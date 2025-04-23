ADVERTISEMENT

Frankie Muniz took fans on a trip down memory lane with a photo alongside his onscreen mom and dad from Malcolm in the Middle.

Bringing back all the nostalgia and the quirks of the wildly dysfunctional family, the 39-year-old actor shared a photo with his co-stars Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, who played his parents in the hit beloved early-2000s sitcom.

“They are aging well,” one fan said.

    Frankie Muniz took fans on a trip down memory lane with his recent picture
    Man in racing suit and cap holding water bottle at a racetrack, smiling after a 'Malcolm In The Middle' reunion.

    Image credits: frankiemuniz4

    The behind-the-scenes photo was captured while filming Disney+’s Malcolm in the Middle revival, which reunited Frankie with co-stars Bryan and Jane.

    “Always good to have Mom and Dad around!!” the former child star wrote in the caption as he shared the image.

    The three stars are reprising their respective roles of Malcolm, Hal, and Lois in the four-episode revival of the show.

    The original show premiered about two and a half decades ago and ran for about seven seasons before its end in May 2006.

    Fans were ecstatic to see the stars share the screen together, with one saying, “My favorite family! I love Malcom!!!”

    “The family is back together, and I couldn’t be happier to see it,” read a second comment.

    Malcolm in the Middle family breakfast scene with Frankie Muniz looking surprised as pancakes are served.

    Image credits: Hulu

    “My goodness. I feel like I’m 12 again just looking at you guys,” a third said, while a fourth wrote, “Child me is healing.”

    Nice to see a child star all grownup healthy and sh*tz,” one said. Another wrote, “This put tears in my eyes, man.”

    Several netizens obsessed over the three actors’ appearance and said they “Haven’t aged a bit.”

    Social media users were ecstatic to see the three stars together

    Instagram comment expressing excitement about Malcolm In The Middle reunion.

    Instagram comment about 'Malcolm In The Middle' reunion, expressing joy and nostalgia with heart-eye emojis.

    Comment expressing nostalgia for 'Malcolm In The Middle' reunion with surprised face emojis.

    “No one’s aging, and I find that suspicious,” one said. Another wrote, “Wow, I have never seen people age as gracefully as these three.”

    The four-episode revival of the beloved sitcom will see Malcolm and his daughter “drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” according to the show’s logline.

    The reboot will also see Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield reprise their roles of brothers Francis and Reese.

    Most of the cast from the original 2000s sitcom will be reprising their roles, except Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey

    Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, wearing an orange shirt, in a scene from 'Malcolm In The Middle' reunion post.

    Image credits: Hulu

    Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, will not be returning as the quirky genius brother on the show.

    Caleb Ellsworth-Clark from Fargo and The Expanse will be joining the cast as Erik’s replacement.

    Frankie’s latest photo with Bryan and Jane came just about a day after he triggered a wave of concern among fans about being at a “new low.”

    Malcolm In The Middle cast members gather, capturing a nostalgic reunion moment.

    Image credits: Hulu

    Comment praising "Malcolm In The Middle," calling it a hilarious and top sitcom choice for the family.

    Comment saying "The image we've been waiting for years" with fire emoji, 2,145 likes.

    Instagram comment reminiscing about 'Malcolm In The Middle,' expressing nostalgia and emotional impact.

    “If I’m being 100% honest,” the Agent Cody Banks star said in his mental health update.

    “Mentally/emotionally, I may be at a new low. Just wanted to say it out loud,” he added.

    After becoming a widely popular child star, Frankie made a career switch to become a NASCAR race car driver.

    "That's some graceful aging for all of you!" one said

    Frankie Muniz reunites with 'Malcolm In The Middle' cast at Hollywood event, showcasing youthful charm.

    Image credits: Michael Tran/Getty Images

    He began racing in 2004 and took it up professionally in 2006, the same year the show went off-air.

    Last year, he joined Reaume Brothers Racing as a full-time driver of the No. 33 F-150 in the upcoming 2025 season of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

    “I don’t want to say it’s a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever,” he told People last October.

    “I started with doing the open wheel route. I thought I was going to go IndyCar, kind of the Formula 1 route, but I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to try NASCAR. I wanted to do it.”

    Frankie made a career switch and said he has been focusing on becoming a professional racer over the last few years

    Frankie Muniz in a Ford racing suit, standing confidently at a car event, showcasing "Malcolm in the Middle" nostalgia.

    Image credits: frankiemuniz4

    The actor said he grew up watching NASCAR and was a huge fan. But he never thought he would ever “get the opportunity” to be a professional racer.

    “I want people to know that I’ve literally dedicated my life to this,” he added “…I love it.”

    Fans were delighted to see the Malcolm in the Middle cast reunite

    Tweet reacting to Frankie Muniz's 'Malcolm In The Middle' reunion, praising his appearance and health.

    Image credits: whatandwhereto

    Tweet reacting to Frankie Muniz's 'Malcolm In The Middle' reunion, expressing excitement about unchanged appearance.

    Image credits: _despairagus

    Tweet reacting to Frankie Muniz's 'Malcolm In The Middle' reunion, saying it evokes emotions and nostalgia.

    Image credits: terminus_pos

    Tweet response to Frankie Muniz expressing appreciation for iconic TV show, April 2025.

    Image credits: joyifytees

    Tweet about Frankie Muniz's 'Malcolm In The Middle' reunion, expressing nostalgia for the show.

    Image credits: cobra_investor

    Tweet response discussing "Malcolm in the Middle" family reunion with joyful emojis.

    Image credits: Runesaredead

    Tweet praising the graceful aging of Frankie Muniz and others from 'Malcolm In The Middle' reunion.

    Image credits: ImmortalHull

    Tweet reply to Frankie Muniz saying "this is cute" about Malcolm in the Middle reunion.

    Image credits: dreitabby

    Reply tweet to Frankie Muniz from Diego, expressing emotion with "This put tears in my eyes man.

    Image credits: Dieggo

    Tweet expressing excitement about Frankie Muniz's reunion, stating, "THIS JUST MADE ME SO HAPPY," liked by several users.

    Image credits: alecsbutt

    Tweet expressing excitement for Malcolm in the Middle reunion by @itswhyatt, replying to @frankiemuniz.

    Image credits: itswhyatt

    Tweet by Sanjeet Yadav replying to Frankie Muniz about happiness with parents, dated April 23, 2025.

    Image credits: sanjeetyadav830

    Tweet reacting to Frankie Muniz's 'Malcolm In The Middle' reunion, expressing excitement and admiration.

    Image credits: Pastyourprime25

    Tweet screenshot replying to Frankie Muniz about Walter White's character development; notable reunion discussion.

    Image credits: RealBrianAtWork

    Tweet reply to Frankie Muniz's reunion post with crying emojis and a caption "Feeling old.

    Image credits: death_bee_

    Tweet reply to Frankie Muniz reads: "Haven't aged a bit," dated April 23, 2025.

    Image credits: bulbasaur2713

    Tweet reply expressing gratitude to Frankie Muniz for enhancing childhood memories during a 'Malcolm in the Middle' reunion.

    Image credits: Someth1ngSilly

    Jake Besaw shares excitement over Frankie Muniz's 'Malcolm In The Middle' reunion on Twitter.

    Image credits: jakebesaw_

    Frankie Muniz tweet thanking fans for 'Malcolm In The Middle' appreciation.

    Image credits: CalixtoConde

    Tweet reply to Frankie Muniz with user expressing delight and including a heart emoji.

    Image credits: totoscrib

