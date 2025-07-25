Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Deals With Childhood Trauma By Collecting Toys, SIL Wants Them For Her Kids, Mad When Denied
Crying girl with long hair in a patterned dress, reflecting childhood trauma and emotional distress in a playroom setting.
Family, Relationships

Woman Deals With Childhood Trauma By Collecting Toys, SIL Wants Them For Her Kids, Mad When Denied

Do you still play with toys as an adult? And by toys I mean teddy bears, Barbie dolls and remote cars. Because let’s be honest, adulthood can be a little vanilla, and sometimes the only cure is a sparkly My Little Pony.

One Redditor found herself knee-deep in drama after she committed the unthinkable, refusing to hand over her beloved toy collection to her fiancé’s sister’s kids. Yes, her vintage, collectible toys, which she loves.

Apparently, having a toy room as an adult woman is now a crime punishable with kid tantrums and frosty fiancé vibes.

More info: Reddit

    Some folks collect mugs, others collect toys and emotional baggage

    Young woman deals with childhood trauma by collecting toys while sister-in-law wants them for her kids and gets mad when denied

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman refuses to give her beloved toy collection to her sister-in-law’s kids, and is told to grow up after the kids start to cry

    Woman coping with childhood trauma by collecting toys, facing conflict with sister-in-law over kids' access.

    Text excerpt on a white background about facing mocking from relatives and schoolmates and promising to reach success.

    Text image showing a personal story about career success and comparison with an elder brother's international MNC job.

    Woman dealing with childhood trauma collects toys, faces conflict with sister-in-law wanting toys for her kids.

    Text about a woman dealing with childhood trauma by collecting toys, with SIL wanting toys for her kids and getting mad when denied.

    Woman deals with childhood trauma by collecting toys including teddy bears, Barbie dolls, and vintage video games.

    Woman coping with childhood trauma by collecting toys, facing conflict with sister-in-law wanting toys for her kids

    Collection of vintage Nintendo game cartridges representing toys collected to cope with childhood trauma.

    Image credits: anon / Reddit

    The woman collects vintage toys, which she loves very much, as she grew up poor and never had a chance to have any nice things

    Woman deals with childhood trauma by collecting toys, sister-in-law wants toys for her kids and gets mad when denied.

    Woman deals with childhood trauma by collecting toys, refuses to share vintage toy collection with sister-in-law's kids.

    Text excerpt showing a woman refusing to give toys to kids, highlighting childhood trauma and family conflict.

    Text on white background stating she left in hurry with her kids who started crying after being refused.

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining her childhood toy collections help her deal with trauma and refusal to share them.

    Woman deals with childhood trauma by collecting toys; sister-in-law wants toys for her kids and is upset when denied.

    Text showing a woman dealing with childhood trauma by collecting toys while her SIL wants them for her kids and is upset when denied.

    Crying young girl with long blonde hair in a floral dress, illustrating childhood trauma related to collecting toys.

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman’s future sister-in-law visits her home with her two kids, who ask to play with the toys, which they are allowed to do

    Woman dealing with childhood trauma by collecting toys, facing conflict with sister-in-law over toys for her kids.

    Text on a white background about meeting to explain childhood differences and why toys matter, referencing childhood trauma.

    Woman deals with childhood trauma by collecting toys, sister-in-law wants toys for kids but gets denied and is upset

    Text on a screen describing a woman explaining how her sister-in-law demanded the toys she collects to cope with childhood trauma.

    Text describing a woman explaining the sentimental value of childhood toys and family conflicts over them.

    Woman dealing with childhood trauma by collecting toys, facing conflict with sister-in-law wanting toys for her kids.

    Text about sister in law conflict over disciplining kids and family relationships involving toys and childhood trauma.

    Two women in a serious conversation indoors, one dealing with childhood trauma by collecting toys, the other upset.

    Image credits: Edmond Dantès / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The kids want to keep the toys, so the woman’s sister-in-law asks her to just give her collection to her kids because they will be her family

    Text excerpt illustrating emotional apology and decision to attend therapy, related to childhood trauma healing and family conflict.

    Text excerpt about dealing with childhood trauma by collecting toys and conflict with sister-in-law over the toys.

