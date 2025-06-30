Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Beloved '90s Star And Tom Cruise's 'Rain Man' Co-Star Is Unrecognizable 37 Years Later
Unrecognizable beloved u201990s star and Tom Cruise Rain Man co-star with a serious expression in a wooden interior.
Celebrities

Beloved '90s Star And Tom Cruise's 'Rain Man' Co-Star Is Unrecognizable 37 Years Later

Beth Grant, who once shared the screen with the likes of Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves, has left fans stunned after making a rare public appearance looking almost nothing like the characters that made her a beloved staple of ’90s and 2000s television and film.

The now 75-year-old actress, best known for her breakout role in Rain Man and iconic appearances in Speed, Donnie Darko, and Little Miss Sunshine, was recently spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a nautical-themed outfit complete with an oversized straw hat.

  • Beth Grant has acted in more than 100 movies and TV series.
  • She specialized in character acting, playing interesting characters in supporting roles.
  • She acted alongside high-profile stars such as Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, among others.

“Sometimes I don’t even recognize her until she starts talking,” a fan wrote.

The actress participated in more than 100 films throughout her career

    Beloved 90s star and Rain Man co-star in a vintage film scene looking serious and contemplative indoors.

    Image credits: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    “She’s in so many things and she always nails her role. I’m always happy to see her,” another followed up.

    Beyond spiraling into another round of “aging actress discourse,” fans were quick to point out that she never went anywhere

    Beloved ’90s star and Tom Cruise’s Rain Man co-star wearing floral dress and apron, leaning on a table indoors.

    Image credits: Paramount+

    Since her first film role in 1987’s Under Cover, Grant has worked consistently in film and television every single year.

    The actress went from Rain Man to Speed, Donnie Darko, Little Miss Sunshine, No Country for Old Men, The Artist, Jackie, and Amsterdam—all while juggling a mile-long list of guest spots and recurring TV roles.

    “I was 38 by the time I did Rain Man… it’s not like that was my first job or that I was just getting started. But it was like, finally,” she said in a 2019 interview.

    Older woman, beloved 90s star and Rain Man co-star, smiling outdoors with natural curly hair and soft lighting.

    Image credits: Beth Grant/Facebook

    Grant has done horror, drama, comedy, and even voiced characters on cartoon shows such as King of the Hill and American Dad.

    “She’s such an underrated supporting actress. I love her in everything,” one fan wrote.

    Beloved ’90s star and Rain Man co-star smiling outdoors in a blue sweater and hat holding a small black dog.

    Image credits: Beth Grant/Facebook

    Others, less acquainted with her résumé, couldn’t shake the feeling that they’d seen her somewhere—but couldn’t quite place where.

    “She’s got one of those faces. I swear she’s been in everything,” one viewer commented.

    And they’re not wrong. In the 2000s alone, she juggled parts in shows like Malcolm in the Middle, Yes, Dear, CSI, Six Feet Under, Wonderfalls, Dexter, Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, Goliath, and Mayfair Witches—to name just a few.

    Grant found her niche in playing mature women from all walks of life

    Beloved 90s star and Rain Man co-star wearing glasses and black outfit, photographed indoors with a neutral expression.

    Image credits: Beth Grant/Facebook

    Grant has been busy and booked for almost four decades straight, acting in over 100 movies and dozens of TV shows with remarkable consistency.

    She’s played from church ladies, to pageant moms, deranged suburbanites, trailer park matriarchs, principals, and complicated southern women. Unlike other actresses whose careers slowed down post-50, Grant’s accelerated.

    Two women sitting inside a vehicle, one holding a cup, highlighting a beloved ’90s star and Rain Man co-star.

    Image credits: 20th Century Fox

    Using her ability to embody a wide range of mature female archetypes, she carved out a niche few others could touch.

    And while her film work has slowed recently—her last major movie credit being Maximum Truth in 2023—Grant continues to show up on television. She had a key role in Peacock’s supernatural crime drama The Bondsman in 2025.

    Beloved ’90s star and Rain Man co-star wearing a hat and a strike button, raising fist outdoors.

