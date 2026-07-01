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Humans have been using ink to turn their skin into a canvas for thousands of years. You might get inked to honor someone, mark a milestone, or just look cool at a party. Whatever the reason, putting permanent ink on your skin is a decision that deserves a little more thought than picking a haircut.

That’s why Bored Panda has compiled this list of bad tattoo ideas that were either left half-done or completely backfired. Some have been executed perfectly, but you’ll still get a feeling that there’s just something missing.

Maybe they will give you the ultimate reality check before your next trip to the studio… reminding you exactly what not to ask for.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Violates Something Else Than Copyright

A black and white Harry Potter tattoo featuring a comb in his mouth, an example of questionable tattoo ideas.

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Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not how the Golden Snitch is meant to be used! 😫

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    #2

    Ummm Is This A Thing Now ?

    A finger tattooed solid black at the tip, showing a tattoo artist's questionable talent.

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    #3

    A Little Burning House By Phil Hatchet Yau, San Diego

    A colorful tattoo of a house on fire next to other tattoos, illustrating a tattoo artist's questionable talent.

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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Talking Heads fan.

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    Some cultures used tattoos to ward off harm, while others used them to mark status, faith, love, or even punishment.

    history-144038580/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Research shows that the oldest known tattoos belong to Ötzi the Iceman, a 5,300-year-old body found frozen near the Italian-Austrian border in 1991. He had 61 tattoos, mostly simple lines and crosses on his joints and lower back.

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    Researchers noticed the marks lined up with spots where Ötzi had worn-down joints and arthritis, suggesting the tattoos may have served as an early form of pain relief.
    #4

    A Friend Of Mine Got This, I Don't Know How To Tell Him

    A full back tattoo of Scooby-Doo characters and the Mystery Machine, with a quote. A questionable tattoo idea from an artist.

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    #5

    Brian Griffin Tattoo

    A tattoo artist's talent is wasted on a questionable tattoo idea featuring a dog with a human face and a small mummy.

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    #6

    Amazing Tattoo... :(

    A realistic tattoo of a National Defense Service Medal on an arm, highlighting a tattoo artist's talent.

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    The practice of tattooing didn’t start in one single place. Rather, independent cultures worldwide simultaneously discovered the urge to mark their bodies.

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    Mummies with tattoos have turned up in Siberia, Peru, Scandinavia, China, Japan, and across Indigenous America.

    In ancient Egypt, the practice was almost entirely the domain of women for about a thousand years, often associated with protection during pregnancy and childbirth. In Polynesia, too, tattooing carried deep ritual meaning, sometimes reserved for women as a sacred rite.

    “In many cases, it seems to have sprung up independently as a permanent way to place protective or therapeutic symbols upon the body, then as a means of marking people out into appropriate social, political or religious groups, or simply as a form of self-expression or fashion statement,” says Joann Fletcher, an honorary archaeology research fellow at the University of York in the UK.
    #7

    Momma And Her 2 Daughters Represented💜💜

    A tattoo artist's talent is wasted on a questionable tattoo idea of two wolf heads merged together on a person's back.

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    #8

    Found On Instagram

    A tattoo artist's work on a hand tattoo with questionable ideas featuring four realistic eyes amidst a dotted texture, creating an unusual design.

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    #9

    Kind Of An Understatement

    A detailed tattoo on a person's thigh depicting a character's head within a heart, with the text 'DADDY ISSUES'. A questionable tattoo idea.

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    In the 20th century, heavily tattooed bodies were a massive business. Traveling circuses and sideshows drew huge crowds by putting inked men and women on display as human attractions.

    While the public viewed these performers as oddities, historians note that the decision to get fully inked was often a calculated business move.

    In the late 1800s, options for women to live independently were incredibly rare. For these performers, enduring the needle was a ticket to financial independence.
    #10

    Game Of Thrones Tattoo

    A tattoo artist's talent is wasted on a questionable tattoo idea of Jon Snow with a drink and Summer is Coming banner.

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    #11

    South Park Jd Vance

    A tattoo artist's talent is wasted on a questionable tattoo idea of a caricature man in a suit.

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    #12

    I Just Feel Like This Is Gonna Look Like Some Skin Condition From A Dist@nce In A Few Years

    A woman with numerous small red star tattoos covering her arms, showcasing a tattoo artist's talent.

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    It wasn’t always sunshine and roses for the tattoo industry, though.

    In 1961, a Hepatitis outbreak in New York City was blamed on a Coney Island tattoo shop. Whether it was true or not, the panic ruined the industry’s reputation, branding it as “vulgar” and unsanitary.

    New York actually banned tattooing entirely for the next 36 years.
    #13

    First Tattoo For My 18th Birthday

    A tattoo artist's work with a cartoon face, skull, dog, and alien on a person's shoulder, a questionable tattoo idea.

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    #14

    Bottom Text

    A detailed tattoo of the Joker meme We Live in a Society on a person's leg, an example of questionable tattoo ideas.

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    #15

    People Seem To Either Love It Or Hate It

    A large tattoo of the old Internet Explorer logo on a person's torso, with a small dog tattoo nearby. An example of a questionable tattoo idea.

