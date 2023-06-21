Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Shares How She Gave Her Ex A Horrible Review On His New Book As Revenge, And People Have All Kinds Of Reactions
31points
Relationships, Social Issues5 hours ago

Justin Sandberg and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Revenge is a dish best served cold, but this maybe doesn’t always translate when it comes to the internet. Sometimes, for the right person and the right circumstances we allow ourselves to indulge in a bit of evil-doing. And the magic of the internet allows us to read others’ stories without going out and becoming the Count of Monte Cristo ourselves.

A netizen shared the little bit of vengeance she achieved when she came across a book authored by a cheating, manipulative ex online. So she dumped all her spite into a scathing, one-star review tearing the book to pieces. Comments were mixed, as some reveled in true petty revenge while others wanted some clarification.

Revenge on a horrible ex is a pretty classic desire most of us probably share

Image credits: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA (not the actual photo)

So one netizen lived the dream when she left a terrible review for her ex’s book

Image credits: Alena Darmel (not the actual photo)

Image credits: mollymolotov666

Revenge stories have been popular as long as we have had language

While it might be petty, spiteful, or childish, we do love a good revenge story. Yes, these emotions are best left behind and resolved, but deep down getting back at someone who really deserves it can be cathartic as well. Anger can make us do “silly” things, but most people understand the concept of proportionality. When compared to cheating and abandonment, a single bad review is just a drop in the ocean.

It’s worth pointing out that unless there are some crucial details we don’t know, the horrible ex was never going to be punished for his actions. While it makes sense that there aren’t legal entities around to punish toxic exes (unless they actually do something particularly heinous,) we do still have an innate sense of justice. Humans do perceive a difference between punishment and revenge, but both are possible tools to help cope with mistreatment.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Holding a grudge for a long time has psychological downsides

This is important because harboring a grudge for years is ultimately not healthy. Studies show that harboring enough spite to actively plan revenge or hold vengeful thoughts over a long period of time is associated with some symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. This can create a horrible loop, where a person associates their symptoms with the perpetrator, which in turn makes them more likely to want to get back at them. Generally, these sorts of feelings need to be sorted out with a specialist and worked through to not become debilitating in the long run. On the other hand, humans do feel like people who mistreat others need to be punished one way or another, whether it’s the authorities, karma, or plain old revenge. Someone “getting away with it” can also cause some degree of psychological distress, particularly if a person has an overdeveloped sense of justice.

This can result in the lines between punishment and revenge being blurred. If the goal is for something bad to happen to an “evildoer,” what difference does it make for who did it? Social psychologists argue that the main difference is anger. “Punishment,” as we tend to think of it in the 21st century, is rendered by an “impartial” authority, while revenge is the act of someone channeling their anger. This can be cathartic, as OP mentioned, but people can end up consumed with rage, ultimately doing more harm to themselves in the long run than the perpetrator may have.

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

Some readers were on the fence about OP’s story and needed more details

Others thought it was appropriate and even gave their own ideas

Commenters also shred their own similar stories

Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Also on Bored Panda