    Image credits: Beth Grant/Facebook

    Many of Grant’s fans consider her to be “underrated,” but the actress is keenly aware of the appreciation they have for her work.

    “They watch ’em many, many times. And they know all your lines—even the little ones you think are throwaways.”

    Grant nowadays focuses on promoting her career of her daughter and enjoying life alongside her husband

    Beloved ’90s star and Rain Man co-star smiling outdoors, wearing a WGA hat and holding a star-shaped award.

    Image credits: Beth Grant/Facebook

    In 2019, Grant admitted she felt she was at a difficult period in her life and career. 

    “I don’t have a great answer, but I feel like I’m at a crossroads, that’s for sure,” she said at the time.

    Older woman with green and blue gemstone earrings and necklace, wearing a white collared shirt, unrecognizable 37 years later.

    Image credits: Beth Grant/Facebook

    Though she mentioned a few upcoming projects—including a secretive series role she was excited about and a play she’d been developing called The New York Way—there was a sense of uncertainty in her words.

    “I’m old and times have changed. I hope things will be that way again before I leave this mortal coil,” Grant said.

    Elderly woman wearing a Momma Bear vest, portraying a beloved 90s star and Rain Man co-star unrecognizable 37 years later.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Since then, Grant seems to have found peace in a different kind of spotlight: the one shining on her daughter’s theater career.

    Grant and her husband Michael Chieffo—whom she married in 1985—are the proud parents of actress Mary Chieffo, best known for her work on Star Trek: Discovery, who now focuses on creating queer feminist stage content.

    “Talented!” Fans where happy to see the actress alive and well

    Forum comment text highlighting admiration for a beloved ’90s star and Rain Man co-star’s varied roles.

    Beloved ’90s star and Rain Man co-star in a candid photo showing how unrecognizable they are 37 years later

    Screenshot of a comment praising Beth Grant, a beloved ’90s star and Tom Cruise’s Rain Man co-star.

    Comment on beloved 90s star and Rain Man co-star's unrecognizable appearance 37 years later.

    Comment about beloved ’90s star and Tom Cruise’s Rain Man co-star’s memorable roles in Criminal Minds and Speed films.

    Comment praising beloved ’90s star and Rain Man co-star as warm and kind by a former colleague online.

    Comment expressing admiration for beloved ’90s star and Rain Man co-star, noting her timeless appearance.

    Screenshot showing a social media comment praising the beloved ’90s star and Rain Man co-star’s talent.

    Beloved ’90s star and Rain Man co-star in a candid interview sharing behind-the-scenes memories and career reflections.

    Unrecognizable beloved ’90s star and Tom Cruise’s Rain Man co-star photographed 37 years after the film.

    Beloved ’90s star and Tom Cruise’s Rain Man co-star appearing unrecognizable 37 years later in recent photo.

    Beloved ’90s star and Tom Cruise’s Rain Man co-star in a casual setting, looking unrecognizable after 37 years.

    Beloved ’90s star and Tom Cruise’s Rain Man co-star appearing unrecognizable 37 years after the film.

    Unrecognizable ’90s star and Tom Cruise’s Rain Man co-star pictured 37 years later with a changed appearance.

    Comment text on white background about a beloved ’90s star and Tom Cruise’s Rain Man co-star’s appearance 37 years later.

    Comment text on screen saying she is a great actress and always nails it, related to Rain Man co-star.

    Comment text reading sometimes I don’t even recognize her until she starts talking she’s great about beloved 90s star and Tom Cruise’s Rain Man co-star.

    Comment saying she looked familiar and surprised it was from Speed, related to beloved 90s star and Tom Cruise’s Rain Man co-star.

    Actress and beloved ’90s star who co-starred with Tom Cruise in Rain Man, appearing unrecognizable 37 years later.

    Comment stating love for a beloved ’90s star and Tom Cruise’s Rain Man co-star, praising her comedic performance.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG another person aging normally!! What is the world coming to??? /s

    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG another person aging normally!! What is the world coming to??? /s

