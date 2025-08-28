Parents Obsessed With Having Kids Force Older Son To Babysit 3 Siblings, Mad When He Finally Says No

ADVERTISEMENT

Being the oldest sibling often comes with a certain package deal. You get bragging rights, you get to boss the little ones around sometimes, and if you’re lucky, you might even get your own room.

But sometimes, being the oldest child means you don’t just get siblings, you get a second job. Suddenly, you’re not just a kid, you’re “assistant parent,” whether you like it or not.

For one Redditor, being the eldest son didn’t come with perks, it came with unpaid labor as his parents asked him to babysit his 3 younger siblings all the time.

Being the oldest sibling is like winning the lottery, if the prize was sleepless nights and snack demands

Teen stops babysitting his siblings after his parents started ignoring him, but demanding he care for 3 toddlers every week

The teen’s parents constantly complained that they didn’t have more kids, so they used IVF to have more babies

When his 3 siblings were born, the teen was forced to babysit all the time, but the parents ignored him and only focused on the babies

The teen reminded his parents he is their son, not their employee, and refused to babysit his 3 younger siblings anymore

The OP (original poster) is a 17-year-old who spent his first 13 years as an only child. For over a decade, it was just him and his parents. But his parents weren’t exactly shy about saying one kid wasn’t enough. They wanted the dream family, and when fertility treatments finally worked, they went from one kid to 4 in record time.

But with more babies came big changes. The family moved into a larger house, the mom quit her job, and the OP was demoted to the smallest bedroom. He wasn’t even allowed to bring friends over anymore. From that point on, he stopped feeling like the center of his parents’ world and more like …well, an afterthought.

Then came the babysitting. At first, it was the occasional date night. But soon enough, the OP was dealing with 3 toddlers on a weekly basis while his parents ignored his calls. The only time they’d answer the phone was when the “babies” wanted to say hi. Because apparently the teen’s voice didn’t matter, but baby giggles did.

So, eventually the OP got tired of being treated like the household nanny. He landed a job, one that actually paid, and his parents were furious. They demanded he free up his Saturday nights for babysitting. But this time, he didn’t back down and reminded them that he was their son, not their employee.

Mom and dad were furious, demanding he “act like an adult.” But honestly? Setting boundaries and cashing paychecks is the most adult thing. Luckily, the OP’s grandparents backed him up, even letting him crash at their place when things got tense at home.

Sure, lots of families chip in and kids help out around the house, that’s totally normal. But there’s a huge difference between folding laundry and suddenly being drafted to run a small daycare. This is what the experts call parentification. Basically, kids getting bumped up to mini parent status way before they’re ready.

It often starts innocently enough: “Hey, can you watch your brother for a few minutes?” Next thing you know, it’s full-on parenting – bedtimes, cooking, homework supervision, emotional support, the whole thing. But kids just aren’t built to handle all that yet. So, over time, parentification can mess with their independence, spike anxiety, strain relationships, and even lead to burnout.

Because burnout isn’t just something office workers complain about—teens get it too. When every free moment is swallowed by chores, schoolwork, a job, and sibling duty, stress stacks up fast. If a teen is constantly exhausted, snapping at everyone, zoning out, or ditching hobbies they used to love, burnout is probably knocking on their door.

And let’s be real, teens already have a reputation for being moody and dramatic. Toss in a few toddlers, and you’ve got chaos. No wonder the OP is over it. He just wants a shot at being a normal 17-year-old. Is that really asking for too much?

What do you think of this story? Is the poster a jerk for refusing to babysit his siblings? Share your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the teen, advising him to move in with his grandparents