    Text showing a woman setting boundaries with her sister-in-law over toys collected to cope with childhood trauma.

    Text about a woman dealing with childhood trauma by collecting toys and her sister-in-law wanting them for her kids.

    Woman dealing with childhood trauma by collecting toys, facing conflict with sister-in-law over the toys for her kids

    Text post showing a woman dealing with childhood trauma by collecting toys, while SIL wants them for her kids and gets mad.

    Image credits: anon

    The woman refuses to give any of her toys to the kids, as they are sentimental and part of her childhood trauma healing

    The 28-year-old OP (original poster) grew up in a household where dreams were more expensive than dinner. Despite poverty, she clawed her way up the success ladder, scoring a bank job with a juicy six-figure salary. And what did she do once she had a little breathing room? Did she buy a yacht? No. Did she fly to the Maldives? Maybe. But did she build herself a toy sanctuary? Sure did.

    I’m talking a whole room dedicated to teddies, vintage Barbies, old-school Play Stations and vintage Mario. Basically, everything her inner child sobbed for over in the toy section but never got to take home. But Trisha, her fiancé’s sister, the kind of guest who compliments your home by gently roasting your throw pillows, wanted a piece.

    She went to visit the OP with her two kids and, like most kids who see a room full of rainbow-colored wonders, they begged to play. Fair enough. But, as they were leaving, the kids asked to keep the toys. Our OP said no, kindly but firmly. Because these aren’t just toys for her, they’re symbols of a childhood she couldn’t afford.

    And, of course, her “no” made the kids cry and started the family guilt parade. Her fiancé and his sister suggested she “grow up” and gift the toys to the kids since they’re going to be “family.” But here’s the thing: being part of the same family doesn’t mean you get to raid someone’s private stash like it’s a garage sale.

    Especially not when those toys represent hard-earned healing. And the OP expected her fiancé to understand this. But the cold shoulder, silent treatment, and condescending life advice don’t exactly scream “partner material.”

    Woman dealing with childhood trauma sits upset while man offers comfort during emotional conversation at home.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Because for the OP, collecting toys is the way she is dealing with her childhood trauma, which doesn’t just vanish once you hit voting age. Many adults carry those early wounds into their relationships, jobs, and everyday decisions without even realizing it.

    The pros say unresolved trauma can affect self-worth, trust, and even how safe someone feels in their own home. That’s why healing can take time, and sometimes it takes the form of building a safe space filled with joy, color, and yes, toys. It’s not about staying stuck in the past; it’s about reclaiming control, one Hot Wheels car at a time.

    So, when OP said “no” to handing over her toys, she wasn’t just saying no to kids; she was defending years of attachment, healing, and personal meaning. The pros might call that the endowment effect, which is a psychological quirk where people value things more just because they own them.

    Yep, your brain basically slaps an emotional price tag on your stuff, whether it’s a $3 mug or a decades-old Furby. This is why people will refuse to sell their belongings at market price or feel personally attacked when someone suggests they “just give it away.” When something becomes yours, it picks up sentimental and symbolic value.

    And the OP sure valued her toys. She posted an update saying her fiancé had a change of heart after his mom stepped in and delivered a much-needed reality check, to both him and his sister. Sis got scolded for her entitled behavior, the fiancé apologized sincerely, and the couple is now heading to therapy to rebuild trust. And the wedding? Still on.

    What do you think of this story? Was the poster wrong for holding on to her toys? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not the jerk in this story

    Text screenshot of a social media comment discussing childhood trauma and family therapy support in a casual tone.

    Comment about MIL, expressing admiration and suggesting sending her a gift to say thank you.

    Comment discussing dealing with childhood trauma by collecting toys and conflicts with sister-in-law wanting them for her kids.

    Woman deals with childhood trauma by collecting toys, sister-in-law wants toys for her kids and gets mad when denied.

    Text post discussing a toddler’s love for toys and the challenge of managing emotions and toy sharing.

    Comment discussing childhood trauma and collecting toys, addressing trust issues and relationship challenges involving SIL's demands.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a woman dealing with childhood trauma by collecting toys and family conflict over them.

    Comment advising to secure toy collection from SIL’s children due to safety concerns and past behavior.

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

