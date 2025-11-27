Guy Cheats On Wife, Has The Nerve To Demand She Babysit His Affair Child, Her Attorney Just Laughs

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be real: if your spouse cheats on you, it’s pretty much up to you how you react to it. Some couples manage to work through it, but for others it’s the final nail in the coffin for the whole relationship. That’s just the way the cookie crumbles.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after her ex-husband, who had an affair while she was pregnant, tried guilt-tripping her into babysitting his lovechild three days a week. Shocked, she refused but now wonders if that was a jerk move.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

If your spouse has an affair, it’s up to you to decide if you want to work through it or call it quits and move on with your life

Woman smiling and hugging child outdoors by the water, illustrating a story about cheating and affair child disputes.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman’s husband cheated on her while she was pregnant, and ended up having a kid with his affair partner

Text excerpt about a guy cheating on his wife and custody exchanges involving his affair child and family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about man cheating and demanding wife babysit his affair child, with wife’s attorney reacting dismissively.

Text excerpt about a guy cheating on his wife and demanding she babysit his affair child, with legal drama.

Man and child outdoors holding colorful pinwheel, representing a story about cheating and demanding babysitting from wife.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To add insult to injury, he and his affair partner, now wife, actually asked the woman to support them with baby stuff, which she refused to do

Text passage about co-parenting communication and custody arrangements in a situation involving an unfaithful husband.

Text excerpt about a son knowing his half sister and family dynamics after a cheating scandal.

Text excerpt describing a man asking his ex to babysit his affair child, highlighting infidelity and childcare dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a wife ignoring her cheating husband's repeated requests to babysit his affair child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman looking upset while holding phone outdoors, representing guy cheats on wife and affair child demands.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Then the unthinkable happened: her ex asked her to start babysitting his lovechild three days a week after school

Text about a guy cheating on his wife and demanding she babysit his affair child, with her attorney laughing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a woman's statement about her ex trying to guilt trip her and force babysitting his affair child.

Text excerpt from legal dispute about a man cheating and his attorney laughing at his demands for babysitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman consulting attorney about cheating husband demanding babysitting for affair child, lawyer reacting with laughter.

Image credits: Paigentreeyn

ADVERTISEMENT

When she refused, he tried guilt-tripping her, so now she’s turned to an online community to ask if shutting down his request for free childcare makes her a jerk

When the original poster (OP) discovered her ex was cheating on her while she was pregnant, her whole world flipped; especially when his affair partner ended up having a baby just months after she did. For years, they avoided all face-to-face contact during custody swaps. Once their son grew older, interactions became blissfully minimal.

Still, drama found a way back in. Her ex and his now-wife once demanded she supply baby gear for their child because they “couldn’t afford it,” even calling her stuck-up for refusing. After that, communication moved strictly to a parenting app, and OP only responded when absolutely necessary. Life stayed peaceful… until recently.

Out of nowhere, her ex asked her to babysit his daughter three days a week. She gave him a firm no (multiple times) and straight-up ignored his barrage of follow-ups. His wife then texted her repeatedly, insisting she “be a better mother” and treat the lovechild like family so the half-siblings could grow up close. OP, however, refused to budge.

Things escalated fast: guilt-tripping, their son being used to pressure her, threats to show up at her door, and even an attorney’s half-baked attempt to force childcare duties on her. Her lawyer shut it down immediately but now OP’s left wondering if standing her ground makes her the villain, or simply a mom protecting her boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man angrily shouting at phone while sitting on orange couch, illustrating guy cheating and demanding babysit his affair child.

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

To be honest, OP’s ex sounds like an entitled jerk. You know the type: strutting through life like the whole world owes them something, and heaven forbid you don’t buckle to their demands. How do people get to be like this, though? And, if you’re one of them, what’s the best way to change your stinky attitude? We went searching for answers.

According to WebMD, entitlement is a narcissistic personality trait. While it’s not fully understood how this mentality develops, it may have something to do with social factors, like the environment they grew up in, the way their parents handled them, whether adults solved their problems for them, and how they’re treated by authority figures.

In her article for SPSP, Emily Zitek writes that, when an entitled person makes unreasonable demands of you, it’s best not to cave, since that could make them even more certain that their entitlement is justified. Take the time to explain to them why saying no is fair, since perceptions of unfairness can actually stoke their sense of entitlement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pros over at VeryWellMind say that, if you recognize an outsized sense of entitlement in yourself, don’t lose hope. You can overcome it by understanding you’re not actually entitled to anything, helping others without expecting anything in return, learning the difference between needs and wants, and cultivating a sense of gratitude.

OP isn’t obligated in any way, legal or otherwise, to handle the childcare of a kid that isn’t hers, no matter what her lousy ex and his wife say. Karma’s finally come calling for them, and they kinda deserve it.

What’s your take? Should OP be the bigger person and just take on the babysitting, or should she stick to her boundaries at all costs? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers slammed the couple for acting so entitled and seemed to agree that the original poster was definitely not the jerk in the situation

Reddit discussion about a guy cheating, demanding his wife babysit his affair child, and her attorney's reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation discussing a man cheating and demanding free childcare, with advice on legal issues from an attorney perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media conversation about a guy cheating, demanding babysitting, and reactions from his wife’s attorney.

Comments discussing a cheating guy forcing his wife to babysit his affair child and her attorney's reaction online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy cheating and the demand for babysitting his affair child, with attorney advice.

Text conversation about a guy cheating and the wife being asked to babysit his affair child, attorney finds it absurd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation discussing a man demanding his wife babysit his affair child and legal advice about childcare obligations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text discussing childcare challenges amid custody time and parenting responsibilities in a complicated family situation.

Screenshot of a conversation discussing custody arrangement and babysitting demands involving a guy cheating on his wife.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to ask a lawyer to file a motion against harassment after infidelity dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online comment discussing a guy cheating on wife and demanding she babysit his affair child, showing user reaction.

Comment discussing a man cheating on wife and demanding she babysit his affair child, with legal advice included.

Text comment about guy cheating on wife and demanding babysitting his affair child, with mention of contacting CPS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing the risks of babysitting an affair child and advice on custody and legal boundaries.