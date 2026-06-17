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In movies, you've probably seen a character make a spur-of-the-moment decision to get a tattoo; usually after a breakup, a wild night out, or some dramatic life event. At first, it seems like a great idea. Then comes the moment they catch a glimpse of the finished tattoo and instantly realize they may have made a very permanent mistake. While those scenes are often played for laughs, there's a reason they feel so relatable. Tattoos are one of the few decisions that literally stay with you for years, if not a lifetime, so they're usually worth a little extra thought, planning, and patience before committing.

Speaking of questionable tattoo choices, today's post takes us straight into the wonderfully chaotic corner of the internet known as the "Bad Tattoos" subreddit. It's a place where tattoo artists, tattoo enthusiasts, and curious onlookers gather to marvel at ink that didn't exactly go according to plan. From bizarre designs and unfortunate spelling mistakes to tattoos that leave you wondering, "What were they thinking?", the community has seen it all. We've rounded up some of the most memorable, confusing, and unintentionally hilarious examples for you to enjoy. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and perhaps let these serve as a gentle reminder to think twice before making any permanent decisions.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Healing Process

Tattoo fail with toes painted blue and black flip flop sandals outside

93rd_misfit Report

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    #2

    Executed Okay But I Feel The Design Is Wth

    Tattoo fail showing two men with humorous pregnancy tattoo and quoted text

    Hungry-Ear-5247 Report

    7points
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    #3

    Vomit Is About Right

    Bold chest tattoo fail with large text about foolishness in black ink

    Satisfier-68 Report

    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least she has a warning label placed right where everyone can see it!

    1
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    Roses, butterflies, stars, galaxies, meaningful quotes, beloved pets, majestic animals; these are some of the most popular tattoo designs people choose every year. And honestly, it's easy to see why. A delicate flower on your wrist, a meaningful phrase on your shoulder, or a beautiful piece of artwork can be a wonderful way to express yourself.

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    Tattoos often carry personal stories, memories, and milestones that people want to keep with them forever. But here's the thing: "forever" is a very long time. The design that feels perfect at 22 may not feel quite as meaningful at 42. That's why tattoos are one of those decisions that deserve a little extra thought. In fact, several studies have found that a surprising number of people end up regretting at least one piece of ink.
    #4

    The Comments Were Positive, Am I Wrong Here?

    Leopard print tattoo fail on arm with uneven patterns

    Maleficent_Bus_8512 Report

    7points
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    #5

    Found On Instagram Reels 😬

    Tattoo fail with crude text and poorly drawn faces referencing Bundy and Dahmer

    Upset_Secretary2211 Report

    6points
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    #6

    I Love Chiikawa As Much As The Next Guy But Actually What Is This Tattoo?

    Funny tattoo fail shows microplastics and cute characters with heartfelt message

    kewpiekira Report

    6points
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    Tattoo regret is actually more common than many people realize. According to a survey conducted in the United States in 2021, around 12% of Americans regretted getting at least one of their tattoos. Another study found that the age at which a person gets their first tattoo can make a big difference. Among people who got their first tattoo before turning 18, 35.1% later expressed regret. By comparison, among those who got their first tattoo at age 18 or older, the regret rate dropped significantly to 12.8%. These numbers don't mean tattoos are a bad idea, of course. They simply show that decisions made during different stages of life can feel very different years later. As people grow, their tastes, priorities, and identities often evolve too.
    #7

    My Ex Coworker Keeps Posting The Tattoos He Does And They’re Less Than Good

    Sketchy bunny character tattoo fail with unclear details

    SuicidalFroggy9872 Report

    6points
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    #8

    Coverup

    Dog portrait tattoo with flowers in a fail style

    Just_anon2115 Report

    6points
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    #9

    A Girl I Used To Work With Opened Her Own Tattoo Shop

    Black and white awkward tattoo of singer with gloved hand

    MZsince93 Report

    6points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Link to the finished product below.

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    So why do people end up regretting a tattoo in the first place? Surprisingly, the most common reason isn't a bad tattoo artist or a painful experience. According to research, the number one reason people regret their tattoos is simply that they no longer like the design. A survey of 600 people who experienced tattoo regret revealed another interesting finding: three out of four people who regretted their tattoo had spent only a few weeks (or even less) planning it. That suggests many regrets stem not from the tattoo itself but from rushing into the decision. Sometimes excitement wins over careful consideration.
    #10

    Come In Today. We Will Get You Taken Care Of

    Portrait tattoo fail poorly replicating photo of man with hat

    Ground_Equivalent Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like Brad and Djimon Hounsou had a love child. 😂

    1
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    #11

    Found On Instagram

    Tattoo fail cover-up transformation before and after

    Lil-Mac-13 Report

    6points
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    #12

    Msmsptth Mthrf

    Tattoo fail of a phrase with incorrect Greek letters on skin

    adamlm Report

    5points
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    That's exactly why taking time to think through a tattoo can be so valuable. A tattoo isn't just about choosing a cool design. It's also about considering its meaning, placement, size, style, and how you might feel about it years from now. A design that reflects a passing trend or temporary phase may not age as well as something with deeper personal significance. Many tattoo artists even encourage clients to sit with an idea for several months before booking an appointment. If you still love the concept after that time, there's a good chance it's something you'll continue appreciating in the future. A little patience upfront can save a lot of regret later. After all, laser removal tends to be far more expensive than taking extra time to decide.
    #13

    A Memorial Tattoo To Face Life Without Mom

    Portrait tattoo fail poorly capturing facial features on man's cheek

    JohnSockefeller Report

    5points
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    #14

    Johnny Must Be So Proud

    Face tattoo fail with large script lettering on cheek

    Dry_Afternoon5338 Report

    5points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her expression makes me think that this was Johnny's idea, or more likely Johnny's demand. Tattooing as a means of ab*se and control is an issue that needs more awareness.

    1
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    #15

    Does That Count ?

    Tattoo fail showing cartoon characters with stupid tattoo text

    MeikeFischer73 Report

    5points
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    Researchers have also found that age can play a major role in tattoo regret. Developmental theory suggests that younger people often make decisions based more on emotion and impulse than long-term reflection. Teenagers and young adults are still discovering who they are, what matters to them, and how they want to present themselves to the world. Because of this, they may be less likely to anticipate future regret when making permanent decisions. They may also have fewer coping skills for dealing with regret if it eventually occurs. As a result, younger individuals are statistically more likely to wish they had made different tattoo choices later in life. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Is It As Bad As I Think It Is

    Black tattoo of a woman's face and snakes on arm

    UsefulRefrigerator18 Report

    5points
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    #17

    Don’t Think It Could Be Worse

    Tattoo fail of a poorly drawn memorial image with missing facial details and text on back

    wh00c0ulditbe Report

    5points
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    #18

    Found On Instagram

    Tattoo resembling red scratches on leg skin

    sold345 Report

    5points
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    Another interesting finding involves social influences and how people feel about their tattoos over time. Research suggests that people who generally follow social norms and place a high value on fitting in may be more likely to experience tattoo regret. As careers, relationships, and social circles change, they may become increasingly aware of how their tattoos are perceived by others. Concerns about stigma, judgment, or professional image can sometimes lead to second thoughts. What once felt rebellious, exciting, or unique might later feel out of place in a different stage of life. This doesn't mean people should avoid tattoos because of social expectations. However, it does highlight how our environments can influence how we feel about permanent choices.
    #19

    Konye West -- Found On Fb

    Tattoo of a man wearing sunglasses with an exaggerated tall head

    TimberOctopus Report

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    #20

    I Think Mama Failed

    Tattoo fail on back with deer head and text mama tried wrapped in plastic

    Hungry-Ear-5247 Report

    4points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eeewww that's just embarrassing

    0
    0points
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    #21

    It’s The Pretty Bad Even For Kyle

    Back tattoo fail with torn flag design and caption about worst tattoo

    Dry_Afternoon5338 Report

    4points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    EEEEWWW yeah we know who you voted for

