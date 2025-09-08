Wife Wants Man To Toss His Ex-GF’s Memory Box But Keep Her Late Ex-BF’s, Slammed For Hypocrisy

ADVERTISEMENT

Every relationship has its unspoken tests, those small but powerful moments that force us to rethink how well we understand each other. Sometimes it’s about finances, sometimes it’s about family, and other times it’s about something as simple as what we choose to keep, or let go of, from our past.

Objects carry memories, and when those memories involve old relationships, things can quickly get complicated. That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP) when she stumbled upon her husband’s old box of high school girlfriend memorabilia. After asking him to get rid of it, he promised to do so on one condition: if she got rid of her ex’s memorabilia too.

Expecting a partner to let go of memories of their ex while holding tightly onto your own can make even the most loving relationship feel unbalanced

The OP and her husband bought their first house and were downsizing when the wife discovered a shoebox of her husband’s high school ex-girlfriend’s keepsakes

She asked him to discard it, but he became defensive and refused, and said he would do it if she also gave up her own shoebox of a deceased college boyfriend

However, for her, the shoebox held the only remaining memories of her late boyfriend, making her feel the situations weren’t comparable

Two years later, she found the box still in the house and felt hurt, unsure if she was being unreasonable for wanting him to get rid of it while keeping hers

The OP and her husband have been together for eight years, married for three, and by all accounts are happy. They bought a house, built a home, and even downsized together. However, during the moving process, she discovered a shoebox tucked away among her husband’s things, and inside were old photos, letters, and keepsakes from a high school ex.

At first, she wasn’t angry; after all, many people hang onto little scraps of their past. Besides, she also kept a memory box of her ex who tragically passed away in a car accident years ago. Those few mementos were the only things she had left of him, as his family swiftly discarded the rest.

Still, she asked her husband if he’d be okay discarding it, and he resisted, claiming that he’d “forgotten” about the box and would deal with it later, but only if the OP also got rid of hers. Fast forward two years, and she stumbled upon the shoebox again. Despite promising to get rid of it, her husband hadn’t, and that left her deeply upset.

Remembering that he had said he would get rid of the shoebox if she did, she was left in a dilemma as she noted that their reasons for keeping the boxes were not to be compared, as her ex wasn’t living, but his was.

According to Cosmopolitan India, it’s common for people to carry things from their past into new relationships, including memories, experiences, and even physical items like gifts, letters, photographs, or clothing from former partners. Some keep these mementos out of sentimentality or simply out of habit, seeing them as harmless reminders.

However, others may interpret such keepsakes as signs of lingering attachment to an old relationship, which can sometimes create tension with a current partner. Elle highlights that keeping mementos from past relationships can become unhealthy when it interferes with the present. For example, failing to move on emotionally, or disregarding a new partner’s feelings.

They also note that allowing these items to spark frequent arguments or tension is a sign that the relationship is entering an unhealthy spot. However, Brides Today emphasizes that striking a balance with keepsakes from past relationships starts with determining whether you’re holding onto an item for personal memories or if it still carries emotional ties to a previous partner.

Open communication is also essential, they state, explaining that if your partner feels uncomfortable, you should discuss your perspectives and look for a compromise. Prioritizing the current relationship is key, so if a keepsake causes tension or makes your partner feel undervalued, it may be better to let it go.

Netizens criticized the OP, expressing sympathy for her loss but also pointing out that keeping her own box while asking her husband to throw his away came across as hypocritical. They argued that the principle should be equal treatment, adding that grief doesn’t automatically make one person’s memories more important than another’s.

What do you think about this situation? Would you keep a memory box from an ex if your partner asked you to throw it away, or would you let it go? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that the author was not just being unreasonable, but also highly hypocritical

