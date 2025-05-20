ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have always had a strong presence on the Internet, not just because they're photogenic, but because they show up in moments that are funny, quiet, odd, or completely unexpected. Whether they’re peeking from a windowsill or caught mid-leap, cats give photographers plenty to work with, and our community hasn’t missed the chance.

In this post, we’re featuring the cat photos that got the most attention from our readers. These images were shared by talented photographers in our community and rose to the top thanks to your upvotes and comments. Each one captures a different side of cat life—playful, moody, curious, or just plain weird—and we think you’ll enjoy every single one.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black and white cat photography showing a kitten and woman sharing a tender moment on a cluttered desk.

marianna_catographer Report

We reached out to one of the featured photographers, Marianna Zampieri, to get her insights on what makes cat photography so special and to hear some behind-the-scenes stories from her unique shoots.

Zampieri’s cat photography collection is extensive; she’s captured cats in Venice, alongside their people, at work, and even at weddings. Naturally, we were curious to know what inspired her to start photographing cats in such unique and varied settings. "My passion for cats predates my interest in photography," she says. "I’ve always felt a special connection to felines and began photographing them as a way to express my admiration and to 'explain' what I see, especially since I find it easier to communicate through images than words.

My journey into cat photography began with the 2015 project 'Passions,' where I portrayed cats with their human companions. This evolved into projects like 'C-AT Work,' capturing cats in workplaces, and 'Cats in Venice,' showcasing the lives of cats in the unique setting of Venice."

    #2

    Close-up cat portrait with striking green eyes and striped fur, capturing the best of cat photography in a warm brown background.

    rhiannonbuckle_petphotography Report

    #3

    Fluffy cat captured from below showing paws and face, showcasing the best of cat photography in a playful moment.

    andriusb1 Report

    Zampieri shared that one of the biggest challenges she faces when photographing cats is the unpredictability of her feline subjects. "There have been moments when a cat decides the session is over before I even have a chance to take a shot. Despite these challenges, I find immense satisfaction when I manage to connect with a cat and capture its essence, especially when owners recognize their pet’s personality in my photos."
    #4

    Close-up cat photography of a white cat with bright blue eyes and a soft pink nose on a white background.

    nikicolemont Report

    #5

    Close-up of a fluffy orange and white cat with green eyes in a studio setting, showcasing cat photography.

    petethepetphotographer Report

    When working with cats, patience is key. We asked Zampieri whether her feline models usually cooperate or if she has to get creative on the spot during shoots. "Cats are known for their independence, and I embrace this in my work. I don’t force cats into poses or use treats to lure them. Instead, I observe and wait, sometimes using gestures or playing to engage them. It’s essential for me that the images are natural, never forced, and that the experience is enjoyable for everyone involved."
    #6

    Cat photography showing a cat behind a window with a note asking for help and food in a cozy setting.

    fotografiamonikamalek Report

    #7

    Cat photography showing a close-up fisheye lens view of cats lounging indoors, capturing playful and curious expressions.

    James R. Jones Report

    We asked Zampieri what kinds of shoots she thinks cats would request if they could hire her themselves. According to her, they’d want a shoot that lets them be their true selves—relaxed, in their own environment, doing what they love. "They’d want to be portrayed with dignity and authenticity, without any forced poses or settings. Perhaps they’d even choose to be photographed in their favorite spots, whether it’s a sunny windowsill, a cozy nook, or amidst their favorite toys. The key would be capturing their true essence and personality."

    To explore more of Marianna Zampieri’s captivating, unstaged cat photographs, be sure to visit her Instagram and website!
    #8

    Black and white cat photo showing curious feline behind rusty metal bars in an artistic cat photography style.

    marianna_catographer Report

    #9

    A person surrounded by multiple black cats in a room, showcasing creative cat photography for cat lovers.

    Andréanne Lupien Photographe Report

    #10

    Cat photography showing a tabby cat wrapped in a blanket sitting on a weathered bench in a foggy outdoor setting.

    felice_felines Report

    #11

    Woman in a white dress interacting with a cat on a bed in a bright attic room, showcasing cat photography.

    marianna_catographer Report

    #12

    Cat photography of a cat mid-jump with dramatic red and blue lighting highlighting its fur against a dark background

    spanishvision Report

    #13

    Black and white close-up of a curious cat’s face showing detailed eyes and fur in cat photography style.

    craigsilberman Report

    #14

    Orange cat with folded ears sitting among scattered catnip, sticking out tongue in a humorous cat photography moment.

    I Am The Cat Photographer Report

    #15

    Orange tabby cat captured mid-leap from a tree branch in a charming outdoor cat photography moment.

    sabrina_boem_photography Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    My boy Merlin as a young kitten went up a tree in my garden. Took me ages to coax him back down. He hadn't learnt go up head first, come down tail first. However he was a bit dim generally.

