Bride And Groom Scold And Berate This Guy For Not Doing Enough For Their Wedding And For His Wife Being Pregnant, He Makes A Brutally Honest Toast

There’s only so much we can take when someone’s bossing us around. And when we reach the breaking point, it doesn’t matter if they’re a colleague, a friend, or even family, it’s only fair to teach them a lesson.

Reddit user u/CaregiverHuge1686 told the ‘AITA’ community about his soon-to-be-wed friend exceeding the limits of his patience. The engaged couple was continuously nagging the OP, which eventually led to him burning all the bridges during their wedding ceremony. Moreover, he did that using the brutally honest words from the groom himself.

A person can only deal with so much nagging until their patience runs out, which can lead to quite troublesome situations

Image credits: Bryllupsfotograf Forevigt (not the actual photo)

This man dealt with ridiculous demands from his soon-to-be-wed friend and his fiancée until the last straw was drawn

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Zinkevych_D (not the actual photo)

Image credits: crystalsing (not the actual photo)

Image credits: CaregiverHuge1686

The best man usually helps to deal with a lot of worries before, during, and after the big day

Planning a wedding can be stressful, as the to-do list often seems overwhelming at best. So it’s common practice to ask for help from your loved ones, such as friends or family, or hire a wedding planner to share the load with. It’s also typical to have a best man or a maid of honor—a right hand to the groom or the bride—who can relieve wedding-related headaches.

The OP was chosen to be that person to his best friend, which is why it wasn’t surprising when the couple asked for his help. However, the things they requested and the ways they did it were not only surprising but infuriating as well. That’s what led the guy to a breaking point during the ceremony.

He chose to take a stand while giving his best man’s speech, which is one of the typical responsibilities that fall on the best man’s shoulders. The wedding publication ‘Brides’ pointed out that the best man is supposed to help before, during, and after the wedding.

During the ‘before’ part, the groom’s sidekick should organize the bachelor party and the gift for the groom. He should also help with clothing-related matters, and provide much-needed emotional support.

During the wedding day itself, the best man plays an important role as he’s often one of the witnesses that sign the marriage license and the person who holds the wedding rings. In addition to that, he might be asked to greet the guests, collect the gifts, and start the toasts.

The OP gave a speech that could have not been further from a typical one

The OP gave an unforgettable toast; unforgettable because of reasons the guests could not have seen coming. His speech was brutally honest, and to make matters worse, he used the exact words his friend did about his then-fiancée, which didn’t sound all that loving. The best man was understandably upset after being berated by the happy couple, and that’s why he did not follow their demands when it came to the toast.

‘Wedding Forward’ emphasized that the speech should express gratitude and be free of rude remarks, which was not quite the case in this situation. It also stated that it’s typical to compliment the bride and include a couple of jokes in the monologue that’s ideally 2-5 minutes long.

As for the duties after the wedding, ‘Brides’ noted that the best man might be asked to return the clothing or take care of certain payments. However, the OP was clear that the only thing he’d be doing after the wedding is supporting the groom if it all ends in divorce. And his statement was strong enough for some commentators to deem him a jerk, saying that everyone in the story acted like one.