    0
    0points
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    Gender differences have also appeared in some studies. Researchers suggest that men often engage in higher levels of risk-taking behavior, which can sometimes lead to larger, more visible, or more controversial tattoos. These tattoos may attract stronger reactions from others and can be harder to hide in professional or formal settings. As personal identities evolve over time, a tattoo that once felt bold and exciting may no longer reflect who someone is. Additionally, highly visible tattoos can lead to more frequent feedback (both positive and negative), which may influence how people feel about them. 
    #22

    Lip Tattoo From The Other Day

    Tongue tattoo fail showing misspelled black lettering smile

    33lifee Report

    4points
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    #23

    Came Across This

    Tattoo fail of fierce tiger with distorted anatomy on torso

    TheGrimRepper Report

    4points
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    #24

    Unfortunate Beatles Tattoo

    Black ink tattoo fail resembling a peach on person's arm

    boringart Report

    4points
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    Of course, there are countless reasons someone might regret a tattoo beyond the factors researchers study. Imagine getting your partner's name tattooed across your arm, only to discover a year later that they were cheating on you. Or choosing a design based on a trend that suddenly feels outdated. Sometimes tattoos become reminders of painful chapters people would rather leave behind. At the same time, tattoo culture has never been more popular. More people are getting inked than ever before, and many absolutely love their tattoos. The key isn't avoiding tattoos altogether; it's making thoughtful choices that you'll be happy to live with for years to come. 
    #25

    That’s Gonna Age Terribly

    Tattoo cover-up fail replacing stars with a messy donut

    Just_anon2115 Report

    4points
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    #26

    What Do You Think His Thought Process Was?

    Tattoo of eyeglasses drawn around eyes on bald head

    BenStiller1994 Report

    4points
    POST
    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    M**h was the thought process.

    2
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    #27

    A Personal Submission

    Simple hand-drawn style horse tattoo with text horse girl summer

    Top-Asparagus1918 Report

    4points
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    And honestly, that's what makes posts like these so entertaining. They're a funny reminder of what can happen when creativity, impulse, and questionable decision-making collide. While some of these tattoos are genuinely impressive in their own chaotic way, others serve as cautionary tales wrapped in permanent ink. Yes, cover-ups and laser removal exist, but both require time, money, and patience. It's usually much easier to spend an extra few weeks researching a design than several years trying to fix one. So before booking that appointment, maybe sleep on the idea a little longer. And in the meantime, Pandas, tell us—which of these tattoos made you laugh the hardest? And if you have tattoos yourself, do you still love them, or is there one you'd happily send back in time?
    #28

    This Ain’t It, Chief

    Tattoo fail with a flawed 47 arrow design on forearm

    Kramit2012 Report

    4points
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    #29

    That Second Portrait Is Supposed To Be Jack Black…

    Tattoo fail of an unrealistic portrait tattoo with distorted facial features

    dontwannaseeyoucry Report

    4points
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    #30

    Which One Is Worse, The Pimple Heart Tatts Or The Crown Scribble

    Tattoo fail showing red irritated skin with a messy black tattoo

    Brief_Translator_235 Report

    4points
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay thought she had some kind of pox. Idk WHAT that gray blob is supposed to be, but WHAT THE HECK, WHY

    0
    0points
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    #31

    Have Sample????

    Leg tattoo of a distorted face with beetlejuice text showing tattoo fails

    alternate_world_ Report

    4points
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    #32

    Riot Fest 2025 Had A Worst Tattoo Contest....here Are Some Contestants

    Haircut partially covering a neck tattoo with a sad face cartoon showing tattoo fails

    the_otaku_mom Report

    4points
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    #33

    I Don’t Know Where To Start…

    Full back tattoo with two crude skull faces showing tattoo fails

    Stuart_Redman81 Report

    4points
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    #34

    Found This In My Screenshots, No Idea Where It Came From

    Before and after images of a restored Native American portrait tattoo fail

    DethToErth Report

    4points
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    #35

    Getting 12x12 Inches Subway Series Logo Tattoo For $50.000 Subway Giftcard

    Back tattoo of Subway Series 2022 logo with person posing

    ngadingadimin97 Report

    4points
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    #36

    From My Friend Who Complains About Not Being In A Shop

    Black ink tattoo of woman with cats and moon on leg

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Seen On Instagram. It’s Well Done But…

