causing emotional trouble and discomfort.

Text excerpt about boyfriend confession causing trouble with younger sister, highlighting emotional conflict and misunderstanding.

Text on a light gray background about a boyfriend's confession involving younger sister trouble and dating feelings.

Alt text: Text about a boyfriend's confession involving his younger sister and a serious conversation in a quiet bathroom.

Text excerpt showing a silent moment and following a younger sister taking someone by the hand to her room upstairs in trouble context.

Alt text: Concerned boyfriend’s confession about younger sister trouble after noticing unusual behavior at a party.

Text on a white background describing a boyfriend's confession about his younger sister causing trouble by telling him to leave her room.

Young woman looking worried and stressed indoors, reflecting on boyfriend confession and younger sister trouble.

Since the man refused to tell the truth, the poster told her sister everything, but instead, she was accused of being jealous, and her family didn’t take her side

Text excerpt showing a younger sister in trouble confessing jealousy and obsession about a relationship with J.

Confession about younger sister causing trouble by sharing different stories to make someone look bad.

Text excerpt about defending oneself in a conflict involving boyfriend and younger sister trouble with mother siding.

Alt text: Text about family conflict and bf confession involving a younger sister causing trouble in relationships.

Confession about a younger sister causing trouble by trying to steal boyfriends, with family reactions included.

Upset person feeling ignored by mom and sister, worried about younger sister causing family trouble and lying to their dad.

Text message revealing boyfriend confession causes younger sister trouble and family conflict with jealousy and accusations.

Person expressing distress and seeking advice to prove innocence amid younger sister trouble and family conflict.

Young woman in a hoodie covering her face with hands, showing distress and trouble related to younger sister confession.

After the blowup with her family, the poster stayed at her grandparents’ house for a week and was glad that they were at least on her side

Text post about boyfriend confession causing younger sister trouble, expressing gratitude for advice and support received online.

Text on a plain background stating an update about a boyfriend confession involving younger sister trouble.

Text excerpt showing a personal confession about family conflict and younger sister trouble in a private room.

Text excerpt discussing a boyfriend's confession about younger sister trouble and feeling uncomfortable at home.

Text showing a confession about younger sister trouble involving misunderstandings and family tension with a boyfriend.

Text excerpt about a younger sister in trouble reflecting on comments about parenting and self-convincing.

Text excerpt discussing a boyfriend confession involving younger sister trouble and family intervention at grandparents’ house.

Confession about younger sister trouble as grandmother wants to confront mom but feelings and family tension arise.

Text excerpt about family drama and avoiding trouble involving boyfriend confession and younger sister issues.

Text message describing staying with grandparents and avoiding mom’s calls, related to bf confession younger sister trouble.

Text message revealing boyfriend’s confession about younger sister causing trouble, family pleading for reconciliation.

Elderly woman warmly hugging younger sister, showing comfort and support in a moment of trouble and confession.

The poster refused to talk to her mom and blocked her sister while she was at her grandparents’ house, but once she returned, her sister immediately confronted her

Text excerpt discussing a younger sister trouble confession about family dynamics and refusing a girls day out offer.

Text excerpt showing a confession about a younger sister causing trouble and tension in family relationships.

Text on a white background stating a personal reflection about embarrassment and shaming from a younger sister in trouble.

Text excerpt from a boyfriend confession about younger sister trouble, describing a tense moment at the door.

Text describing a younger sister causing trouble by pushing a door open despite attempts to close it.

Alt text: Text describing a tense situation involving a younger sister causing trouble by blocking a door and causing conflict.

Confession about younger sister in trouble with family tensions and emotional confrontation in a difficult situation.

Text on a white background describes a call to dad for support, referencing a younger sister in trouble.

Text excerpt showing a boyfriend confession about younger sister causing family trouble and feelings of guilt and forgiveness.

Text excerpt showing a younger sister apologizing and expressing love, reflecting a bf-confession-younger-sister-trouble theme.

Text discussing a boyfriend confession involving a younger sister causing trouble in a complicated relationship situation.

Text excerpt showing a younger sister causing trouble and a family conversation about feelings and misunderstandings.

Teenage girl sitting on a gray couch looking troubled and pensive, reflecting on boyfriend confession and younger sister trouble.

The poster was trapped in her own room by her sister and boyfriend, who tried to get her to apologize, so she kept her dad on call as a source of support

Text excerpt showing a boyfriend's confession about a gift and his excitement related to his younger sister trouble.

Text describing a younger sister asking for a hug to make up and suggesting a girl's day out with mom and boyfriend trouble.

Text excerpt about a boyfriend confession involving a younger sister causing trouble during a tense conversation.

Text showing a boyfriend confession involving a younger sister causing trouble and tensions between siblings over loyalty.

Text excerpt showing a boyfriend confession about a younger sister causing trouble and trying to make up after conflict.

Text on a white background describing a family conflict and mentioning the need to end the fight involving a younger sister trouble.

Confession about younger sister causing trouble and public humiliation within the family while seeking the truth.

Text excerpt showing a family arguing with a younger sister urging to make up and resolve trouble.

ALT text: Person sharing a bf confession about younger sister trouble and family conflict, with emotions and tension involved

Text from a boyfriend sharing a confession about his younger sister’s trouble and their family struggles with separation.

