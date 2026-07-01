53 Times Tattoo Artist’s Talent Was Wasted On Questionable Ideas
Humans have been using ink to turn their skin into a canvas for thousands of years. You might get inked to honor someone, mark a milestone, or just look cool at a party. Whatever the reason, putting permanent ink on your skin is a decision that deserves a little more thought than picking a haircut.
That’s why Bored Panda has compiled this list of bad tattoo ideas that were either left half-done or completely backfired. Some have been executed perfectly, but you’ll still get a feeling that there’s just something missing.
Maybe they will give you the ultimate reality check before your next trip to the studio… reminding you exactly what not to ask for.
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This Violates Something Else Than Copyright
Ummm Is This A Thing Now ?
A Little Burning House By Phil Hatchet Yau, San Diego
Some cultures used tattoos to ward off harm, while others used them to mark status, faith, love, or even punishment.
history-144038580/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Research shows that the oldest known tattoos belong to Ötzi the Iceman, a 5,300-year-old body found frozen near the Italian-Austrian border in 1991. He had 61 tattoos, mostly simple lines and crosses on his joints and lower back.
Researchers noticed the marks lined up with spots where Ötzi had worn-down joints and arthritis, suggesting the tattoos may have served as an early form of pain relief.
A Friend Of Mine Got This, I Don't Know How To Tell Him
Brian Griffin Tattoo
Amazing Tattoo... :(
The practice of tattooing didn’t start in one single place. Rather, independent cultures worldwide simultaneously discovered the urge to mark their bodies.
Mummies with tattoos have turned up in Siberia, Peru, Scandinavia, China, Japan, and across Indigenous America.
In ancient Egypt, the practice was almost entirely the domain of women for about a thousand years, often associated with protection during pregnancy and childbirth. In Polynesia, too, tattooing carried deep ritual meaning, sometimes reserved for women as a sacred rite.
“In many cases, it seems to have sprung up independently as a permanent way to place protective or therapeutic symbols upon the body, then as a means of marking people out into appropriate social, political or religious groups, or simply as a form of self-expression or fashion statement,” says Joann Fletcher, an honorary archaeology research fellow at the University of York in the UK.
Momma And Her 2 Daughters Represented💜💜
Found On Instagram
Kind Of An Understatement
In the 20th century, heavily tattooed bodies were a massive business. Traveling circuses and sideshows drew huge crowds by putting inked men and women on display as human attractions.
While the public viewed these performers as oddities, historians note that the decision to get fully inked was often a calculated business move.
In the late 1800s, options for women to live independently were incredibly rare. For these performers, enduring the needle was a ticket to financial independence.
Game Of Thrones Tattoo
South Park Jd Vance
I Just Feel Like This Is Gonna Look Like Some Skin Condition From A Dist@nce In A Few Years
It wasn’t always sunshine and roses for the tattoo industry, though.
In 1961, a Hepatitis outbreak in New York City was blamed on a Coney Island tattoo shop. Whether it was true or not, the panic ruined the industry’s reputation, branding it as “vulgar” and unsanitary.
New York actually banned tattooing entirely for the next 36 years.
First Tattoo For My 18th Birthday
Bottom Text
People Seem To Either Love It Or Hate It
The counterculture movement of the 1970s finally brought ink back into the light. Led by rebellious youth sporting peace signs, tattoos moved beyond sailors and veterans.
Rock legends and punk icons also started flaunting heavy ink, inspiring fans to copy their look.
Around the same time, the rise of plastic surgery made body modification feel way less taboo. By 1996, nearly half of all tattoo clients were women — a massive shift that completely normalized the culture.
“In the past, tattoos existed on the edge of society. They were found mostly on outsiders from the mainstream and usually represented individualism, even rebellion. But that has turned around,” says Enrica Ruggs, associate professor at the University of Houston.
The Dao Of Lenny And Karl
Bald Spot Tattoo
I Choose You!
Tattoos are now quite a common, everyday sight worldwide.
According to a Pew Research Center survey, roughly 32% of American adults have at least one tattoo, including 22% who have multiple.
When asked about the motivation behind their ink, the reasons were deeply personal:
- 69% of tattooed adults got inked to honor or remember someone or something
- 47% wanted to make a statement about their core beliefs
- 32% used tattoos simply to improve their personal appearance.
The Birth Of Jesus (Biblically Accurate)
Most Unemployable Person Ever Now?
Many tattoos are now designed to depict a sense of belonging, according to experts.
“They can be visible shout-outs to a person’s culture, orientation, profession or some other group. Some memorialize a rite of passage. Others show symbols that reflect the wearer’s faith or reflect in-memoriam images that honor the passing of loved ones,” Ruggs said.
Seen On Ig
The Labubu Trend Is Definitely One You'll Want To Remember Every Time You Look In The Mirror For The Rest Of Your Life
Tattoos today carry far less stigma than they once did. But at the same time, levels of acceptance can vary depending on your culture, country, or job.
A fair number of people also end up unhappy with what’s on their skin, and age is one of the clearest factors. A study found that Americans who get their first tattoo before turning 21 are far more likely to regret it later than those who wait.
Each extra year someone waits lowers their odds of future regret by roughly 7%.
Sick Garfield Coverup?
Palm Tattoos, Stays Or Not?
Where the tattoo happens matters too. A licensed, hygienic studio means sterile needles, proper ink, and real aftercare guidance, all of which lower the risk of infection or a botched design.
Done thoughtfully, in the right place, at the right time, tattoos can carry real meaning for a lifetime.
But the ones on this list? They’re proof of what happens when speed wins out over patience.
My Cringe Tattoo Is Calligraphy Of My Rescue Dogs Names, What’s Yours?
Interesting
I Don't Know Man
We’re Making Italiano For You
This is horrible. Why does Edward look like he has the pox? 😂
I Have No Words For This, Artist Did Their Thing Tho
I Love Metal Gear As Much As The Next Guy But... (Was Taken Down Because It Wasn't Tuesday)
Because Who Doesn't Want Their Entire Forearm Taken Up By Pickle Rick?
Jump Scare From Instagram
Put This In Your Pipe And Smoke It
Shall I Go For This Aesthetic Tattoo? I Need Expert Onion. Are You Expert 🫵
Found On Facebook
Is This Suppose To Have 6 Fingers?
Found On Fb With The Title "Show Your Prettiest Tattoo"
The top part is cute. And then you see there's a hand coming out of his b.utt.
Has Anyone Gotten Tattoos Impulsively And Regret It?
Major Tattoo Regret
Negative Space On The Chair🪑
Scrimp Cocktail! Done On The Wonderful Jennie!!! From An Old Valentines Flash Sheet Of Mine!
The Ugly Fun Bug I Tattooed On My Mate
One Man's Cringe Is Another Man's Tattoo
Free Hand Wing By Rafal Jedrychowski @ The Temple Tattoo Studio In Broughty Ferry, Scotland
There Must Be A Deep Meaning Behind This One
Full Of Mediterranean Diet
My Cousins And Friends Say It’s Childish
I Have Split Feelings About This
Cool Reptar Tattoo?
A Tattoo For My Daughter An Me
I Wonder How These People Are Doing Now
Sister In Laws New Tattoo
I Love Chiikawa As Much As The Next Guy But Actually What Is This Tattoo?
My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐉𝐨𝐛𝐀𝐭𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝟏.𝐂𝐨𝐦
My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐉𝐨𝐛𝐀𝐭𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝟏.𝐂𝐨𝐦