Man Can’t Grasp How His “Not Dumb” Wife Can Be So Bad At Time Management, Teaches Her A Lesson
Why does it often seem like punctuality is something you’re either born with or you’re not? We’re all capable of being punctual, but at the same time, we all know someone who never fails to show up 15 minutes late to school, work, dates and probably even their own wedding.
Well, one man recently decided that he was tired of waiting around for his wife and attempted to teach her a lesson. Below, you’ll find the full story that he shared on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, as well as a conversation with Marriage Mentor and Relationship Coach Katariina Räike.
This man knows that his wife struggles with punctuality
So when she wasn’t ready to leave for a baseball game on time, he decided to try to teach her a lesson
“The root of the problem is that the couple has different views on punctuality”
To gain more insight on this topic from an expert, we got in touch with Marriage Mentor and Relationship Coach Katariina Räike, who was kind enough to share her thoughts.
“The root of the problem [in this case] is that the couple has different views on punctuality, which can derive from different personality types, difference in optimism/pessimism or even cultural background,” Katariina explained. “There typically are other bigger issues and problems that are connected to these differences, which are then discussed.”
“As the tendency towards punctuality, or lack thereof, is often something we learn growing up, and can be part of our personality, it is far more helpful to find ways to cope with this difference in an accepting and team-spirited way instead of in a confrontational manner,” the mentor says.
“To leave without saying anything and in order to ‘teach a lesson’ is simply causing emotional separation and more arguments”
We were also curious if Katariina believes it’s ever appropriate to leave a partner at home if they’re not ready on time. “Even though it’s possible to understand why the person in question did that after being overcome by negative emotion, it shows that the relationship is disconnected to begin with,” the relationship coach told Bored Panda. “The communication and attitude is very hierarchical, and there clearly is lack of friendship and team-feeling in this marriage. Would you leave a friend behind the same way?”
However, if the couple has previously agreed that one party can leave if the other person is not ready on time, then it is acceptable. “Some couples take two cabs to the airport, as one wants to be there a lot earlier than the other one,” Katariina noted. “What a great solution! However to leave without saying anything and in order to ‘teach a lesson’ is simply causing emotional separation and more arguments, and it definitely is not caring or respectful behavior.”
“We really can choose if we want to promote separation and arguments, or caring and respectful behavior, and act accordingly,” the expert continued. “And if we’re getting into negative override because of something like this, we need to learn tools to self soothe and have emotional balance. That really is our responsibility!”
“When connection is in place, conflicts like this don’t even happen”
As far as how Katariina would recommend partners handle situations like this, she says it would be wise to “have a conversation about the different punctuality tendencies and how to best cope with them as soon as the tendency is discovered in a relationship, or as soon as it starts to become a problem.”
“This man could have reminded her in a positive way maybe an hour earlier and again closer to the time, or he could have simply set up reminders on a phone,” she noted. “At least he should have told her that he is about to leave in couple of minutes if she wants to join. However, the biggest shift has to happen in their general communication and friendship level. When connection is in place, conflicts like this don’t even happen.”
Katariina also recommends that, if possible, we approach situations like this with some lightness and humor. “The more playful we are with our differences the more accepted we both feel,” she explained. “And isn’t that the deepest desire we all have: to be accepted and appreciated?”
If you’d like to hear more words of wisdom from Katariina or gain some advice on your own relationship, be sure to visit her website right here.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man was justified in leaving his wife at home without a word? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing spousal conflicts, look no further than right here.
You called her a narcissist and a pill. That is not how you speak about someone you are supposed to love, no matter how time blind she is. For this you are an arsehole. You didn't want to 'teach her personal responsibility'. You straight up punished her. For this you are also an arsehole.
Yes. The wife may be inconsiderate, but the husband comes across as a thoroughbred bell-end.
Frankly, sounds likely to me that wife has ADHD. Yes, you need to learn coping strategies (I have like six thousand alarms), but it’s not on purpose.
I wondered whether she had ADHD too. Time blindness can be debilitating. Whether she does or not though, the husband's language regarding his wife demonstrates a certain level of contempt.
Yeah....cause that's how she's behaving. Like a child. She's more concerned with playing her game, and fails to acknowledge that she's not the center of the universe. He made his expectations clear, it's obviously not a one off situation. It's a perpetual cycle of inconsideration on her part (and not for nothing, it's so common and widespread as to be cliched comedy fodder going back 60 years) Somehow, you seem to think that by virtue of being a man, he's required to be considerate of her, when she continuously is inconsiderate of him, and somehow...incredibly, his single instance, is worse than her collection.
He didn't ask if he SHE was an areshole. He asked if HE was an arsehole. The answer is Yes.
a person who "supposedly loves" you, will not withhold bedroom as a punishment. get over it, Lenochka. you are not special, none of you are
Dude, when we need to be somewhere at 6, y'know what time we tell my mom it starts? 5. That way, when she comes rushing out the door at 5:15, we're fine. Work smarter, dude.
Why the hell should anyone think that's acceptable? Why should anyone have to resort to treating a grown a*s adult as if their a child that needs to be tricked. If you can't manage to get your $hit together on time, you obviously aren't interested in being included.
ADHD and other mental conditions don't care how interested someone is in something.
I have ADHD, and the only meds available in this country don't work for me. Yet, as i'm an adult who's responsible for my own actions, make a conscious effort to adjust for MY issues. BUT, the only mention of ADHD was made in the comments. As an assumption, so as to excuse HER s****y behavior. Sometimes, people just suck, and attaching a disorder doesn't absolve you of the fact that YOU refuse to deal with YOUR problems.
The mental conditions in this story were only speculation, and being chronically late is also being chronically rude.
What a sweet couple. Heart warming.