Text excerpt discussing a boyfriend’s confession and a younger sister in trouble involving a costly anime figurine gift.

Small anime figure with spiky white hair and black blindfold sitting on a book inside a car, bf confession younger sister trouble.

The dad tried to ban his older daughter’s pushy boyfriend from coming over, since he kept harassing the teen and tried to give her a $300 gift

Text excerpt showing a family conflict involving a younger sister causing trouble over boundaries and comfort issues.

Text post discussing family conflict involving younger sister and ongoing trouble related to boyfriend confession.

Text excerpt about a younger sister in trouble, family tensions, and conflicts involving parents and a boyfriend.

Text excerpt about refusing to be alone with him for recording, highlighting fear and younger sister trouble confession context.

Confession about boyfriend's gift causing tension with younger sister who tries to force acceptance despite discomfort.

Sister expresses discomfort and blame, saying I ruined family peace and her relationship in boyfriend confession younger sister trouble.

Text excerpt showing a family argument involving a younger sister causing trouble with hurtful comments and conflicts.

Text excerpt showing a person reflecting on family arguments and feeling guilty about a younger sister trouble confession.

Text showing a boyfriend’s confession about trouble with his younger sister, feeling misunderstood and upset.

Text excerpt discussing a personal confession about a younger sister and dealing with trouble and disbelief from a mother.

Text excerpt about family trust issues highlighting a boyfriend confession and younger sister trouble theme.

Text post expressing frustration about a boyfriend confession and younger sister trouble involving cheating and trust issues.

Text expressing gratitude for kind words and apologies for not responding to comments or DMs, related to bf confession younger sister trouble.

Text post thanking someone for help after having trouble posting at AM hours related to bf confession younger sister trouble.

Image credits: toohottooheavy

Unfortunately, the teen’s family ended up arguing over the situation, with neither her mom nor her sister taking her side, and her dad trying to keep the peace

As the poster mentioned, when she initially met her sister’s boyfriend, he seemed nice and talked to her about anime. He also made her sibling happy and got along with her family, but things took a turn when he secretly confessed to having a crush on the teen and tried to see whether she was into him or not.

In situations like this, where an adult tries to have a romantic relationship with a minor, experts say that it’s important for them to report the situation to a person they trust as soon as possible. This will help them get the necessary support to be safe, and also keep the offending adult at bay so that they don’t cross any boundaries.

Unfortunately for the poster, her family didn’t seem to believe her when she told them what her sister’s boyfriend had said. Even her sibling accused her of being jealous and trying to sabotage her relationship, which she definitely didn’t want to do. Eventually, her father seemed to take her side and offered her support.

The reason why everyone might have been wary of accepting the teen’s story is that it can be shocking for a person to fall for their partner’s sibling. According to professionals, this kind of thing can break even the closest family relationships and bring old insecurities or feelings of resentment to the surface.

Young woman sitting on the floor in a living room looking worried, relating to younger sister trouble confession.

Image credits: pormezz1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the poster had to face half of her family not believing her story, she decided to stay at her grandparents’ place. Luckily, they took her side, made sure that she was okay, and told her father that he needed to ban his oldest daughter’s boyfriend from coming over to the house, as he was a threat.

Later on, the teen’s mom tried to change her tune and reconnect with her daughter, while the sister still stubbornly sided with her boyfriend. That’s why the OP eventually blocked her sibling, but when she went back home, she ended up getting cornered by the couple, who tried to get her to apologize.

In tense situations like this, where controlling adults are trying to influence or manipulate children, it’s important for the parents to intervene as soon as possible. Lawyers explain that groomers often try to integrate into families and win over their trust so that they can have easy access to the kids or teens.

This is definitely what the man seemed to be doing, especially since he had his girlfriend and her mom wrapped around his finger. The OP’s dad was also not able to keep the man out of his house, which left the teen vulnerable to his constant harassment. Hopefully, her family opens their eyes to the danger the man poses to her safety and decides to do something about it.

How do you think such a concerning situation should be handled? Do share your honest thoughts down below.

Folks were worried for the teen’s safety and felt that the boyfriend needed to be kicked out immediately

Comment on bf confession younger sister trouble calling someone a disgusting creep with concerns about blame.

Comment expressing urgent concern for younger sister in trouble, suggesting police intervention and family protection steps.

Anonymous comment expressing frustration with golden children and their enablers in a discussion about younger sister trouble.

Reddit user confessing feelings of blame and family troubles involving younger sister in a difficult sibling relationship.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing concern about younger sister trouble and potential danger in a personal confession thread.

Comment about $300 gift as admission of guilt in a bf confession younger sister trouble thread online.

Comment about bf confession younger sister trouble expressing sympathy for a kid and questioning parents' decision to separate family.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing fear for someone called OOP and hoping she contacts grandparents to escape trouble.

Commenter discusses younger sister trouble involving false imprisonment and family neglect, urging her to seek safety and police help.

Comment expressing frustration about a boyfriend's younger sister causing trouble and family conflict online.

Reddit user commenting with concern about younger sister trouble and hoping for police intervention in a serious situation.

Comment warning of a manipulative man endangering a younger sister, urging family intervention and protection.

Comment discussing a boyfriend confession involving a younger sister causing trouble and potential harm in a troubling situation.

Comment discussing a boyfriend confession involving younger sister trouble and family ignoring harassment concerns.