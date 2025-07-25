Woman Deals With Childhood Trauma By Collecting Toys, SIL Wants Them For Her Kids, Mad When Denied

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you still play with toys as an adult? And by toys I mean teddy bears, Barbie dolls and remote cars. Because let’s be honest, adulthood can be a little vanilla, and sometimes the only cure is a sparkly My Little Pony.

One Redditor found herself knee-deep in drama after she committed the unthinkable, refusing to hand over her beloved toy collection to her fiancé’s sister’s kids. Yes, her vintage, collectible toys, which she loves.

Apparently, having a toy room as an adult woman is now a crime punishable with kid tantrums and frosty fiancé vibes.

Some folks collect mugs, others collect toys and emotional baggage

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman refuses to give her beloved toy collection to her sister-in-law’s kids, and is told to grow up after the kids start to cry

Image credits: anon / Reddit

The woman collects vintage toys, which she loves very much, as she grew up poor and never had a chance to have any nice things

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman’s future sister-in-law visits her home with her two kids, who ask to play with the toys, which they are allowed to do

Image credits: Edmond Dantès / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The kids want to keep the toys, so the woman’s sister-in-law asks her to just give her collection to her kids because they will be her family

Image credits: anon

The woman refuses to give any of her toys to the kids, as they are sentimental and part of her childhood trauma healing

The 28-year-old OP (original poster) grew up in a household where dreams were more expensive than dinner. Despite poverty, she clawed her way up the success ladder, scoring a bank job with a juicy six-figure salary. And what did she do once she had a little breathing room? Did she buy a yacht? No. Did she fly to the Maldives? Maybe. But did she build herself a toy sanctuary? Sure did.

I’m talking a whole room dedicated to teddies, vintage Barbies, old-school Play Stations and vintage Mario. Basically, everything her inner child sobbed for over in the toy section but never got to take home. But Trisha, her fiancé’s sister, the kind of guest who compliments your home by gently roasting your throw pillows, wanted a piece.

She went to visit the OP with her two kids and, like most kids who see a room full of rainbow-colored wonders, they begged to play. Fair enough. But, as they were leaving, the kids asked to keep the toys. Our OP said no, kindly but firmly. Because these aren’t just toys for her, they’re symbols of a childhood she couldn’t afford.

And, of course, her “no” made the kids cry and started the family guilt parade. Her fiancé and his sister suggested she “grow up” and gift the toys to the kids since they’re going to be “family.” But here’s the thing: being part of the same family doesn’t mean you get to raid someone’s private stash like it’s a garage sale.

Especially not when those toys represent hard-earned healing. And the OP expected her fiancé to understand this. But the cold shoulder, silent treatment, and condescending life advice don’t exactly scream “partner material.”

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Because for the OP, collecting toys is the way she is dealing with her childhood trauma, which doesn’t just vanish once you hit voting age. Many adults carry those early wounds into their relationships, jobs, and everyday decisions without even realizing it.

The pros say unresolved trauma can affect self-worth, trust, and even how safe someone feels in their own home. That’s why healing can take time, and sometimes it takes the form of building a safe space filled with joy, color, and yes, toys. It’s not about staying stuck in the past; it’s about reclaiming control, one Hot Wheels car at a time.

So, when OP said “no” to handing over her toys, she wasn’t just saying no to kids; she was defending years of attachment, healing, and personal meaning. The pros might call that the endowment effect, which is a psychological quirk where people value things more just because they own them.

Yep, your brain basically slaps an emotional price tag on your stuff, whether it’s a $3 mug or a decades-old Furby. This is why people will refuse to sell their belongings at market price or feel personally attacked when someone suggests they “just give it away.” When something becomes yours, it picks up sentimental and symbolic value.

And the OP sure valued her toys. She posted an update saying her fiancé had a change of heart after his mom stepped in and delivered a much-needed reality check, to both him and his sister. Sis got scolded for her entitled behavior, the fiancé apologized sincerely, and the couple is now heading to therapy to rebuild trust. And the wedding? Still on.

What do you think of this story? Was the poster wrong for holding on to her toys? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not the jerk in this story

