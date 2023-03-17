While the prices leave something to be desired, browsing the real estate market can be a fun pastime or a great way to get inspired when designing your own home. It’s also a natural method to keep track of prices in general. But some listings are so confusingly bad, they have to be seen to be believed. From horrendously mismatched tiles to toilets where they absolutely shouldn’t be, the market has its fair share of bad designs.

Fortunately for posterity, this Reddit group gathers atrocious real estate listings found by internet users. So get comfortable and enjoy this collection of home design disasters and upvote your favorites. And if you want to continue seeing the horrors that some people live in, check out our other articles here, here, and here.

#1

I Have No Words… A Realtor Friend In The Pacific Nw Came Across This On Their Mls

majessa Report

JinxBox
Some of us just see shoes inside and on kitchen counter. I find it weird there are cultures where you wear shoes inside.

#2

I See Your Pdx Airport Carpet And Raise You Pdx Art Deco Shag House Carpet

ggnarlybearr Report

MonsterMum
At least it's not all grey and dull!

#3

Appreciated Warning

littykitterz Report

The actual business of real estate can be somewhat murky. Since most get a fee based on a percentage of the sale, they should, in theory, push for the best price. But as this is their main source of income, they may feel it is best to push for an earlier sale, rather than spend more time waiting for the best price for you. While this sounds conspiratorial, research shows that actual real estate brokers tend to hold their properties on the market longer than the average person. 

And if that’s not bad enough, an analysis of listings found that properties that had a real estate broker had, on average, lower sales prices than those that were unbrokered. In other words, brokers may have been responsible for lower final sales prices, as they wanted to just collect a commission and go. Now, this is obviously bad for the seller, but in this housing market, anyone that actually manages to lower the cost of a home is a hero in my eyes.
#4

When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go!

JoeJoe-a-GoGo Report

mummy pig
What the hell is he doing????!!!

#5

Perfect For A Growing Family!?!?!

friendlykhan Report

#6

Is The Memorial And Lawn Chairs Included In The Contract?

Spicy_Box Report

Stary_cat
Have close funerals at this one of a lifetime house chance!

On the other end of the spectrum, many would still prefer to use a broker. Firstly, they might help sell a property with some serious flaws, such as the plethora shown in this article. But they tend to be familiar with the legal procedures and pitfalls of selling and buying real estate, which is a great help to anyone who doesn't enjoy pouring over law books and contracts for hours. The process isn’t any more fun either. Generally, if you are selling, you probably have another place to stay, but your real estate agent has to bring random people around constantly in the hope that someone will decide to buy. Fortunately, there are some modern solutions, so you don’t have to wait around the house to let people in.
#7

A TV Mounted In The Bathroom Of A House For Sale In My Area (Built In 2004)

FlametopFred Report

Backup Banana
Weird, it's in the bathroom, yet, it doesn't look clean

#8

Covering Up The Missing Tile On The Ceiling With That Sign Will Totally Help Sell This House

Gm_Jim Report

Backup Banana
Well, it does say Welcome To The Sh*tshow

#9

Got Some Tile Laying Around...let Me Update The Bathroom

majessa Report

The more old-fashioned variant is the lock box, where a real estate agent can access the key when you aren’t around to show people around. Since the whole point of a realtor is convenience, this solution makes a lot of sense. Some Airbnbs do the same so guests can check in while the owner sleeps, or knox boxes that firefighters can use to get into a bringing building in cases where the owner isn’t on site. There are now digital variants where real estate uses verification apps to access a property.
#10

Photographer Took Several Shots And Combined Them For Best Lighting, And We Ended Up With A Ghost Cat In The Listing Photos For My Old House!

wrkhrd2bfit Report

Charlie the Cat
I want to live in a house with a ghost cat.

#11

That Hanging Light Fixture Above Looks Pretty Dangerous

18021982 Report

JoJo Anisko
The water seems a bit...cloudy?

#12

Entertainer's Dream

majessa Report

#13

Lets Us A Photoshopped Ferarri To Cover Up The Driveway Cracks

majessa Report

#14

Real Estate Listing Or Crime Scene Photos???

CounterproductiveRod Report

Stephanie Did It
Wasn't that tree in The Fifth Element?

#15

Mind If I Watch You Rinse?

majessa Report

LK
It looks like the dog's food and water is between the loo and bidet! That's even worse.

#16

This Is The House I'm Selling. This One. Right Here

WilliamMcCarty Report

#17

When You Run Out Of Staging Money…

overitallofit Report

#18

Hot Tub In The Living Room? Check!

friendlykhan Report

#19

Just Your Standard Horror Movie Bedroom

mroocow Report

#20

Living Room Plumbing Feature

RupeeHands Report

Kayjunmoon
Don’t hide, accentuate seems to be the idea.

#21

Does He Come With The House, Or?

disharmony-hellride Report

#22

When Nature Calls, Answer

FlametopFred Report

#23

Can't Really Blame Them. I Wouldn't Get Any Closer, Either

WilliamMcCarty Report

Kristof De Smet
Just a picture to show the landscaping

#24

Honey, Don't Forget To Get A Shot Of The Bathroom Light!

