Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Refuses To Be Go-To Nanny On Couples’ Trip, Friends Say She’s Ruining The Vibe By Refusing
Woman refusing to be go-to nanny on couples trip, showing frustration while being comforted by a man in blue shirts.
Friends, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Be Go-To Nanny On Couples’ Trip, Friends Say She’s Ruining The Vibe By Refusing

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Every friend group has roles—there’s the planner, the chef, the DJ, and, of course, the ” babysitter.” But not the one with the most kids; almost always, it’s the one without them.

Apparently, not having tiny humans means you’re available and ready to parent everyone else’s. It’s funny how people will pack matching outfits for vacation but forget to pack common sense.

One netizen learned the hard way that being the only one in the group without kids meant she was assigned the role of babysitter for a bunch of little ones, so their parents could go out and drink.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Some people go on holiday to unwind, others go to outsource parenting to a childless friend

    Couple relaxing on sofa in living room, highlighting refusal to be go-to nanny on friends’ couples trip.

    Image credits: Toa Heftiba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One woman tells her friends she won’t babysit all their kids on a couple’s trip after they keep making jokes about her being the designated nanny

    Text excerpt discussing a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip amid friends saying she’s ruining the vibe.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples trip, causing tension with friends.

    Text on a white background discussing a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip, impacting the group dynamic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of text explaining a couple was excluded from a trip because it “doesn’t seem our thing,” revealing social tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on screen showing a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip, causing tension among friends.

    Group of friends talking over coffee, illustrating a woman refusing to be go-to nanny on couples’ trip.

    Image credits: Melody Zimmerman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman and her husband struggle with fertility issues and all their friends know about it

    Screenshot of a message where a woman refuses to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip to enjoy the vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message screenshot discussing a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip, causing tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message excerpt showing a friend upset as woman refuses to be go-to nanny on couples’ trip causing tension.

    Text excerpt expressing worry about a trip and feeling pressured as the go-to nanny on a couples’ vacation.

    Text expressing reassurance after receiving supportive replies about fertility issues, showing personal reflection.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Amusement park with a large Ferris wheel featuring a cartoon face, roller coaster, and water reflections on a calm day.

    Image credits: Brandi Alexandra / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The couple plans a group trip with 3 other couples, with them being the only childless ones there

    Text excerpt showing a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip, causing tension with friends.

    Text message discussing tension among couples due to woman refusing to be go-to nanny on trip, affecting the group vibe.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip amid insensitive childcare jokes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message expressing apology from husband and wife for being thoughtless during couples trip, harming the vibe.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background reads about an apologetic couple offering flowers and chocolates with a genuine apology.

    Young woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a trip, focused on her phone while sitting at a desk with papers.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The friends keep making “jokes” about how the woman and her husband are responsible for all the kids on vacation, so the parents can relax

    Text excerpt about people admitting insensitivity and shame, related to a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a screen discussing a wife acknowledging unexpected babysitting caused hurt feelings during a couples’ trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny during a couples’ trip, impacting the group vibe.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip, causing tension among friends.

    Text discussing a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip, causing tension among friends.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman refuses to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip, causing tension among friends during a serious discussion.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman is fed up with her friends after the last comment on their group chat says she will babysit the kids while the parents go out to drink

    Text message discussing group chat issues and tension on a couples’ trip involving woman refusing to be go-to nanny.

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip, affecting group holiday dynamics.

    Text on a white background expressing relief and gratitude for advice after refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip.

    Image credits: Trainfortwoplease

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I still want to enjoy the trip”: the woman tells her friends she has no intention of watching anyone’s kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The OP (original poster) and her husband have been struggling with fertility for a while. All their friends (who have young kids) knew about their struggles when they planned a fun couple’s trip together with 3 other couples. Sounds wholesome, right? BBQs, countryside walks, maybe some pub hopping. I don’t know about you, but I’m dreaming about vacation already.

    But before the trip even kicked off, the OP started catching hints that she wasn’t going to be sipping cocktails in the sun but instead chasing toddlers with sticky hands and sudden diaper needs. It started with so-called “jokes” in the group chat, comments about how she’d be the one to get the other moms home safely from the pub or that she and her husband could babysit so the others could have a night off.

    You know, because people without kids obviously love watching other people’s kids “for fun”, on their holiday. And just when she thought it couldn’t get more awkward, the OP found out the other couples had planned a separate Disneyland-style trip without her and her husband. Why? Because apparently, childless couples don’t enjoy theme parks. Obviously.

    After the final straw, a group message “joking” that she’d be on kid duty during pub night,  the OP finally snapped back with a quick “no thanks” and a reminder that just because she doesn’t have kids yet doesn’t mean she’s volunteering for nanny duty. The response was a private message from a friend saying she’d upset someone’s husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refusing to be go-to nanny on couples trip, looking upset while being comforted by a man in blue shirt

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Right, because someone making a dumb joke is okay, but when a woman sets boundaries, somehow she’s the problem. Vacations are meant to be fun and everyone should be able to relax and enjoy themselves, not get stuck changing diapers and refilling sippy cups. But when you’re the one doing it, it’s really no vacation at all.

    Because some people hear “childless” and immediately translate that to “go-to nanny.” Entitlement like this can be sneaky, showing up in offhand comments, half-jokes, and expectations that you’ll just step in because you’re “not busy,” like your time is less valuable just because it isn’t filled with diapers and bedtime stories.

    Entitled folks believe their needs matter more than others’ and expect things without asking or react poorly when told no. If you keep giving in, they’ll keep taking. Once they get used to special treatment, basic fairness feels like an attack, but somehow, you’re the bad guy for getting offended.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Insensitive jokes about babysitting might sound harmless until you realize the person on the receiving end is dealing with fertility struggles. A lack of empathy shows up when people just step all over someone’s feelings, minimize pain, or make assumptions about what someone should be okay with. It’s not just tactless, it’s emotional laziness.

    What do you think of this story? Was the poster wrong for refusing to babysit a bunch of kids on vacation, or were her friends out of line to assume she would? Share your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens side with the woman, saying she has the right to call out her friends for their unreasonable babysitting demands

    Text post by NotDarkGothicMama advising women to avoid being go-to nanny on friends’ couples’ trip and plan their own fun instead.

    Screenshot of forum post discussing a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip, emphasizing unpaid childcare responsibility.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a woman refusing to be the go-to nanny on a couples’ trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Assuming you'll have free childcare is bad enough, but to joke about OP not having kids when they know about the fertility issues? That's unforgivable. I think she's smart to stay friends with the apologetic couple and hopefully they can pull out of the group vacation.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Assuming you'll have free childcare is bad enough, but to joke about OP not having kids when they know about the fertility issues? That's unforgivable. I think she's smart to stay friends with the apologetic couple and hopefully they can pull out of the group vacation.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT