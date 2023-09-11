As a person who writes, I have to constantly deal with feeling like what I say isn't funny or interesting. I know a lot of people do that, and I also know that a lot of people like my stuff, but every now and then, anxiety, fear and sadness creep in. So whenever that happens, I make one of these comics about a ghost called Mundi who tries to bring me down. But don't worry; I always come back to fight another day!

#1

Ghost Of Deadline Passed

Ghost Of Deadline Passed

#2

Full Of Spoilers

Full Of Spoilers

#3

Senseless Acts Of Humor

Senseless Acts Of Humor

#4

I Want To Believe

I Want To Believe

#5

Being Dead

Being Dead

#6

Chatgpt

Chatgpt

#7

Research

Research

#8

10,000 Hours

10,000 Hours

#9

Support Artists

Support Artists

#10

You Should Be Writing

You Should Be Writing

#11

What's Funny?

What's Funny?

