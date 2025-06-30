Beloved ’90s Star And Tom Cruise’s ‘Rain Man’ Co-Star Is Unrecognizable 37 Years Later

ADVERTISEMENT

Beth Grant, who once shared the screen with the likes of Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves, has left fans stunned after making a rare public appearance looking almost nothing like the characters that made her a beloved staple of ’90s and 2000s television and film.

The now 75-year-old actress, best known for her breakout role in Rain Man and iconic appearances in Speed, Donnie Darko, and Little Miss Sunshine, was recently spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a nautical-themed outfit complete with an oversized straw hat.

Highlights

She specialized in character acting, playing interesting characters in supporting roles.

She acted alongside high-profile stars such as Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, among others.

“Sometimes I don’t even recognize her until she starts talking,” a fan wrote.

“She’s in so many things and she always nails her role. I’m always happy to see her,” another followed up.

Beyond spiraling into another round of “aging actress discourse,” fans were quick to point out that she never went anywhere

Since her first film role in 1987’s Under Cover, Grant has worked consistently in film and television every single year.

The actress went from Rain Man to Speed, Donnie Darko, Little Miss Sunshine, No Country for Old Men, The Artist, Jackie, and Amsterdam—all while juggling a mile-long list of guest spots and recurring TV roles.

“I was 38 by the time I did Rain Man… it’s not like that was my first job or that I was just getting started. But it was like, finally,” she said in a 2019 interview.

Grant has done horror, drama, comedy, and even voiced characters on cartoon shows such as King of the Hill and American Dad.

“She’s such an underrated supporting actress. I love her in everything,” one fan wrote.

Others, less acquainted with her résumé, couldn’t shake the feeling that they’d seen her somewhere—but couldn’t quite place where.

“She’s got one of those faces. I swear she’s been in everything,” one viewer commented.

And they’re not wrong. In the 2000s alone, she juggled parts in shows like Malcolm in the Middle, Yes, Dear, CSI, Six Feet Under, Wonderfalls, Dexter, Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, Goliath, and Mayfair Witches—to name just a few.

Grant found her niche in playing mature women from all walks of life

Grant has been busy and booked for almost four decades straight, acting in over 100 movies and dozens of TV shows with remarkable consistency.

She’s played from church ladies, to pageant moms, deranged suburbanites, trailer park matriarchs, principals, and complicated southern women. Unlike other actresses whose careers slowed down post-50, Grant’s accelerated.

Using her ability to embody a wide range of mature female archetypes, she carved out a niche few others could touch.

And while her film work has slowed recently—her last major movie credit being Maximum Truth in 2023—Grant continues to show up on television. She had a key role in Peacock’s supernatural crime drama The Bondsman in 2025.

Many of Grant’s fans consider her to be “underrated,” but the actress is keenly aware of the appreciation they have for her work.

“They watch ’em many, many times. And they know all your lines—even the little ones you think are throwaways.”

Grant nowadays focuses on promoting her career of her daughter and enjoying life alongside her husband

In 2019, Grant admitted she felt she was at a difficult period in her life and career.

“I don’t have a great answer, but I feel like I’m at a crossroads, that’s for sure,” she said at the time.

Though she mentioned a few upcoming projects—including a secretive series role she was excited about and a play she’d been developing called The New York Way—there was a sense of uncertainty in her words.

“I’m old and times have changed. I hope things will be that way again before I leave this mortal coil,” Grant said.

Since then, Grant seems to have found peace in a different kind of spotlight: the one shining on her daughter’s theater career.

Grant and her husband Michael Chieffo—whom she married in 1985—are the proud parents of actress Mary Chieffo, best known for her work on Star Trek: Discovery, who now focuses on creating queer feminist stage content.

“Talented!” Fans where happy to see the actress alive and well

