Creepy 21YO Confesses Feelings To GF’s 17YO Sis, Gaslights And Manipulates When She Tells Her Sis

When you’re a teenager and still figuring out the world, it can be hard to take a stand for things that are important to you, especially if few people are on your side. That’s why most teens hope that at least their family will be there for them during difficult times, but, unfortunately, it isn’t always the case.
This is what one 17-year-old faced when her sister’s 21-year-old boyfriend told her he had a crush on her, and then manipulated her family to take his side. She didn’t know how to handle the situation without support.
Unfortunately, the teen’s family ended up arguing over the situation, with neither her mom nor her sister taking her side, and her dad trying to keep the peace
As the poster mentioned, when she initially met her sister’s boyfriend, he seemed nice and talked to her about anime. He also made her sibling happy and got along with her family, but things took a turn when he secretly confessed to having a crush on the teen and tried to see whether she was into him or not.
In situations like this, where an adult tries to have a romantic relationship with a minor, experts say that it’s important for them to report the situation to a person they trust as soon as possible. This will help them get the necessary support to be safe, and also keep the offending adult at bay so that they don’t cross any boundaries.
Unfortunately for the poster, her family didn’t seem to believe her when she told them what her sister’s boyfriend had said. Even her sibling accused her of being jealous and trying to sabotage her relationship, which she definitely didn’t want to do. Eventually, her father seemed to take her side and offered her support.
The reason why everyone might have been wary of accepting the teen’s story is that it can be shocking for a person to fall for their partner’s sibling. According to professionals, this kind of thing can break even the closest family relationships and bring old insecurities or feelings of resentment to the surface.
Young woman sitting on the floor in a living room looking worried, relating to younger sister trouble confession.
Since the poster had to face half of her family not believing her story, she decided to stay at her grandparents’ place. Luckily, they took her side, made sure that she was okay, and told her father that he needed to ban his oldest daughter’s boyfriend from coming over to the house, as he was a threat.
Later on, the teen’s mom tried to change her tune and reconnect with her daughter, while the sister still stubbornly sided with her boyfriend. That’s why the OP eventually blocked her sibling, but when she went back home, she ended up getting cornered by the couple, who tried to get her to apologize.
In tense situations like this, where controlling adults are trying to influence or manipulate children, it’s important for the parents to intervene as soon as possible. Lawyers explain that groomers often try to integrate into families and win over their trust so that they can have easy access to the kids or teens.
This is definitely what the man seemed to be doing, especially since he had his girlfriend and her mom wrapped around his finger. The OP’s dad was also not able to keep the man out of his house, which left the teen vulnerable to his constant harassment. Hopefully, her family opens their eyes to the danger the man poses to her safety and decides to do something about it.
How do you think such a concerning situation should be handled? Do share your honest thoughts down below.
Folks were worried for the teen’s safety and felt that the boyfriend needed to be kicked out immediately
Comment on bf confession younger sister trouble calling someone a disgusting creep with concerns about blame.
Comment expressing urgent concern for younger sister in trouble, suggesting police intervention and family protection steps.
Anonymous comment expressing frustration with golden children and their enablers in a discussion about younger sister trouble.
Reddit user confessing feelings of blame and family troubles involving younger sister in a difficult sibling relationship.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing concern about younger sister trouble and potential danger in a personal confession thread.
Comment about $300 gift as admission of guilt in a bf confession younger sister trouble thread online.
Comment about bf confession younger sister trouble expressing sympathy for a kid and questioning parents' decision to separate family.
Screenshot of an online comment expressing fear for someone called OOP and hoping she contacts grandparents to escape trouble.
Commenter discusses younger sister trouble involving false imprisonment and family neglect, urging her to seek safety and police help.
Comment expressing frustration about a boyfriend's younger sister causing trouble and family conflict online.
Reddit user commenting with concern about younger sister trouble and hoping for police intervention in a serious situation.
Comment warning of a manipulative man endangering a younger sister, urging family intervention and protection.
Comment discussing a boyfriend confession involving a younger sister causing trouble and potential harm in a troubling situation.
Comment discussing a boyfriend confession involving younger sister trouble and family ignoring harassment concerns.
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