    2points
    #16

    Tabby cat climbing on a windowsill with open shutters in a black and white cat photography scene.

    sabrina_boem_photography Report

    #17

    Woman holding white cat wearing a bow tie outdoors with forest and mountains in the background, showcasing cat photography.

    marianna_catographer Report

    #18

    Tabby cat walking on a narrow railing with water splashing, showcasing the best of cat photography in action.

    sabrina_boem_photography Report

    #19

    Black cat sitting on a library desk with bookshelves in background, a perfect example of cat photography.

    marianna_catographer Report

    #20

    Fluffy cat with blue eyes lying on its back against a purple background in a charming cat photography pose.

    rhiannonbuckle_petphotography Report

    #21

    Two British Shorthair cats with orange eyes resting together inside an open cardboard box, cat photography.

    rhiannonbuckle_petphotography Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    British Blues? Gorgeous pair, I'd love to sink my fingers into that fabulous fur.

    #22

    Close-up of a playful cat licking its nose in a well-lit room, showcasing the best of cat photography.

    I Am The Cat Photographer Report

    #23

    Close-up of a cat lying on a wooden floor, showcasing adorable cat photography with a playful and curious expression.

    I Am The Cat Photographer Report

    #24

    Tabby cat rolling playfully on wooden floor with scattered catnip, showcasing charming cat photography moment.

    I Am The Cat Photographer Report

    #25

    White cat with heterochromatic eyes posing against a pink background in professional cat photography style.

    petethepetphotographer Report

    #26

    Black cat with green eyes sitting on a wooden table next to a spilled salt shaker in a colorful cat photography setting.

    fotografiamonikamalek Report

    #27

    Gray cat with yellow eyes licking a black pot handle, showcasing the best of cat photography moments.

    fotografiamonikamalek Report

    #28

    Two cats climbing on the roof of a wooden play structure surrounded by autumn trees in cat photography.

    sabrina_boem_photography Report

    #29

    Man in a hat gently petting a tabby cat on a barrel while another cat rests on a chair in cozy cat photography scene.

    sabrina_boem_photography Report

    #30

    Woman holding a hairless cat wearing a leopard print outfit in a bright room, showcasing the best of cat photography.

    girlsandtheircats Report

    #31

    Black and white cat perched on a woman’s shoulder in front of a bathroom mirror, a candid cat photography moment.

    girlsandtheircats Report

    #32

    A woman in a black sweater holding a cup with an orange cat perched on her shoulder in cozy cat photography style.

    girlsandtheircats Report

    #33

    Black and white cat photography showing a content cat being gently scratched under the chin in natural light.

    marianna_catographer Report

    #34

    Black and white cat photography showing a curious cat biting decorative metal bars in a close-up shot.

    marianna_catographer Report

    #35

    Sphynx cat striking a playful pose on a wooden surface, showcasing unique features in cat photography.

    rhiannonbuckle_petphotography Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    If this cat was a little more orangey and had a crest of white fur on its head . . ..

    #36

    Two cats indoors, one black cat rolling joyfully covered in catnip, while a tabby cat watches nearby in cat photography.

    I Am The Cat Photographer Report

    #37

    Siamese cat with blue eyes sticking out tongue near spilled catnip on dark wooden surface in cat photography.

    I Am The Cat Photographer Report

    #38

    Two cats cuddling close together in a cozy setting showcasing the best of cat photography moments.

    gykavka Report

    #39

    Sphynx cat with blue eyes lying in darkness, showcasing unique features in cat photography for a purrfect moment.

    aliciariusphoto Report

    #40

    Man surrounded by multiple cats in a colorful room, showcasing the best of cat photography with charming cat pics.

    Andréanne Lupien Photographe Report

    #41

    Close-up of a curious cat with sharp eyes and whiskers in black and white, showcasing the best of cat photography.

    felice_felines Report

    #42

    Close-up cat photography of a tabby cat sleeping peacefully on soft textured fabric in warm natural light.

    felice_felines Report

    #43

    Close-up of a cat stretching its paws with warm sunlight highlighting fur in a stunning cat photography moment.

    felice_felines Report

    #44

    Close-up of a tabby cat lying on a path with focused green eyes, showcasing the best of cat photography.

    felice_felines Report

    #45

    Cat photography showing a calico cat sitting inside a bike basket during a snowy day with soft falling snowflakes.

    felice_felines Report

    #46

    Child sitting on logs holding a fruit while a cat nuzzles their cheek in a warm outdoor cat photography scene

    iwonapodlasinska Report

    #47

    White cat with intense gaze captured in vibrant red and blue lighting, showcasing creative cat photography and dynamic movement.

    spanishvision Report

    #48

    Close-up black and white cat photography showing a relaxed tabby cat lying upside down on a textured couch.

    craigsilberman Report

    #49

    Black cat perched on a pointed wooden structure in an outdoor setting, showcasing stunning cat photography.

    sabrina_boem_photography Report

    #50

    Close-up of an orange cat under a blanket, showcasing the best of cat photography with a cozy and thoughtful expression.

    sabrina_boem_photography Report

