Fortunately for posterity, this Reddit group gathers atrocious real estate listings found by internet users.

While the prices leave something to be desired, browsing the real estate market can be a fun pastime or a great way to get inspired when designing your own home. It’s also a natural method to keep track of prices in general. But some listings are so confusingly bad, they have to be seen to be believed. From horrendously mismatched tiles to toilets where they absolutely shouldn’t be, the market has its fair share of bad designs.

#1 I Have No Words… A Realtor Friend In The Pacific Nw Came Across This On Their Mls

#2 I See Your Pdx Airport Carpet And Raise You Pdx Art Deco Shag House Carpet

#3 Appreciated Warning

The actual business of real estate can be somewhat murky. Since most get a fee based on a percentage of the sale, they should, in theory, push for the best price. But as this is their main source of income, they may feel it is best to push for an earlier sale, rather than spend more time waiting for the best price for you. While this sounds conspiratorial, research shows that actual real estate brokers tend to hold their properties on the market longer than the average person. And if that’s not bad enough, an analysis of listings found that properties that had a real estate broker had, on average, lower sales prices than those that were unbrokered. In other words, brokers may have been responsible for lower final sales prices, as they wanted to just collect a commission and go. Now, this is obviously bad for the seller, but in this housing market, anyone that actually manages to lower the cost of a home is a hero in my eyes.

#4 When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go!

#5 Perfect For A Growing Family!?!?!

#6 Is The Memorial And Lawn Chairs Included In The Contract?

On the other end of the spectrum, many would still prefer to use a broker. Firstly, they might help sell a property with some serious flaws, such as the plethora shown in this article. But they tend to be familiar with the legal procedures and pitfalls of selling and buying real estate, which is a great help to anyone who doesn't enjoy pouring over law books and contracts for hours. The process isn’t any more fun either. Generally, if you are selling, you probably have another place to stay, but your real estate agent has to bring random people around constantly in the hope that someone will decide to buy. Fortunately, there are some modern solutions, so you don’t have to wait around the house to let people in.

#7 A TV Mounted In The Bathroom Of A House For Sale In My Area (Built In 2004)

#8 Covering Up The Missing Tile On The Ceiling With That Sign Will Totally Help Sell This House

#9 Got Some Tile Laying Around...let Me Update The Bathroom

The more old-fashioned variant is the lock box, where a real estate agent can access the key when you aren’t around to show people around. Since the whole point of a realtor is convenience, this solution makes a lot of sense. Some Airbnbs do the same so guests can check in while the owner sleeps, or knox boxes that firefighters can use to get into a bringing building in cases where the owner isn’t on site. There are now digital variants where real estate uses verification apps to access a property.

#10 Photographer Took Several Shots And Combined Them For Best Lighting, And We Ended Up With A Ghost Cat In The Listing Photos For My Old House!

#11 That Hanging Light Fixture Above Looks Pretty Dangerous

#12 Entertainer's Dream

#13 Lets Us A Photoshopped Ferarri To Cover Up The Driveway Cracks

#14 Real Estate Listing Or Crime Scene Photos???

#15 Mind If I Watch You Rinse?

#16 This Is The House I'm Selling. This One. Right Here

#17 When You Run Out Of Staging Money…

#18 Hot Tub In The Living Room? Check!

#19 Just Your Standard Horror Movie Bedroom

#20 Living Room Plumbing Feature

#21 Does He Come With The House, Or?

#22 When Nature Calls, Answer

#23 Can't Really Blame Them. I Wouldn't Get Any Closer, Either

#24 Honey, Don't Forget To Get A Shot Of The Bathroom Light!

#25 Spooky Scary Skeletons

#26 An Apartment In London That Has No Front Door. Just A Set Of Stairs Leading Up To A Window

#27 This Detailed Overview Photo Of A Million Dollar+ Property

#28 Dirty Bra In A Wheelchair. It's A Bold Marketing Strategy, I'll Give Them That

#29 Look How Much Junk You Can Fit In The Entryway

#30 Working On The Edge

#31 Classic Middle Of The Livingroom Outlet, Nothing Unusual, But Still A Mandatory Post In Here

#32 We Need One Picture That Will Really Make People Say "I Need To See This House"

#33 Couldn't You Have Waited Until The Kid Moved Out Of The Way? His Face Isn't Even Blurred On The Listing. And Let's Not Forget The Dog Licking Himself. Ugh

#34 There's A Lot To Unpack Figuratively, A Lot To Pack Actually

#35 Guests Get The Tarp Bed!

#36 Honey, Did You Remember To Barricade The Door?

#37 Want To Make Sure That You Know We Cleaned

#38 Is This A Real Estate Listing Or A Picture From The Bin Laden Compound?

#39 Steve, Didn’t You Remember That The Real Estate Agent Is Taking Pictures? Steve? Dammit, Steve

#40 The Only Photo For A Hundred Acre Property

#41 Should I Put The Dishes Away? Hide The Litter Box? Move My Mannequin Head? No? All Right I’ll Just Have A Seat

#42 Postage Stamp For Scale…

#43 So Bad, I Can't Even Think Of A Punny Title...???

#44 You Can’t See Me. I’m Wearing Camo

#45 I Don’t Think He Trusts The Realtor

#46 The More You Look The Worse It Gets

#47 Bedroom Toilets And Flying Saucers

#48 Is This Really Where You Feed The Dog?

#49 Pet Friendly

#50 Great Photography

#51 Indeed, What Is Up With The Bread?

#52 Too Much Work To Actually Step Into The Back Yard

#53 It’s 2021...you Don’t Have To Hide In The Closet Anymore

#54 This Is Legit The Unedited Photo On Mls...the Sellers Mousepad...!?!?!?!

#55 Stairing Into The Abyss

#56 Seriously! Stop It! You're Selling A House...not Photos At A Community Art Show?!?!?

#57 "Yep! Looks Good. Let's Get It Listed!"

#58 Quality TV Shot

#59 Maybe I Can See The Toilet Flush Handle Next

#60 The “I’ll Handle The Photography”

#61 The Final Boss Of Bad Real Estate Photo

#62 You, Too, Could Live Inside A Giant Wheat Chex

#63 Me, At An Open House

#64 The Caption Says It All

#65 This Is What It Looks Like Without My Glasses

#66 It's Fine But You Know What'll Really Sell It? More Trash Bags

#67 Bondage Retreat. Bodily Fluids? Infused Carpet Included

#68 This House Comes With Flooring

#69 I Don't Know...this House Looks Like It May Be Fun To Show!

#70 Exit. In Case You Get Lost In The Three Bedroom House

#71 "The Pictures Tell A Story. You're Part Of That Story. Quit Running."

#72 Well, The Carport's A Disaster. Best Use The Instagram Filter