Let’s be real, babysitting isn’t exactly one of the most glamorous jobs out there. Generally speaking, the pay isn’t great, the hours can be long, and you’re stuck with the very real responsibility of keeping a kid, or kids, from hurting themselves, or each other.

One babysitter turned to an online community to vent about how one of her wealthy clients bombarded her with mixed (and increasingly angry) messages until she finally quit. Now that the dust has settled, though, she’s wondering if that was a jerk move.

Babysitting can come with its perks, but dealing with entitled clients isn’t one of them

Woman in white suit wearing sunglasses, sitting with two kids holding tablets, reflecting rich folks and babysitter theme.

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One babysitter, who was employed by a wealthy family, worked 20 hours a week, but the exact times weren’t set in the summer

Text excerpt from a babysitter’s story about rude rich folks firing her with false accusations before a missed business trip.

Text excerpt about babysitting schedule, highlighting flexible hours and workload from rude rich folks' accusations context.

Text excerpt from a story about rude, rich folks firing a babysitter with false accusations and blaming her afterward.

Text excerpt about babysitter’s experience with rude, rich folks falsely accusing her and causing missed business trip.

Text message conversation bubble showing a babysitter explaining a missed confirmation before a business trip.

Text message exchange showing a man urgently saying he needs someone right now, hinting at a babysitter conflict.

Text message apology for misunderstanding after rude, rich folks falsely accuse and fire babysitter.

Text message conversation showing him clarifying a misunderstanding involving children, highlighting rude rich folks firing babysitter.

Young woman in a yellow jacket holding a phone outside, reflecting the story of rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations.

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One Friday, the dad she worked for said they’d probably need her to come in on the following Monday, but that he’d check with his wife and text her confirmation

Text message showing babysitter apologizing for misunderstanding, asking if they should come now at 1:30 after rude rich folks fire her.

Caller hanging up phone after rude false accusations, highlighting issues with rich folks firing babysitter unfairly.

Text message exchange showing a rude reply, reflecting rich folks’ false accusations toward a babysitter.

Text image showing the phrase He calls me again at 5:10 p.m., illustrating rude rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations.

Text message conversation showing rude message blaming babysitter for not showing up twice in a day by rich folks missing business trip.

Text conversation showing confusion about not being needed today, relating to rude rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations.

Text image showing a demand for proactiveness and care towards children, relating to rude rich folks and babysitter conflict.

Text message conversation showing a person explaining they cannot randomly show up at a house, defending themselves as unfairly blamed.

Angry rich man in a suit yelling at phone, portraying frustration related to firing babysitter with false accusations.

Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When she didn’t get a text, she thought she’d show up at 5 like she usually does, but then she got a series of confusing and increasingly angry messages from the dad

Text message showing rude accusation from rich folks blaming babysitter unfairly after fire and missed business trip.

Screenshot of text criticizing rude rich folks with a harsh attitude who unfairly fire a babysitter with false accusations.

Text saying okay I quit giving two week notice refusing to be dragged down for any amount of money about rude rich folks firing babysitter

Text excerpt describing a babysitter fired with false accusations after rude, rich folks blame her for missing their business trip.

Text message on phone screen about a fired babysitter refusing to work during notice period in a conflict with rich folks.

Text excerpt showing a fired babysitter describing rude, rich folks blaming her after missing important business trip.

Text excerpt describing a child’s injury after a fall, related to babysitter false accusations by rude rich folks.

Text asking Reddit if they were rude for leaving someone feeling partially guilty months ago after a babysitter incident.

Image credits: collegekit13

After trying to reason with him politely, she eventually decided to quit on the spot, but now she’s asked an online community if doing so was a jerk move

Working for rich families can sound glamorous… until it’s not. The original poster (OP) recently shared her experience with a demanding employer who paid well but expected mind-reading. She was hired to care for two kids, earning $25 an hour plus perks, with a flexible 20-hour weekly schedule. All in all, it seemed like a dream job.

The trouble started when the dad vaguely told her she “might” be needed at 1PM on Monday, but never confirmed. Assuming it was her usual 5 PM start, she didn’t rush over until he called angrily, asking why she wasn’t there. When she apologized and offered to come, he hung up, only to later accuse her of being unreliable.

He berated her for “bad service,” told her she’d “be lucky to graduate college,” and even called her a name that’s not fit to print. That was her breaking point. She quit on the spot, refusing to tolerate verbal slander for any amount of money.

The next day, she received a letter firing her for “child endangerment” and slashing her final pay to just $5.The fallout didn’t stop there, either. The kids were devastated, and one even got seriously injured in a panic after learning she wouldn’t be coming back. While OP still feels guilty, her readers rushed to reassure her that standing up to toxic, entitled employers isn’t wrong, it’s basic self-respect.

Young woman looking worried and stressed at home, reflecting the impact of false accusations on her babysitting job.

Share icon

Image credits: myoceanstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

To be honest, we’re hardly surprised OP put her foot down after the barrage of bullying behavior. Who can blame her when the dad was such an arrogant jerk? But just what is it that makes wealthy people think they can get away with treating “the help” like trash? We went looking for answers.

According to Ian Taylor from the BBC’s Science Focus, psychology papers are littered with cases of people behaving badly (or even illegally) when they feel powerful or consider themselves to be high-status.

Taylor writes that one celebrated paper published by the University of California, Berkeley, reported the results of seven experiments that observed the behavior of people with higher or lower power and social status. Spoiler alert: powerful people are the worst and, because they see themselves as superior, they treat people they perceive as ‘lower class’ (like nannies) as subordinates, rather than equals.

The good news for OP is that, according to therapists, a lot of wealthy people are, in fact, pretty miserable. Lee Ying Shan of CNBC writes that, more often than not, the super-rich struggle with feelings of isolation, depression, purposelessness, and paranoia, amongst others. Proof, once again, that even the experts agree money can’t buy you happiness.

It’s a pity for the kids, but we’d say OP made the right call. With a boss as entitled as hers was, who knows what he’d have asked of her next, or how he’d have asked it? He already expected her to be a mind-reader, after all.

What do you think? Was the OP within her rights to walk away, or should she have put up with more bad behavior? Share your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the original poster was not the jerk in the messy situation, but that her client most definitely was

Conversation discussing rude rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing business trip.

Reddit conversation about rude, rich folks falsely accusing and firing babysitter, causing missed business trip issues.

Discussion about rude rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing a business trip.

Comments from a fired babysitter revealing rude rich folks accusing her falsely and blaming her after missing a business trip.

Online discussion highlighting rude, rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing business trip.

Reddit comments discussing rude rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing trip.

Comments discussing childcare providers facing unfair pay and wrongful firing by rude, rich families after a missed business trip.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing misunderstandings and false accusations against a babysitter by rich folks.

Reddit comments discussing rude rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing trip.

Commenters discuss rude rich folks firing a babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing a business trip.

Reddit comments discussing rude, rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing business trip.

Reddit comments discussing rude rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing business trip.

Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing rude, rich folks falsely accusing and firing a babysitter then blaming her for a missed business trip.

Screenshot of an online comment defending a babysitter falsely accused and fired by rich employers before a missed business trip.

Comment discussing rude rich folks falsely accusing and firing babysitter, then blaming her for missing business trip consequences.

Screenshot of a comment defending babysitter against rude, rich folks falsely accusing and blaming her after missing business trip.

Comment discussing unfair treatment and false accusations against a babysitter by rude, rich folks after a missed business trip.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing rude, rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her unfairly.