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    The counterculture movement of the 1970s finally brought ink back into the light. Led by rebellious youth sporting peace signs, tattoos moved beyond sailors and veterans.

    Rock legends and punk icons also started flaunting heavy ink, inspiring fans to copy their look.

    Around the same time, the rise of plastic surgery made body modification feel way less taboo. By 1996, nearly half of all tattoo clients were women — a massive shift that completely normalized the culture.

    “In the past, tattoos existed on the edge of society. They were found mostly on outsiders from the mainstream and usually represented individualism, even rebellion. But that has turned around,” says Enrica Ruggs, associate professor at the University of Houston.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Dao Of Lenny And Karl

    A unique tattoo on a person's forearm, featuring a yin and yang symbol with Homer Simpson and Peter Griffin. An example of a questionable tattoo idea.

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    #17

    Bald Spot Tattoo

    A tattoo artist's talent is wasted on a questionable tattoo idea of Link from Zelda on a person's scalp.

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    #18

    I Choose You!

    A small, whimsical tattoo of a butterfly with a human face on an arm, showing a tattoo artist's talent.

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    Tattoos are now quite a common, everyday sight worldwide.

    According to a Pew Research Center survey, roughly 32% of American adults have at least one tattoo, including 22% who have multiple.

    When asked about the motivation behind their ink, the reasons were deeply personal:

    1. 69% of tattooed adults got inked to honor or remember someone or something
    2. 47% wanted to make a statement about their core beliefs
    3. 32% used tattoos simply to improve their personal appearance.
    #19

    The Birth Of Jesus (Biblically Accurate)

    A tattoo artist's talent is wasted on a questionable tattoo idea of a Christ-like figure with anime eyes on a person's torso.

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    4points
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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anime Jesus and the eyebrow of thorns. .. Speed Racers' guardian angel...

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    #20

    Most Unemployable Person Ever Now?

    A bold black tattoo of a wolf's head with an open mouth on a woman's cheek, highlighting the tattoo artist's talent.

    xChloeDx Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless she's a tattoo artist that's a career k.iller.

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    Many tattoos are now designed to depict a sense of belonging, according to experts.

    “They can be visible shout-outs to a person’s culture, orientation, profession or some other group. Some memorialize a rite of passage. Others show symbols that reflect the wearer’s faith or reflect in-memoriam images that honor the passing of loved ones,” Ruggs said.
    #21

    Seen On Ig

    A tattoo artist's work on a full sleeve tattoo with questionable ideas featuring a detailed American flag, showcasing patriotic artistry.

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    #22

    The Labubu Trend Is Definitely One You'll Want To Remember Every Time You Look In The Mirror For The Rest Of Your Life

    A tattoo artist's work, before and after, of a face tattoo with questionable ideas depicting a bunny-like character, highlighting the transformation.

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    Tattoos today carry far less stigma than they once did. But at the same time, levels of acceptance can vary depending on your culture, country, or job.

    A fair number of people also end up unhappy with what’s on their skin, and age is one of the clearest factors. A study found that Americans who get their first tattoo before turning 21 are far more likely to regret it later than those who wait.

    Each extra year someone waits lowers their odds of future regret by roughly 7%.
    #23

    Sick Garfield Coverup?

    Garfield as a tiger tattoo artist design with word lasagna, questionable ideas.

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    #24

    Palm Tattoos, Stays Or Not?

    Two skull tattoo artist designs on palms, questionable ideas.

    Born_Ad783 Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Waste of money - they're going to fade away very quickly.

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    Where the tattoo happens matters too. A licensed, hygienic studio means sterile needles, proper ink, and real aftercare guidance, all of which lower the risk of infection or a botched design.

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    Done thoughtfully, in the right place, at the right time, tattoos can carry real meaning for a lifetime.

    But the ones on this list? They’re proof of what happens when speed wins out over patience.

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    #25

    My Cringe Tattoo Is Calligraphy Of My Rescue Dogs Names, What’s Yours?

    A tattoo artist's talent is evident in this elaborate black script tattoo on a man's back, a questionable idea.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That doesn't look like a real tattoo.

    2
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    #26

    Interesting

    A detailed tattoo of a goldfish wearing a ball gag, showcasing a tattoo artist's questionable ideas.

    jjmontuori Report

    3points
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    #27

    I Don't Know Man

    A detailed tattoo of an Alien-Sailor Moon hybrid with sharp claws and teeth, demonstrating a tattoo artist's talent.

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    3points
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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sort of Iron Maidenesque but it's too busy.

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    #28

    We’re Making Italiano For You

    A tattoo artist's talent is shown in this tattoo of two men, one embracing a pregnant man, with text bubbles.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is horrible. Why does Edward look like he has the pox? 😂

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    #29

    I Have No Words For This, Artist Did Their Thing Tho

    A tattoo of a cartoon hippo with a 405 hat, holding a drink, with gold teeth and a B pendant, showcasing a tattoo artist's talent.

