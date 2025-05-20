We reached out to one of the featured photographers, Marianna Zampieri, to get her insights on what makes cat photography so special and to hear some behind-the-scenes stories from her unique shoots.

Zampieri’s cat photography collection is extensive; she’s captured cats in Venice, alongside their people, at work, and even at weddings. Naturally, we were curious to know what inspired her to start photographing cats in such unique and varied settings. "My passion for cats predates my interest in photography," she says. "I’ve always felt a special connection to felines and began photographing them as a way to express my admiration and to 'explain' what I see, especially since I find it easier to communicate through images than words.

My journey into cat photography began with the 2015 project 'Passions,' where I portrayed cats with their human companions. This evolved into projects like 'C-AT Work,' capturing cats in workplaces, and 'Cats in Venice,' showcasing the lives of cats in the unique setting of Venice."