Pregnant Wife Finds Out About Hubby's Affair, Shocked When Woman's Name Matches Her Dream Baby Name
Pregnant wife standing in nursery, holding belly and looking concerned, reflecting on hubbyu2019s affair and baby name shock.
Couples, Relationships

Pregnant Wife Finds Out About Hubby’s Affair, Shocked When Woman’s Name Matches Her Dream Baby Name

They say choosing a baby name is one of the toughest decisions a parent can make. After all, it has to work for a toddler, a teenager, and a full-grown adult with a LinkedIn profile. But imagine finally settling on your perfect name, only to have it forever tainted by your husband’s emotional affair with a coworker who, plot twist, shares that exact name.

That’s the kind of drama today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in. After finding out that her husband’s affair partner shared the same name as her unborn child, whose name she had loved for over three years now, she was confused as to whether to drop the name or not.

More info: Reddit

    There are some things in life that feel undeniably yours, until out of nowhere, someone else steps in and seems to stake a claim

    Pregnant woman in nursery holding belly, looking thoughtful with baby room decor including bear and bunny artwork behind her.

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author had long dreamed of a perfect baby name, which her toddler already used while talking to her belly

    Pregnant wife shocked by husband’s affair after discovering woman’s name matches their dream baby name.

    Pregnant wife shocked to discover hubby’s affair after woman’s name matches her dream baby name.

    Text excerpt about a pregnant wife shocked to find out about husband's affair with a woman sharing her dream baby name.

    Image credits:

    Man in a light blue shirt looking at his phone, related to pregnant wife finding out about hubby’s affair.

    Image credits: SHVETS production/ Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She then discovered explicit messages between her husband and a coworker, who coincidentally shared the same name she had chosen for her daughter

    ALT text: Pregnant wife conflicted over using dream baby name after discovering husband's affair with woman sharing the same name.

    Text update about a pregnant wife shocked by hubby’s affair and the matching dream baby name.

    Text about keeping a baby name tied to memories while coping with a pregnant wife’s emotional affair discovery.

    Image credits:

    Pregnant wife feeding husband cake in cafe, unaware of affair and shock linked to dream baby name.

    Image credits: peoplecreations / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Torn between letting go of the name or keeping it, she worried it might forever be associated with betrayal

    Pregnant wife shocked to find out about hubby’s affair when woman’s name matches her dream baby name.

    Pregnant wife discovers husband’s affair, shocked as other woman’s name matches her dream baby name.

    Text about a pregnant wife discovering her husband’s affair, shocked by the woman’s name matching her dream baby name.

    Text about a pregnant wife shocked by her hubby’s affair and a woman’s name matching their dream baby name.

    Image credits:

    In an update, she shared that she gave birth and chose to keep the name, focusing on creating positive memories with her daughter

    The OP had dreamed of this name way long before her second pregnancy. In fact, her toddler had started using it, affectionately calling the unborn sibling by it. Everything seemed perfect, until her husband’s phone revealed explicit messages with a coworker who, of all things, shared that exact name.

    This discovery left her devastated, but having her dream name tied to the situation made it even worse. From then on, she was left wondering if using it forever would trigger painful memories, or if she could still claim it as her daughter’s.

    In an update, the OP revealed that she eventually had her beautiful baby girl and that she chose to keep the name. Acknowledging that her people would question her choice, she explained that the name wasn’t about her husband’s choices or his coworker, but it was about her daughter. By holding on to it, she refused to let infidelity steal something so meaningful.

    She made a point to emphasize that her daughter would never bear the burden of the backstory, and that she wouldn’t ever be tied to her husband’s mistakes. As for her marriage, things were in a tricky spot as her husband was working on himself, while she was cautiously open to reconciliation, although she admitted it was complicated.

    Pregnant woman distressed sitting at a desk, holding her belly and forehead, shocked by hubby’s affair and matching baby name.

    Image credits: dusanpetkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The OP’s husband claimed that the infidelity wasn’t physical; however, Roamers Therapy emphasizes that infidelity can take many forms, including emotional and online affairs, and these can sometimes overlap. No matter the type, it has a significant negative impact on individuals, affecting their psychological health and overall emotional well-being.

    They highlight that it erodes trust between partners and can create long-lasting feelings of betrayal and insecurity. In fact, licensed psychologist Irena Milentijevic explains that infidelity can be considered a major traumatic life event that sometimes triggers symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder.

    She noted that individuals experiencing such trauma often respond with a wide range of emotional, cognitive, physical, and behavioral reactions and might experience intrusive memories of the event, negative shifts in thoughts and feelings about themselves, others, and the world around them, despite not feeling that way before.

    Building on this, it’s easy to understand why the OP wondered whether she should go ahead to give her child the same name she’d loved along before finding out about the affair. Psychology Today affirms that in many ways, the names we choose for our children become intertwined with our personal narratives, shaping both how we remember the past and how we experience and interpret new life events.

    Netizens focused on the emotional and practical aspects of the situation, urging the OP to protect herself and her children, while others insisted that she change the name instead. What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you have kept the name or picked a new one?

    Despite stating that she was navigating her uncertain relationship with her husband, netizens insisted that she focused on herself and changed the baby’s name

    Screenshot of a forum discussion about baby last names, related to a pregnant wife discovering hubby’s affair and matching baby names.

    Pregnant wife shocked to learn hubby’s affair and woman’s name matches her dream baby name during discussion.

    Pregnant wife discovers hubby’s affair, shocked as woman’s name matches her dream baby name in emotional story.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a pregnant wife discovering her husband's affair linked to her dream baby name.

    Pregnant wife shocked by hubby’s affair after discovering woman’s name matches her dream baby name in heartfelt online conversation.

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing a pregnant wife discovering her hubby’s affair and the shock of the woman’s name matching her dream baby name.

    Pregnant wife shocked discovering hubby’s affair with woman sharing her dream baby name, facing emotional dilemma.

    Pregnant wife shocked by hubby’s affair after woman’s name matches her dream baby name story discussion.

    Text conversation discussing a pregnant wife discovering her husband's affair with a woman sharing her dream baby name.

    Text message on a social app about changing thoughts, related to a pregnant wife shocked by hubby’s affair and matching baby name.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Bonus is that it will certainly give the ick to call a lover by his daughter's name, so there is a modicum of revenge.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bonus is that it will certainly give the ick to call a lover by his daughter's name, so there is a modicum of revenge.