    Rei_gn Report

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    #30

    I Love Metal Gear As Much As The Next Guy But... (Was Taken Down Because It Wasn't Tuesday)

    A detailed Metal Gear Solid video game tattoo on a leg, showcasing a tattoo artist's talent.

    Shinji_Aracena Report

    3points
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    #31

    Because Who Doesn't Want Their Entire Forearm Taken Up By Pickle Rick?

    A Rick and Morty Pickle Rick tattoo riding a rat on an arm, a questionable tattoo idea.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #32

    Jump Scare From Instagram

    A tattoo artist's talent is wasted on a questionable tattoo idea of a dog's face as a paw print on a person's shoulder.

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    #33

    Put This In Your Pipe And Smoke It

    A tattoo artist's talent is wasted on a questionable tattoo idea of Kanye West with a cone head on a person's thigh.

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    #34

    Shall I Go For This Aesthetic Tattoo? I Need Expert Onion. Are You Expert 🫵

    A cartoonish red octopus tattoo on a foot, with tentacles wrapping around toes, demonstrating the tattoo artist's talent.

    erotic-sub Report

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    #35

    Found On Facebook

    Matching arm and leg tattoos featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse heads with a thin blue line flag pattern, showcasing the tattoo artist's talent.

    CrazieDiamond Report

    3points
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    #36

    Is This Suppose To Have 6 Fingers?

    A tattoo artist's work on a forearm tattoo with questionable ideas featuring a hand holding a candle, designed with a unique, illustrative style.

    swiss-mis Report

    3points
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    #37

    Found On Fb With The Title "Show Your Prettiest Tattoo"

    A tattoo artist's talent is shown in a black and white tattoo of a child on a father's shoulders and holding hands.

    dostoyevskybirthedme Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The top part is cute. And then you see there's a hand coming out of his b.utt.

    2
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    #38

    Has Anyone Gotten Tattoos Impulsively And Regret It?

    Woman in dress showing a wolf tattoo artist sleeve, questionable ideas.

    sassynopal Report

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    #39

    Major Tattoo Regret

    Unicorn with flowers tattoo artist design on lower back, questionable ideas.

    jaspspsps Report

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    #40

    Negative Space On The Chair🪑

    A tattoo artist's talent is seen in matching chair tattoos on a person's calves, a questionable idea.

    todayisgummybear Report

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    #41

    Scrimp Cocktail! Done On The Wonderful Jennie!!! From An Old Valentines Flash Sheet Of Mine!

    A tattoo artist's talent is used to create a shrimp holding a martini tattoo on a leg, a questionable idea.

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    #42

    The Ugly Fun Bug I Tattooed On My Mate

    A tattoo artist's talent is displayed on a foot with a colorful cartoon bug tattoo, a questionable idea.

    bennuthink Report

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    #43

    One Man's Cringe Is Another Man's Tattoo

    A tattoo artist's talent is shown with a bull head and rose tattoo, a questionable idea.

    Lonesome_Roads Report

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    #44

    Free Hand Wing By Rafal Jedrychowski @ The Temple Tattoo Studio In Broughty Ferry, Scotland

    A tattoo artist's work featuring a large black wing and the Assassin's Creed logo on a person's back, a questionable tattoo idea.

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    #45

    There Must Be A Deep Meaning Behind This One

    A tattoo artist's talent is wasted on a questionable tattoo idea showing a sequence of changing faces.

    Lucid_Decay Report

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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DB Cooper was Spongebob. I knew it.

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    #46

    Full Of Mediterranean Diet

    A cat tattoo with an arrow pointing to a Mediterranean diet food illustration, a questionable tattoo idea.

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    #47

    My Cousins And Friends Say It’s Childish

    A tattoo artist's talent is wasted on a questionable tattoo idea of Charizard on a person's neck.

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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's ok. The carpet on your back will cover it.

    0
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    #48

    I Have Split Feelings About This

    This tattoo artist's talent is showcased in a full back tattoo of a roaring lion's face, displaying detailed fur and teeth.

    Ill-Pin4500 Report

    2points
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    urarabridge avatar
    Koko
    Koko
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    should have done a tiger in front and bear in back

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    #49

    Cool Reptar Tattoo?

    Galaxy swirl tattoo artist design on a woman's shoulder, questionable ideas.

    Ground_Equivalent Report

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    #50

    A Tattoo For My Daughter An Me

    A tattoo artist's work showcasing a moth, spider, mushrooms, and text on a person's arm, a questionable tattoo idea.

    Vavalgia Report

    1point
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    #51

    I Wonder How These People Are Doing Now

    A tattoo on a person's leg showing a woman spitting, with the text 'Hawk Tuah' and 'Spit on that thang'. A questionable tattoo idea.

    Kabuut Report

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    #52

    Sister In Laws New Tattoo

    A leg with a text tattoo that reads To weird for the cool kids, To cool for the weirdos, demonstrating a tattoo artist's talent.

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    #53

    I Love Chiikawa As Much As The Next Guy But Actually What Is This Tattoo?

    A tattoo artist's work on a shoulder tattoo with questionable ideas featuring cute characters and text about microplastics, love, joy, and kindness.

    kewpiekira Report

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