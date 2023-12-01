Life Adventures With Sugar, My 10-Year-Old Golden Retriever, Along The Menominee River (15 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is my best friend Sugar, a 10-year-old Golden Retriever. We live on the Menominee River on the Wisconsin, Upper Michigan border. There isn’t a single day that goes by, year-round, that we’re not on the river, in the river, in the woods, on the ice; she has the best life ever. We do everything together and go everywhere together. We're inseparable.

This picture speaks volumes of our lifetime together.