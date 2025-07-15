Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Couple Shamelessly Plan A Happy Vacay, Expect Childfree Sis To Babysit Their 3 Kids For 7 Days
Woman lying on bed talking on phone with frustrated expression, dealing with couple's childfree sis babysitting request.
Family, Relationships

Couple Shamelessly Plan A Happy Vacay, Expect Childfree Sis To Babysit Their 3 Kids For 7 Days

If you had to choose between using your vacation days to chill out and relax on the beach or babysit 3 young kids for free, what would you choose? I think the answer is obvious. But apparently, not for everyone.

When it comes to family, the line between “doing a favor” and becoming the unpaid intern of someone else’s life can get pretty blurry.

One Redditor found herself in the middle of a family guilt-trip disguised as a favor when she refused to take time off work to babysit her sister’s 3 young kids while they relaxed on vacation.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Some sisters ask you to water their plants while on vacation, others ask you to babysit their kids and guilt you if you say no

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One childfree woman refuses to babysit her sister’s kids for 7 days while she’s on vacation, and is called selfish by her family for it

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman’s sister constantly asks her to babysit her 3  kids for a short time, which she is happy to do to help her out

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The sister books a weeklong vacation for herself and her husband, expecting the woman to just take her kids despite not asking her in advance

    Image credits: anon

    The woman has a full-time job and refuses to take off days just to babysit her sister’s kids, but is told she owes her for not having any “responsibilities”

    The OP (original poster) is a 29-year-old aunt who loves her nephews. She’s the go-to sitter for quick date nights or last-minute errands, and she’s happy to help here and there, because that’s what cool aunts do. But her older sis cranked things up to level 5.

    Big sis called to announce she’d booked herself and her husband a weeklong resort vacation. The catch? Someone needed to stay behind and keep the house from literally burning down. Who’s that, you ask? It’s auntie OP, of course.

    Her sister pitched the idea like it was a spa retreat for our cool aunt, not seven days of wrestling 3 young kids into pants, breaking up Lego wars, and preparing 21 kid-friendly meals. Oh, and did I mention auntie works full-time? Yeah. She’d have to use her paid time off for this babysitting marathon. So, of course she said no.

    And that’s when the emotional blackmail parade rolled in. Her sister accused her of being selfish, and her mom piled on with “You don’t have kids, so you have the freedom to do it!” Like having no children somehow means you’ve signed up for every other parental duty on earth.

    But the juiciest of them all, the sis told OP that she owes her, because she doesn’t have any kids of her own to worry about. At this point, you’d think our OP refused to donate a kidney, not 7 days of unpaid childcare. I don’t know about you, but I would be livid if I were in the OP’s shoes.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    There’s a big difference between helping out and being taken advantage of. Helping out is when you pitch in because you want to, not because you’re guilt-tripped into turning your life upside down.

    Guilt-tripping is a manipulation tactic that turns your emotions into a weapon against you. Instead of respecting your limits, someone tries to make you feel like a terrible person for having them. And it works, usually because most people don’t like feeling selfish or mean.

    Guilt-tripping shows up in emotional reactions, passive-aggressive comments, or sudden silence when you say no. It’s not about asking for help; it’s about making you feel bad until you cave. And if that doesn’t work? No problem—they’ll just switch tactics and act like your time belongs to them anyway. Classic entitlement move.

    Entitlement is when someone believes they’re automatically owed your time, energy, or resources, no questions asked. It usually comes from a mix of habit, upbringing, and good old-fashioned selfishness. Some people get used to always being the priority, so they treat other people’s schedules like they don’t matter.

    Entitlement shows up when someone expects you to cancel your plans to make room for theirs, or when they act personally offended by your boundaries. At the end of the day, if someone thinks your “no” is negotiable, entitlement is probably in the mix.

    What do you think of this story? Was the poster selfish for refusing to babysit her nephews for 1 week? Share your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for refusing to babysit her sister’s kids, as she wasn’t even asked if she was willing and available

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shop around, get the going rate for babysitting for 3 children for one week, plus all food expenses, give her that quote and say that if she pays you UPFRONT, you will consider it. Sure, you will get called all sorts again, but why should you burn through your PTO and then have expenses on top of that because she wants a vacation. Grandma welcome to this stint.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "People get upset when you won't be their doormat." Sis volunTOLD OP to babysit. Did not ask. When people demand stuff, they have no right to be pi**ed off when others say no. I agree with the comments: "Tell your MOM to babysit if it's NBD."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
