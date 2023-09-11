11 Comics About Being Haunted By Writer’s Block
As a person who writes, I have to constantly deal with feeling like what I say isn't funny or interesting. I know a lot of people do that, and I also know that a lot of people like my stuff, but every now and then, anxiety, fear and sadness creep in. So whenever that happens, I make one of these comics about a ghost called Mundi who tries to bring me down. But don't worry; I always come back to fight another day!
