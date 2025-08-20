ADVERTISEMENT

Being a teen in a big family often comes with an unofficial job title: part-time parent. The oldest kids usually get it the worst – they’re expected to babysit, keep the peace, and somehow still ace their exams.

And when the line between sibling and stand-in parent starts to blur, teenage years can feel less like freedom and more like free labor.

That’s exactly what one 16-year-old Redditor and his twin sister have been dealing with, but they’re officially done playing parents to their 6 younger siblings.

More info: Reddit

Some teens get summer jobs, others get drafted into running a daycare that never closes

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One 16-year-old and his twin sister refuse to take care of 6 siblings after being forced by their parents to do so for years

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After already having 5 kids, the teen’s parents decided to adopt a baby and then had another set of biological twins

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The teen and his sister have been expected to help with baby duty since they were old enough to prepare a bottle

Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The twins are forced to give up friends and hobbies for years to take care of their younger siblings

Image credits: Chemical-Cell-2249

After missing out on their childhood, the twins refuse to raise their siblings anymore and want to enjoy their teen years

The OP (original poster) is a 16-year-old with a twin sister, Emma. Instead of spending their teen years stressing over exams, crushes, and TikTok dances, these two have been changing diapers, supervising homework, and running bedtime routines for 6 younger siblings since they were old enough to hold a baby.

Their parents, who seem to think “family bonding” means outsourcing parenthood, have turned their oldest kids into part-time nannies without pay, benefits, or even a weekend off. After already having 5 kids, their parents decided to add even more to the family. So, they adopted little Caleb. But then, because apparently sleep deprivation wasn’t enough of a thrill, they welcomed twins.

That makes 8 kids in total, and 2 exhausted teens basically running a daycare. Because when your “family duties” force your sister to quit her drama club and make you cancel plans with friends, it stops being “helping out” and starts being straight-up parenthood.

The OP and his sister missed out on so much of just being normal teens because there was always homework to check, a bath to give, or a baby to rock to sleep. While his friends were out making memories, he was stuck running bedtime routines. But the straw that broke the camel’s back came when the OP was told to cancel plans with friends to babysit yet again.

But this time, he said no. Emma backed her brother up, saying that their teen years are slipping away while they’re stuck wiping noses and folding laundry. Of course, their folks didn’t take it well. Dad huffed about “disrespect,” mom cried about “sacrifice.” And now? Their parents are giving them the cold shoulder, and even one of their younger siblings accused them of being selfish.

Image credits: Ambreen / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Now, plenty of families do pitch in together, and many kids help around the house. That’s normal. But there’s a difference between doing chores and being told your social life is over because you’ve been drafted into raising a mini-army of siblings. And this is exactly what the pros call parentification, when kids basically get “promoted” to mini mom or dad way too early.

It might start with, “Can you watch your brother for a minute?” but quickly turn into full-on parenting duties. I’m talking bedtimes, meals, homework, emotional support, the works. But the thing is, kids aren’t emotionally or mentally wired for that role yet, and in the long run, parentification can seriously mess with their sense of independence, cause anxiety, damage relationships, and even cause burnout.

Because burnout isn’t just for corporate zombies, you know; it happens to teens, too. When every spare minute is crammed with responsibilities, whether it’s homework, sports, or taking care of siblings, stress piles up fast. Teens who are constantly tired, snapping at everyone, zoning out, or losing interest in stuff they used to enjoy might be suffering from burnout.

And let’s be honest, teens already get flak for being moody and dramatic, imagine adding a few toddlers to that. No wonder the OP is done. He and Emma just want to be normal 16-year-olds. Is that really too much to ask?

What do you think of this story? Are these two jerks for finally standing up for their right to live like teens instead of co-parents? Share your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the teens, saying they should let a trusted adult know what is happening in their household

