18YO Can’t Keep Tolerating 13YO Sis’ Behavior, Decides The Easiest Way Is To Move Out

Siblings are like built-in besties, with a side of drama and chaos, of course. One minute you’re bonding over your mutual disgust for green beans, the next you’re engaged in psychological war over who touched whose stuff.

Growing up with a sibling is definitely not boring. Because sibling rivalry is one thing, but when your little sister starts treating your bedroom like it’s Sephora on Black Friday, it’s a whole new level of exhausting.

One Redditor decided to move out of the family home after her little sister kept ruining all her nice things, stealing her clothes, and blaming her for not having friends.

Some sisters steal your crush, others steal your clothes and pretend it never happened

Image credits: Михаил Крамор / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One teen decides to move out of the family home after her 13-year-old sister repeatedly steals and ruins her stuff while mom does nothing

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The teen plans on living at home for a little while longer to save up some money and eventually move out

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

The teen’s 13-year-old sister keeps stealing and ruining her expensive things and screams and shouts at her every day

Image credits: Local-Focus9071

The 18-year-old decides to move out after her sister steals her shoes again and lies about it

The OP (original poster) is an 18-year-old, hardworking teen. At first, she wasn’t planning to move out. She was doing the responsible thing: saving money, being chill about family life, and probably trying to enjoy the last bit of free laundry services.

But all of that flew out the window when her 13-year-old sister basically transformed into a little tornado. I’m talking daily “borrowing” of expensive perfumes, body butters mysteriously vanishing into thin air, and makeup raids that would make even the boldest beauty influencer blush.

Oh, and clothes? Well, the OP’s closet became a revolving door of “new” outfits for her sister, except instead of being returned, the clothes came back ruined, swapped at school like Pokémon cards, or not at all. But sis doesn’t even try to hide it. She literally put the empty body butter container back into the drawer like it was a polite gesture.

And what does mom do? Well, she tried talking to her, but never actually punished her for anything. So, the OP decided it was time to pack her bags and find another place to stay, to protect her sanity and skincare products.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Now, if you’ve ever lived with a sibling, you know this behavior isn’t totally unheard of. Because living under the same roof as someone who knows all your secrets, and your weird baby photos, can be a challenge. However, building a solid sibling bond doesn’t require magic, just boundaries, honesty, and maybe the occasional bribe via snacks.

Talk things out instead of plotting silent revenge, respect each other’s space like it’s a sacred temple, and don’t be afraid to say “no” without feeling guilty. A little kindness goes a long way, but so does labeling your stuff with a giant “do not touch.” Trust grows over time, especially when both sides feel heard, and are left alone when necessary.

Because teenagers rebelling isn’t just a cliché—it’s basically their part-time job. Between hormones, the search for independence, and the sudden realization that they might actually know everything, it’s a storm waiting to happen. Add in rules, siblings, and the tragic injustice of not being allowed to use your sister’s $60 moisturizer, and boom, you’ve got rebellion.

But it’s not always about being “bad.” Sometimes it’s about testing limits, figuring out identity, or, if we’re being honest, just wanting to be annoying for fun. The key is guiding them through it without turning every conflict into a drama. Eye rolls are temporary, but respect can last a lifetime.

What do you think of this story? Is the poster right to move out? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens say the teen is right to want to move out, especially since her parents are not doing anything to punish her sister

