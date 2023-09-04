Aap Magazine Presents: 'Bangla Road, Life After Dark' By Tebani Slade

Bangla Road, situated on the picturesque island of Phuket in Thailand, is truly a place that embodies the duality of two contrasting worlds. In the daylight hours, it presents itself as an unassuming thoroughfare, much like any other street one might encounter in the bustling city.

However, as the sun dips below the horizon, a remarkable transformation takes place along this 400-meter stretch of road, turning it into a vibrant and almost surreal realm that seems to defy convention and expectation.