EdSpecialist21 Report

Anne Nielsen
Stage can spotlights??? Wowza!

#25

Spooky Scary Skeletons

shinymak Report

#26

An Apartment In London That Has No Front Door. Just A Set Of Stairs Leading Up To A Window

FlametopFred Report

#27

This Detailed Overview Photo Of A Million Dollar+ Property

bob_digi Report

#28

Dirty Bra In A Wheelchair. It's A Bold Marketing Strategy, I'll Give Them That

WilliamMcCarty Report

LK
That's not a 'dirty bra', it part of the wheel chair. It designed for amputees.

#29

Look How Much Junk You Can Fit In The Entryway

majessa Report

#30

Working On The Edge

FlametopFred Report

#31

Classic Middle Of The Livingroom Outlet, Nothing Unusual, But Still A Mandatory Post In Here

Harambarb Report

XenoMurph
Someone had an electric recliner

#32

We Need One Picture That Will Really Make People Say "I Need To See This House"

WilliamMcCarty Report

Stephanie Did It
Beautifully landscaped rock garden.

#33

Couldn't You Have Waited Until The Kid Moved Out Of The Way? His Face Isn't Even Blurred On The Listing. And Let's Not Forget The Dog Licking Himself. Ugh

qtjedigrl Report

#34

There's A Lot To Unpack Figuratively, A Lot To Pack Actually

hamRX Report

#35

Guests Get The Tarp Bed!

SpaceySamantha Report

#36

Honey, Did You Remember To Barricade The Door?

kickasschemist Report

#37

Want To Make Sure That You Know We Cleaned

robertpod Report

#38

Is This A Real Estate Listing Or A Picture From The Bin Laden Compound?

WilliamMcCarty Report

#39

Steve, Didn’t You Remember That The Real Estate Agent Is Taking Pictures? Steve? Dammit, Steve

roasterboy Report

#40

The Only Photo For A Hundred Acre Property

friendlykhan Report

#41

Should I Put The Dishes Away? Hide The Litter Box? Move My Mannequin Head? No? All Right I’ll Just Have A Seat

SharkBaitOohHahHah Report

#42

Postage Stamp For Scale…

majessa Report

#43

So Bad, I Can't Even Think Of A Punny Title...???

majessa Report

#44

You Can’t See Me. I’m Wearing Camo

roasterboy Report

MonsterMum
To be fair it is quite effective. I didn't see him straight away

#45

I Don’t Think He Trusts The Realtor

itzmemichelle Report

#46

The More You Look The Worse It Gets

Internal-Goose Report

#47

Bedroom Toilets And Flying Saucers

majessa Report

LK
The flying sauce would make a really cool chicken coop.

#48

Is This Really Where You Feed The Dog?

WilliamMcCarty Report

#49

Pet Friendly

friendlykhan Report

#50

Great Photography

majessa Report

#51

Indeed, What Is Up With The Bread?

FlametopFred Report

JoJo Anisko
Do you think the oven opens?

#52

Too Much Work To Actually Step Into The Back Yard

majessa Report

#53

It’s 2021...you Don’t Have To Hide In The Closet Anymore

majessa Report

#54

This Is Legit The Unedited Photo On Mls...the Sellers Mousepad...!?!?!?!

majessa Report

#55

Stairing Into The Abyss

mroocow Report

#56

Seriously! Stop It! You're Selling A House...not Photos At A Community Art Show?!?!?

majessa Report

#57

"Yep! Looks Good. Let's Get It Listed!"

-Olive-Juice- Report

#58

Quality TV Shot

cduran1 Report

#59

Maybe I Can See The Toilet Flush Handle Next

majessa Report

#60

The “I’ll Handle The Photography”

itzmemichelle Report

#61

The Final Boss Of Bad Real Estate Photo

TwiceCaptain Report

#62

You, Too, Could Live Inside A Giant Wheat Chex

roasterboy Report

#63

Me, At An Open House

majessa Report

LK
The person is nicely framed.

#64

The Caption Says It All

majessa Report

#65

This Is What It Looks Like Without My Glasses

gkar56 Report

#66

It's Fine But You Know What'll Really Sell It? More Trash Bags

WilliamMcCarty Report

#67

Bondage Retreat. Bodily Fluids? Infused Carpet Included

conniverist Report

#68

This House Comes With Flooring

majessa Report

#69

I Don't Know...this House Looks Like It May Be Fun To Show!

majessa Report

#70

Exit. In Case You Get Lost In The Three Bedroom House

WilliamMcCarty Report

#71

"The Pictures Tell A Story. You're Part Of That Story. Quit Running."

WilliamMcCarty Report

#72

Well, The Carport's A Disaster. Best Use The Instagram Filter

WilliamMcCarty Report

#73

Vertical Blinds Are The Latest Bath Fixture

