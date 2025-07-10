Aunt Sneaks In Unlicensed Ear Piercing During Baby Visit, Mom Flips Out After Spotting Gold Studs

ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do if your aunt were to pierce your newborn baby’s ears without your permission? Yup, that happened. Some folks hear “no” and somehow understand “go right ahead.”

It’s wild how certain relatives seem to think their “family” status grants them unlimited access to all decisions, big or small, about someone else’s kid.

One Redditor left her newborn daughter with her mom and aunt for 10 minutes to take a quick shower and came out to find her baby’s ears had been pierced by her aunt, with a borrowed tool.

More info: Reddit

Some aunts bring cookies when they visit, others come bearing entitlement and a hidden piercing tool

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One new mom bans her aunt from coming near her baby again after she pierced her 3-month-old daughter’s ears with a borrowed tool

Image credits: user11486360 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman leaves her newborn baby with her mom and aunt for 10 minutes while she takes a shower

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When she returns, the mom discovers her aunt has pierced her baby’s ears without permission and with a borrowed tool

Image credits: Real_Temporary1436

After taking the baby to urgent care for any infections, the woman tells her aunt to stay away from her and her baby, but is called “dramatic” for it

The OP (original poster), a new mom, navigating life with a newborn baby girl, has been doing everything right. You know the drill: keeping germs away, no kissing the baby, and definitely no unnecessary touching. Like most new parents, she had a protective bubble around her bundle of joy. But not everyone was on the same page.

The OP’s aunt, the “I know better than you” type, dropped by for a visit. And from the moment she laid eyes on the baby, she kept going on and on about how adorable she would look with pierced ears. The OP, staying calm, told her aunt that they were not planning on piercing her ears anytime soon.

But to Auntie Boundary-Stomper, “no” was apparently just a suggestion. At some point during the visit, the OP went to take a well-earned shower, a peaceful 10-minute escape. She left the baby with grandma and auntie. What could possibly go wrong in 10 minutes, right? Well, turns out, a whole lot.

While the OP was lathering up, her aunt whipped out a piercing tool she borrowed from a friend and pierced the baby’s ears. Yes, a friend. Not a pro, not a doctor, just some random buddy. When the OP stepped out of the bathroom, she heard the baby crying, and noticed something… shiny. Tiny little gold studs twinkling in her newborn’s earlobes. She was fuming.

Auntie, on the other hand, was beaming, ready to accept her imaginary Best Aunt Award. But the OP completely lost it, told her aunt off, and rushed the baby to urgent care, just to make sure there wasn’t an infection. The next day, she informed her aunt she was not allowed to come near her family anytime soon. Auntie’s reply? She was just “trying to bond with her niece.”

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Lady, piercing a baby’s ears without consent from the parents is not cute, not sweet, not “just bonding”—it’s reckless. Piercing a baby’s ears can be a cultural norm or a personal choice, but it definitely comes with its own set of risks and rewards. On the plus side, babies are unlikely to remember the pain, and healing can be quicker with proper care.

But here’s the catch: their immune systems are still developing, which means infections, allergic reactions, and even scarring are real possibilities. The pros usually recommend waiting until at least 6 months old, and doing it in a sterile environment with a trained professional, not your aunt with a sketchy piercing tool.

But let’s not forget about consent. Babies can’t share their preferences regarding ear piercing. So, some folks would argue that parents (or aunties) should respect a child’s autonomy and allow them to make their own decision when they are older. Because bodily autonomy is real, folks.

We all should have the right to make decisions about our own bodies. Yes, even if you’re fresh out of the womb. Just because a baby can’t talk yet doesn’t mean they don’t deserve respect. When someone decides to pierce a baby’s ears without consent, they’re not just being “extra”—they’re stomping all over the idea that every person should have control over what happens to their body.

When kids grow up being poked, prodded, or pierced without a say, they start to internalize that their body isn’t really theirs, that adults get final say. It teaches them to ignore discomfort, doubt their instincts, and stay quiet instead of speaking up. It’s not about earrings—it’s about boundaries.

What do you think of this story? What would you have done if you were in the poster’s shoes? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens are horrified by the aunt’s actions, advising the mom to take legal action against her