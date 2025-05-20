The Best Of Cat Photography: 74 Cat Pics That Might Make Your Day PurrfectInterview With Artist
Cats have always had a strong presence on the Internet, not just because they're photogenic, but because they show up in moments that are funny, quiet, odd, or completely unexpected. Whether they’re peeking from a windowsill or caught mid-leap, cats give photographers plenty to work with, and our community hasn’t missed the chance.
In this post, we’re featuring the cat photos that got the most attention from our readers. These images were shared by talented photographers in our community and rose to the top thanks to your upvotes and comments. Each one captures a different side of cat life—playful, moody, curious, or just plain weird—and we think you’ll enjoy every single one.
This post may include affiliate links.
We reached out to one of the featured photographers, Marianna Zampieri, to get her insights on what makes cat photography so special and to hear some behind-the-scenes stories from her unique shoots.
Zampieri’s cat photography collection is extensive; she’s captured cats in Venice, alongside their people, at work, and even at weddings. Naturally, we were curious to know what inspired her to start photographing cats in such unique and varied settings. "My passion for cats predates my interest in photography," she says. "I’ve always felt a special connection to felines and began photographing them as a way to express my admiration and to 'explain' what I see, especially since I find it easier to communicate through images than words.
My journey into cat photography began with the 2015 project 'Passions,' where I portrayed cats with their human companions. This evolved into projects like 'C-AT Work,' capturing cats in workplaces, and 'Cats in Venice,' showcasing the lives of cats in the unique setting of Venice."
Zampieri shared that one of the biggest challenges she faces when photographing cats is the unpredictability of her feline subjects. "There have been moments when a cat decides the session is over before I even have a chance to take a shot. Despite these challenges, I find immense satisfaction when I manage to connect with a cat and capture its essence, especially when owners recognize their pet’s personality in my photos."
When working with cats, patience is key. We asked Zampieri whether her feline models usually cooperate or if she has to get creative on the spot during shoots. "Cats are known for their independence, and I embrace this in my work. I don’t force cats into poses or use treats to lure them. Instead, I observe and wait, sometimes using gestures or playing to engage them. It’s essential for me that the images are natural, never forced, and that the experience is enjoyable for everyone involved."
We asked Zampieri what kinds of shoots she thinks cats would request if they could hire her themselves. According to her, they’d want a shoot that lets them be their true selves—relaxed, in their own environment, doing what they love. "They’d want to be portrayed with dignity and authenticity, without any forced poses or settings. Perhaps they’d even choose to be photographed in their favorite spots, whether it’s a sunny windowsill, a cozy nook, or amidst their favorite toys. The key would be capturing their true essence and personality."
To explore more of Marianna Zampieri’s captivating, unstaged cat photographs, be sure to visit her Instagram and website!
If this cat was a little more orangey and had a crest of white fur on its head . . ..
Thanking BP and photographers alike. This is a beautiful post!
These are MARVELOUS! You KNOW how much we love cat pics! Thanks!
Thanking BP and photographers alike. This is a beautiful post!
These are MARVELOUS! You KNOW how much we love cat pics! Thanks!