Woman Asks Friend To Babysit Her Daughter For A Weekend, Disappears For Months

For some people, their connection with their kids is merely biological. They bring a child into the world without accepting the responsibilities that come with it.

This woman decided that meeting with her long-distance boyfriend was a bigger priority than caring for her four-year-old daughter. She then left the child with a male friend and never came back.

The man eventually got close to the daughter and began to seek custody, prompting a complicated situation with the woman’s family. You may want to have some popcorn handy while reading this lengthy post.

Some people aren’t meant to be parents, but still choose to have children

Image credits: Brooke Cagle

A woman had plans to meet up with her boyfriend and decided to leave her child with a friend for the weekend

Image credits: josemiguelsangar

However, she failed to show up on the day she promised to

Image credits: EyeEm

The friend was obligated to take care of the child, who struggled with the new arrangement

Image credits: EyeEm

The man had no choice but to seek assistance from law enforcement

Image credits: miksturaproduction

He also contemplated escalating the matter with Child Protective Services

Image credits: freepik

However, his decision didn’t sit well with the young girl’s grandmother

Image credits: Kidsittingforever

People who abandon their children may also feel lonely

There is no excuse for abandoning your child. You’re giving them lifelong trauma they don’t deserve. However, those who do it may likely be dealing with their own issues.

“Quite often, the parents [who abandon children] feel abandoned themselves in terms of feeling isolated, not having a support system in which they can vent, talk, whatever,” Family Support Center executive director Bonnie Peters told Deseret News.

Regardless of their reasons for leaving, a parent’s sudden absence in a child’s life may cause abandonment trauma. And if it happens at a young age, as it did with Mariana in the story, it may leave her with lifelong scars when she grows older.

A 2021 review published in the National Library of Medicine suggests a link between an insecure attachment and the development of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The trauma can linger into adulthood if left untreated, according to licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Luis Ramirez. As he tells Psych Central, it can manifest through the fear of abandonment.

“It will come out like sweat out of our pores as subconscious responses manifest through negative behaviors, depression, sadness, anger, anxiety, or paranoia,” he said.

The devastating effects of being abandoned as a child are likely one of the reasons why the author felt compelled to contact local authorities. Social worker Elaine Totten-Beal says people are typically hesitant to take action.

“Some people say, ‘Should I report or should I help?’ It’s not mutually exclusive,” she told Deseret News. “You can report it to people who need to know while also offering help. You can do both of those things.”

Totten-Beal adds that people reporting child abandonment can remain anonymous, and she encourages people to do the right thing. It’s a good thing the author did, but unfortunately, the unfavorable circumstances that followed were beyond his control.

Commenters didn’t hold back with their reactions as the man answered their questions

The author provided an update, stating the police had been handling the case

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt

The situation got more complicated thanks to the child’s mother and grandmother

Image credits: freepik

The author claimed that the girl’s relatives had been criticizing him publicly via social media

Image credits: pvproductions

He also admitted to feeling depressed because of the messy situation

Image credits: La Miko

According to him, seeing the girl’s belongings that had been left in his possession had been difficult for him to handle

Image credits: Kidsittingforever

Commenters sympathized with the man and sent their well-wishes

The author provided another update, stating that the situation got even more complicated

Image credits: freepik

He also expressed sadness about not seeing the girl anymore after exhausting all legal options

Image credits: Kidsittingforever

Readers likewise felt bad for the author and tried to console him