    Coca Cola zero IV bag tattoo on arm with lime and ice details

    Lil-Mac-13 Report

    4points
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    #38

    Pentagram Margatnep

    DIY tattoo fail mixing pentagram and star of david mistake

    Mephedrone_69 Report

    4points
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    #39

    Swifties Gone Wild

    Unclear neck tattoo fail with misspelled protective text and stars

    kittycommitteestudio Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    My Brother Did This On Me Yesterday. I Love It

    Funny tattoo fail of a poorly drawn dog holding a Taco Bell bag

    LickMySack4riches Report

    4points
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    #41

    Genuinely, Yikes

    Leg tattoo fail showing cartoonish broken bones outlined in black

    Gloglibologna Report

    4points
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    #42

    I’m… Really Trying To See The Vision. Supposed To Represent A Mom & 2 Kids

    Tattoo fail with distorted double-faced bear on skin

    Pinguu2222 Report

    4points
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    #43

    Artist Is *very* Proud Of This One. I Would Love To Hear Y'all's Thoughts

    Tattoo fail of a woman holding a katana sword with exaggerated features

    Nach0325 Report

    4points
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    #44

    This Artist On Instagram, Bragging About Doing These Pieces In 3 Hours

    Back tattoo featuring a lion and a face with a cross outline in tattoo fails

    10121914 Report

    4points
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    #45

    A Tattoo My Friend Did On My Thigh At 3 Am Last Night (Both Sober)

    funny tattoo fail of frogs with text saying never frog et

    veselling Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Saw This Coverup On Instagram

    woman with cover up tattoo of butterfly and skull on chest

    Working_Ad8885 Report

    4points
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    #47

    A Fb Love Story

    Green ink tattoo fail with words always and forever on skin

    Correct-Pumpkin7904 Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    "Portrait/Realism"

    Collection of tattoo fails showing distorted faces and animals on arms

    pdizzle420 Report

    4points
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    #49

    How Bad Is This?

    Tattoo fail of a dog portrait surrounded by flowers with poor likeness

    Lazzy_fat_cat Report

    4points
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    #50

    It’s The Cheekbone For Me

    Tattoo portrait with text and hearts on chest with awkward look

    Ok_Investment_3941 Report

    4points
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    #51

    The Spelling Here Is Strong

    Misspelled inspirational quote tattoo on shoulder with spelling error

    DecadentEx Report

    4points
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    #52

    Wolf Goes Aroooo O_o

    Tattoo fail of a wolf back tattoo with poor shading and design

    AK611750 Report

    4points
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    #53

    From The Same Shop As The American Flag Neck Tatt 🙏

    Incomplete winged warrior tattoo fail with uneven shading on man's back

    Tina_Belcher Report

    4points
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    #54

    Found In The Wild

    Ink smudge tattoo fail of dreamcatcher on woman's upper arm

    Subject-District-448 Report

    4points
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    #55

    Local Person Advertising That They’re Back After A 20 Year Hiatus

    Tattoo fail of a blurry dreamcatcher with pineapple on upper arm

    cass-a-roni Report

    4points
    POST
    foams_sequins-0x avatar
    Not-a-Clue (she/her)
    Not-a-Clue (she/her)
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd give it another 20 years if I were them.

    0
    0points
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    #56

    This May Be The Worst Tattoo Idea Ive Stumbled Upon In The Wild

    Tattoo fail with distorted face tattoo matching side profile of person

    rawdaddykrawdaddy Report

    4points
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    #57

    …i Can’t Even Decide Which One Is The Worst One

    Faded and blurry colorful back tattoo with unclear design tattoo fails

    Abbnostic Report

    4points
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    #58

    In Case You Didn't Know

    Back tattoo fail with large cursive word lesbian inked on upper back

    NCTJaehyun Report

    3points
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    #59

    Came Across This On Facebook

    Funny ADHD tattoo with distracted slogan on skin

    slutpux Report

    3points
    POST
    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this one.

