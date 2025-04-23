ADVERTISEMENT

Frankie Muniz took fans on a trip down memory lane with a photo alongside his onscreen mom and dad from Malcolm in the Middle.

Bringing back all the nostalgia and the quirks of the wildly dysfunctional family, the 39-year-old actor shared a photo with his co-stars Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, who played his parents in the hit beloved early-2000s sitcom.

“They are aging well,” one fan said.

RELATED:

Share icon Frankie Muniz took fans on a trip down memory lane with his recent picture



Image credits: frankiemuniz4

The behind-the-scenes photo was captured while filming Disney+’s Malcolm in the Middle revival, which reunited Frankie with co-stars Bryan and Jane.

“Always good to have Mom and Dad around!!” the former child star wrote in the caption as he shared the image.

The three stars are reprising their respective roles of Malcolm, Hal, and Lois in the four-episode revival of the show.

The original show premiered about two and a half decades ago and ran for about seven seasons before its end in May 2006.

Fans were ecstatic to see the stars share the screen together, with one saying, “My favorite family! I love Malcom!!!”

“The family is back together, and I couldn’t be happier to see it,” read a second comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Hulu

“My goodness. I feel like I’m 12 again just looking at you guys,” a third said, while a fourth wrote, “Child me is healing.”

“Nice to see a child star all grownup healthy and sh*tz,” one said. Another wrote, “This put tears in my eyes, man.”

Several netizens obsessed over the three actors’ appearance and said they “Haven’t aged a bit.”

Social media users were ecstatic to see the three stars together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz4)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

“No one’s aging, and I find that suspicious,” one said. Another wrote, “Wow, I have never seen people age as gracefully as these three.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-episode revival of the beloved sitcom will see Malcolm and his daughter “drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” according to the show’s logline.

The reboot will also see Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield reprise their roles of brothers Francis and Reese.

Most of the cast from the original 2000s sitcom will be reprising their roles, except Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey

Share icon

Image credits: Hulu

Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, will not be returning as the quirky genius brother on the show.

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark from Fargo and The Expanse will be joining the cast as Erik’s replacement.

Frankie’s latest photo with Bryan and Jane came just about a day after he triggered a wave of concern among fans about being at a “new low.”

Share icon

Image credits: Hulu

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

“If I’m being 100% honest,” the Agent Cody Banks star said in his mental health update.

“Mentally/emotionally, I may be at a new low. Just wanted to say it out loud,” he added.

After becoming a widely popular child star, Frankie made a career switch to become a NASCAR race car driver.

“That’s some graceful aging for all of you!” one said

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Tran/Getty Images

He began racing in 2004 and took it up professionally in 2006, the same year the show went off-air.

Last year, he joined Reaume Brothers Racing as a full-time driver of the No. 33 F-150 in the upcoming 2025 season of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“I don’t want to say it’s a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever,” he told People last October.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started with doing the open wheel route. I thought I was going to go IndyCar, kind of the Formula 1 route, but I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to try NASCAR. I wanted to do it.”

Frankie made a career switch and said he has been focusing on becoming a professional racer over the last few years

Share icon

Image credits: frankiemuniz4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz4)

The actor said he grew up watching NASCAR and was a huge fan. But he never thought he would ever “get the opportunity” to be a professional racer.

“I want people to know that I’ve literally dedicated my life to this,” he added “…I love it.”

Fans were delighted to see the Malcolm in the Middle cast reunite

Share icon

Image credits: whatandwhereto

Share icon

Image credits: _despairagus

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: terminus_pos

Share icon

Image credits: joyifytees

Share icon

Image credits: cobra_investor

Share icon

Image credits: Runesaredead

Share icon

Image credits: ImmortalHull

Share icon

Image credits: dreitabby

Share icon

Image credits: Dieggo

Share icon

Image credits: alecsbutt

Share icon

Image credits: itswhyatt

Share icon

Image credits: sanjeetyadav830

Share icon

Image credits: Pastyourprime25

Share icon

Image credits: RealBrianAtWork

Share icon

Image credits: death_bee_

Share icon

Image credits: bulbasaur2713

Share icon

Image credits: Someth1ngSilly

Share icon

Image credits: jakebesaw_

Share icon

Image credits: CalixtoConde

Share icon

Image credits: totoscrib