#1

Bedrooms with threatening auras

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

How did you get those scars? Bad auto accident? No, I had to pee a 3 AM and slipped getting out of bed.

#2

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#3

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ahhh this is where the Tin Man slept I reckon

#4

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

Two old ladies who are sisters and never married but have a lot of opinions about who that young lady across the street should marry. Also tea. They have strong opinions about tea as well

#5

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

I am the problem (she/they
I am the problem (she/they
Community Member
1 hour ago

🎶 They see your dreams and feast on your screams🎶

#6

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

When you tell her you have a four poster bed and she is picturing old school traditional but then you show her your - whatever that thing is

#7

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#8

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

David
David
Community Member
59 minutes ago

this must be that 'bonus room' the realtor was talking about.

#9

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

CT
CT
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's ugly, but everything is included (plenty of storage, built-in fan, TV)

#10

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#11

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#12

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

David
David
Community Member
46 minutes ago

there is a trapeze bar and rings in the upper loft area

#13

Bedrooms with threatening auras

This couple has 444 Christmas trees in their house.

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

DrumKat
DrumKat
Community Member
1 hour ago

I’m assuming they don’t own any dogs…

#14

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

Teutonic Disaster
Teutonic Disaster
Community Member
1 hour ago

All that square footage and you'd still end up right at the edge if your dog slept in there with you.

#15

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

Mimi
Mimi
Community Member
1 hour ago

AHHHHHHHHHHHNOPENOPENOPENOPE

#16

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

David
David
Community Member
40 minutes ago

The movers got it as far as the dining room and said - there's no way we are hauling this thing up those stairs.

#17

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

Animelover
Animelover
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ohhh ……. Who lives in a pineapple under the sea

#18

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#19

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#20

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#21

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
55 minutes ago

We all know what that print resembles, and it’s not the body of a cow

#22

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

Mariana Rúbio
Mariana Rúbio
Community Member
1 hour ago

spiders will be having a field day on this one

#23

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#24

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#25

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#26

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#27

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

David
David
Community Member
48 minutes ago

The neighbors were so distracted by the poor taste they never thought to ask where Grandma went.

#28

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#29

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

David
David
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Should be the bedding for that other post with 100 crosses on the wall

#30

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#31

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

DrumKat
DrumKat
Community Member
1 hour ago

It would be interesting to see which Presidents were cut from the team pictures.

#32

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#33

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#34

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#35

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

David
David
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Fighting bathroom mildew by adding more ventilation.

#36

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

David
David
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Different styles of beds, different bedding... sort of looks like they went by value village or goodwill and just bought whatever. And that nightstand thing has vibes of an old arcade game cabinet repurposed.

#37

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#38

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#39

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#40

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#41

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#42

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

I am the problem (she/they
I am the problem (she/they
Community Member
1 hour ago

Six little angels all dressed in white tryin to get to heaven on the end o' a kite, kite string broke an' down they all fell 'stead of goin' to heaven they went to-

#43

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#44

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#45

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#46

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#47

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#48

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#49

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#50

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#51

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

#52

Bedrooms with threatening auras

Bedrooms with threatening auras Report

David
David
Community Member
26 minutes ago

plastic over fiberglass insulation. classy.

