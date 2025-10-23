We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Let’s be real, babysitting isn’t exactly one of the most glamorous jobs out there. Generally speaking, the pay isn’t great, the hours can be long, and you’re stuck with the very real responsibility of keeping a kid, or kids, from hurting themselves, or each other.
One babysitter turned to an online community to vent about how one of her wealthy clients bombarded her with mixed (and increasingly angry) messages until she finally quit. Now that the dust has settled, though, she’s wondering if that was a jerk move.
Working for rich families can sound glamorous… until it’s not. The original poster (OP) recently shared her experience with a demanding employer who paid well but expected mind-reading. She was hired to care for two kids, earning $25 an hour plus perks, with a flexible 20-hour weekly schedule. All in all, it seemed like a dream job.
The trouble started when the dad vaguely told her she “might” be needed at 1PM on Monday, but never confirmed. Assuming it was her usual 5 PM start, she didn’t rush over until he called angrily, asking why she wasn’t there. When she apologized and offered to come, he hung up, only to later accuse her of being unreliable.
He berated her for “bad service,” told her she’d “be lucky to graduate college,” and even called her a name that’s not fit to print. That was her breaking point. She quit on the spot, refusing to tolerate verbal slander for any amount of money.
The next day, she received a letter firing her for “child endangerment” and slashing her final pay to just $5.The fallout didn’t stop there, either. The kids were devastated, and one even got seriously injured in a panic after learning she wouldn’t be coming back. While OP still feels guilty, her readers rushed to reassure her that standing up to toxic, entitled employers isn’t wrong, it’s basic self-respect.
Young woman looking worried and stressed at home, reflecting the impact of false accusations on her babysitting job.
To be honest, we’re hardly surprised OP put her foot down after the barrage of bullying behavior. Who can blame her when the dad was such an arrogant jerk? But just what is it that makes wealthy people think they can get away with treating “the help” like trash? We went looking for answers.
According to Ian Taylor from the BBC’s Science Focus, psychology papers are littered with cases of people behaving badly (or even illegally) when they feel powerful or consider themselves to be high-status.
Taylor writes that one celebrated paper published by the University of California, Berkeley, reported the results of seven experiments that observed the behavior of people with higher or lower power and social status. Spoiler alert: powerful people are the worst and, because they see themselves as superior, they treat people they perceive as ‘lower class’ (like nannies) as subordinates, rather than equals.
The good news for OP is that, according to therapists, a lot of wealthy people are, in fact, pretty miserable. Lee Ying Shan of CNBC writes that, more often than not, the super-rich struggle with feelings of isolation, depression, purposelessness, and paranoia, amongst others. Proof, once again, that even the experts agree money can’t buy you happiness.
It’s a pity for the kids, but we’d say OP made the right call. With a boss as entitled as hers was, who knows what he’d have asked of her next, or how he’d have asked it? He already expected her to be a mind-reader, after all.
What do you think? Was the OP within her rights to walk away, or should she have put up with more bad behavior? Share your thoughts in the comments!
In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the original poster was not the jerk in the messy situation, but that her client most definitely was
Conversation discussing rude rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing business trip.
Reddit conversation about rude, rich folks falsely accusing and firing babysitter, causing missed business trip issues.
Discussion about rude rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing a business trip.
Comments from a fired babysitter revealing rude rich folks accusing her falsely and blaming her after missing a business trip.
Online discussion highlighting rude, rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing business trip.
Reddit comments discussing rude rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing trip.
Comments discussing childcare providers facing unfair pay and wrongful firing by rude, rich families after a missed business trip.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing misunderstandings and false accusations against a babysitter by rich folks.
Reddit comments discussing rude rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing trip.
Commenters discuss rude rich folks firing a babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing a business trip.
Reddit comments discussing rude, rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing business trip.
Reddit comments discussing rude rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her after missing business trip.
Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing rude, rich folks falsely accusing and firing a babysitter then blaming her for a missed business trip.
Screenshot of an online comment defending a babysitter falsely accused and fired by rich employers before a missed business trip.
Comment discussing rude rich folks falsely accusing and firing babysitter, then blaming her for missing business trip consequences.
Screenshot of a comment defending babysitter against rude, rich folks falsely accusing and blaming her after missing business trip.
Comment discussing unfair treatment and false accusations against a babysitter by rude, rich folks after a missed business trip.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing rude, rich folks firing babysitter with false accusations and blaming her unfairly.
After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
