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Humans have been using ink to turn their skin into a canvas for thousands of years. You might get inked to honor someone, mark a milestone, or just look cool at a party. Whatever the reason, putting permanent ink on your skin is a decision that deserves a little more thought than picking a haircut.

That’s why Bored Panda has compiled this list of bad tattoo ideas that were either left half-done or completely backfired. Some have been executed perfectly, but you’ll still get a feeling that there’s just something missing.

Maybe they will give you the ultimate reality check before your next trip to the studio… reminding you exactly what not to ask for.