    3
    3points
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    #60

    Got This Drunk Tattoo A Couple Of Days Ago, Wtaf

    Angry cartoon burger tattoo fail on leg area

    otisdriftwood121 Report

    3points
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    #61

    What He Wanted / What He Got

    Comparison of lion tattoo design and poorly done tattoo on forearm

    KishimoHotagara Report

    3points
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    #62

    People Are Loving This In Another Sub But I Think It Looks Like Trash?

    Colorful nature and space themed tattoo on hand with trees and rivers

    freethinker1312 Report

    3points
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    #63

    My Friend Got This Tattoo A Few Weeks Ago. Thoughts?

    Side tattoo fail featuring poorly done trolling face

    Exotic_Tune_6305 Report

    3points
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    #64

    I Can’t Tell If This Is Bad Or Subtly Brilliant And Unique

    Tattoo fail with praying hands and food drink design

    furie1335 Report

    3points
    POST
    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awful taste, great exécution

    1
    1point
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    #65

    This Tmnt Tattoo. The Shading. The Color Work. The Lines. The Placement

    Bright orange and green tattoo fail on person's arm

    AgeAgreeable121 Report

    3points
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    #66

    Spotted On TikTok

    Tattoo fail of hand and arm with awkward rope and fingers outline

    Comfortable_Pop9466 Report

    3points
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    #67

    I Feel Responsible For Not Seeing The Red Flags. Can It Be Fixed?

    Back tattoo of two scary skulls with glowing eyes and sharp teeth tattoo fails

    analfissure_303 Report

    3points
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    #68

    Artist On My Fb Who Gets Constant Praise. I'm Not Crazy Right?

    Tattoo of person with crown and gun with distorted features tattoo fail

    Smooth_Objective_194 Report

    3points
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    #69

    It's Supposed To Be The Ocean, Looks Slightly Disease-Y

    Arm tattoo with blurry, unclear patterns resembling a tattoo fail

    Gin-ginna Report

    3points
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    #70

    Just Bought A $20 Tattoo Gun

    Small outlined face tattoo on leg showing a funny tattoo fail

    BrokenGlassInFoot Report

    3points
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    #71

    Realized It Was Misspelled After 4 Years

    Circular tattoo with misaligned text spelling moment mori tattoo fails

    nodnarb-420 Report

    3points
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    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just looked up Momento Mori for fun. Turns out there is s New Zealand wine maker called that.

    0
    0points
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    #72

    Maaaaaaaaaan :(

    Matching tattoo spelling error on elbows

    bi_or_die Report

    3points
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    #73

    My Mom Sent Me A Picture Of Her Most Recent Tattoo... Yikes

    Tattoo fail with moon phases and red sun design on forearm

    Malkashake Report

    3points
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    #74

    Fighting For His Life In The Comments

    arm tattoo spelling loyalty with spelling errors and broken heart

    Educational-Ad3077 Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Testicle Venus Flytrap Coverup

    large colorful Venus flytrap tattoo across upper chest

    villainless Report

    3points
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    #76

    How Bad Is It On A Scale Of 1-10

    neck tattoo of two small unclear shapes on a woman

    Glass-Witness3668 Report

    3points
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    #77

    New Tatt 🕺🕺artist Offered A “Free Touch Up” Immediately After 😭

    Arm tattoo fail of a simple key with heart and rays in rough style

    No-Yellow2682 Report

    3points
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    #78

    Had A Manic Episode And Tattooed Myself. Mom Said It Looked Nice

    Hand tattoo fail with random symbols and poorly sketched scorpion

    Nora-neko Report

    3points
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    #79

    Zombie Bites Are Dangerous

    Tattoo fails with tree branch tattoos on upper thighs

    Ekaterina702 Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Saw This On Reddit. Worst Tattoo I've Seen Yet. Holy

    black dagger tattoo with distorted lines on skin

    AnimeLover811 Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    This Dude On My Fbook Had Zero Tattoos Last Month 🥴

    hand tattoos with Hebrew letters and small symbols

    OG-DirtNasty Report

    3points
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    #82

    “What Do You Want The Theme Of Your Tattoo To Be?” “Yes.”

