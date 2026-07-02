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It’s honestly baffling how some people have an extremely high sense of entitlement and feel no remorse for their actions. One of my friends used to joke that he treats such people as if they had a highly contagious disease and steers clear of them.

Anyway, speaking of entitled folks, this woman was taken aback when her cruel boyfriend reappeared after 3 years of ghosting and stalked her. What horrified her more was his mom going ballistic when she said she would never take him back. Scroll down to find out the ulterior motive behind their behavior!

More info: Reddit

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Some entitled mothers think the world of their sons, and even encourage their toxic shenanigans

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s friend lived with her and her family, and the friend’s ex returned after ghosting her for 3 years when he heard that they got a new house

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The friend was on good terms with her ex’s parents, so she went to pick them up when they came to town, but his mom went ballistic on her

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Image credits: stefamerpik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The mom wanted her to be the submissive wife of her “baby boy,” and give him the house, but when the poster refused, she physically attacked her

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The poster got her to report the incident, but she refused to press charges against the mom; however, she agreed to seek professional help for herself

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Image credits: lrhun

Fortunately, the crazy ex and his parents left town, but the friend was still fighting in court to get a restraining order against all of them

Today’s tale is dripping with drama as the original poster (OP) shares a horrifying incident involving her friend, who lived with her family. This woman’s violent boyfriend ghosted her for 3 years, but came crawling back when he heard about the house the family bought. Obviously, she refused to get back with him, but she was still on good terms with his parents.

She went to pick them up as they were in town, and decided to tell them to intervene and get their son to back off. Much to her horror, his mom went ballistic on her. She claimed that the ex was responsible for her “baby boy,” and even accused her of ruining his life. The mother screamed that she should be his “submissive wife,” and give him the house as he was a man.

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The OP’s friend had tried to stay calm, but she finally snapped and replied that she would never marry such a person. Lo and behold, the mom almost turned into a demon and physically attacked her. Her husband tried to hold his wife back, but she still managed to scratch the ex’s cheek. The poor lady was devastated that she had lost someone whom she considered a second mom.

Well, the author and her mother showered her with lots of love, but also advised her to consider therapy, and she agreed. They also filed a report to leave a paper trail, but the friend refused to press charges. The friend’s ex’s sister contacted the OP that her brother and parents had left town, but they were still getting a restraining order against all of them.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poor woman must have felt awful that after abandoning her for 3 years, her ex reappeared just to stalk and harass her for the house. Experts highlight that post-separation cruelty is a sustained campaign of harassment, intimidation, control, and maltreatment by the ex-partner. It can harm the victim’s mental health and can cause them to feel extreme anxiety and depression.

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Moreover, she also had to face cruelty from a person who was like a mother-figure for her. Researchers emphasize that “the impact and consequences of harassment will vary from person to person and will be influenced by the severity of the offensive behavior. However, people generally react to it by exhibiting symptoms of increasing distress that can sometimes be long-lasting.”

People online couldn’t understand why she wasn’t pressing charges against the mother, as it would help with getting a restraining order. After all, under US law, penalties for criminal harassment can include jail time, fines, probation, restraining orders, and a criminal record. Seems like she should take action if she wanted to expedite the process.

The date they got was far away, and the crazy family might return to trouble her even more. However, netizens were glad that she had someone to rely on and was seeking the help that she needed. It’s heartbreaking what humans do to each other, isn’t it? What are your thoughts on the story? We would love to hear them, so feel free to jot them down in the comments section!

Shocked netizens urged her to press charges against the deranged mom, as it would help expedite the restraining order process

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