    man with extensive colorful tattoos on chest and arms

    nnp1989 Report

    3points
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    #83

    Giant Rainbow Lion Tattoo

    Colorful lion back tattoo with star patterns showing tattoo fail

    Opening-Law7772 Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    My Dad Showed Me His New Tattoos

    Hand tattoo fail combining Mercedes logo and other symbols

    Porygonpixel1 Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    Rewop Power. This Sure Was A Choice

    Chest tattoo with Asian characters showing tattoo fail

    Expression-Little Report

    3points
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    #86

    What Are People Thinking?

    Tattoo fail with text on lower back reading you wouldn't happen to have a cigarette

    ryan__blake Report

    3points
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    #87

    Jesus Definitely Wept

    Tattoo fail of a religious heart and figure with awkward facial features

    MrsBoydCrowder Report

    3points
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    #88

    Found This On Google Images,

    Tattoo fail showing a distorted portrait with zipper over mouth

    BabyMouse666 Report

    3points
    POST
    #89

    Interesting Choice

    Tattoo fail with blurry script reading daddys good girls on forearms

    Bubbly_Literature_57 Report

    3points
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    #90

    Great Execution Of A Terrible Idea? Thoughts?

    Unusual tattoo fail featuring mismatched realistic human and animal eyes on forearm

    gianAB2977 Report

    3points
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    #91

    I Guess The Stencil Was To Hard To Follow

    Hand tattoo fail with circuit board design lines and irregular patterns

    RubberDubber6 Report

    3points
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    #92

    Seen On Instagram... Just Why?

    Tattoo fails with uneven black eyeliner style tattoo around eye

    yd0211 Report

    3points
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    #93

    Came In With A Sad Wolf, Came Out With A Lion Imposing Respect

    Tattoo fails showing poorly drawn wolf and lion tattoos on legs

    AK611750 Report

    3points
    POST
    #94

    Repeat Offender On The Sub vs. Her Latest Victim

    Large back tattoo of Hogwarts castle poorly inked tattoo fails

    shitty-acorn Report

    3points
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    #95

    Bad Subject And The Flow Looks Like A Child Drew It

    Hand tattoo of a ball and chain with an awkward design tattoo fails

    aromora14 Report

    3points
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    #96

    She Loves It 😭😭😭

    Cat themed tattoo spelling out love on chest tattoo fails

    Historical_Plate3431 Report

    3points
    POST
    #97

    Some Of The Worst Line Art I’ve Ever Seen

    Tattoo fail of a poorly drawn person with text error on arm skin

    Fruit-bat-333 Report

    2points
    POST
    #98

    Found It On Snapchat

    Close up of tribal eyebrows and mustache tattoo fails on man's face

    Unhappy_Western8943 Report

    2points
    POST
    #99

    This Tattoo I Got On My Stomach A Few Years Ago

    Black tattoo fail depicting a walking figure with unclear details

    DansDem0 Report

    2points
    POST
    #100

    Tekashi 6ix9ine's New Lion Face Tattoo

    Face tattoo fail with shark and other detailed designs

    ii-_- Report

    2points
    POST
    #101

    See You At The Top I Guess

    Tattoo of a UFC fighter on arm with realistic but unusual design

    McOBRG Report

    2points
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    #102

    Local Artist Special

    Tattoo fail showing distorted three-headed woman on upper arm

    PorcelainJesus Report

    2points
    POST
    #103

    Found On Instagram

    Poorly drawn mermaid and fish tattoo with bright colors tattoo fails

    Beginning_Whole_4867 Report

    2points
    POST
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