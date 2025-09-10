Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Workplace Harrassment”: Lady Mocks Coworker For Wearing Colorful Socks, He Wants HR Involved
Person wearing colorful socks with avocado and rocket patterns, highlighting workplace harassment over clothing choices.
Relationships, Work

“Workplace Harrassment”: Lady Mocks Coworker For Wearing Colorful Socks, He Wants HR Involved

Ifeoluwa Adesina
We all know that one person at the office who insists on jazzing up their outfit with something a little unconventional. Maybe it’s a tie with rubber ducks, a cat-shaped mug, or socks so bright they could guide planes at night. Most of the time, these quirks are harmless, sometimes even charming.

However, what happens when someone’s wardrobe choice becomes the center of an unexpectedly emotional showdown? That’s what happened when today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself laughing a little too hard at a colleague’s colorful sock collection. What she thought was just a quirky mismatch turned out to carry a much deeper, heartbreaking story, which left her feeling guilty.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes, what feels like a harmless laugh can actually cross a line you didn’t even see

    Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author noticed her new colleague consistently wearing colorful, mismatched socks, which she thought was weird

    Image credits:

    Image credits: stangro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    During a meeting, he caught her staring and laughing and asked her why she was staring, to which she pointed out his socks, causing the whole room to roar with laughter

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After the meeting, he explained that the socks were made by his late wife and held deep personal significance, and she apologized but called it unprofessional

    Image credits:

    He told her what was unprofessional was her making fun of something personal to him

    At a large company buzzing with different departments, a newcomer arrived dressed sharply in suits, but there was one glaring exception: his socks. Not sleek corporate blacks or grays, but wild, colorful socks with animals and patterns that didn’t match the outfit at all. Naturally, people noticed, and the OP thought it was hilarious.

    Her colleagues also joked among themselves, but things escalated during a multi-department meeting. The OP, sitting at the corner, kept glancing at the colleague’s socks, trying to stifle her laughter. He eventually snapped, asking if there was a problem, and instead of brushing it off, she admitted she was amused by his penguin socks.

    The entire room turned to look at his socks and roared with laughter, leading to an undeniably awkward atmosphere afterward. The colleague, embarrassed but composed, went back to business. After the meeting, the colleague waited outside and pulled the OP aside, revealing that the socks were hand-knit by his late wife before her passing.

    He had been wearing them ever since, almost like a daily tribute to her memory. The OP, stunned and remorseful, apologized for his loss. However, she went further to tell him the look was unprofessional, but he told her that what was unprofessional was her public commentary on them. When she told her colleagues what happened, they said he overreacted and that if you wear attention-grabbing clothes, you invite attention.

    Image credits: wirestock_creators / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Workplace culture plays a major role in whether employees feel free to express themselves or pressured to conform. Housely explains that environments that value authenticity and individuality tend to welcome small quirks, while toxic workplaces often suppress this by fostering gossip, ignoring personal boundaries, and cultivating negativity.

    Building on this, HR Acuity emphasizes that workplace harassment thrives in such environments. They highlight that workplace harassment can show up in different ways, with personal harassment being one of the most common, as it involves repeated actions that aim to humiliate, intimidate, or degrade a colleague.

    While such behavior is always unacceptable in a professional environment, it typically isn’t considered illegal unless it specifically targets a legally protected characteristic. Even so, personal harassment can still create a toxic workplace culture and may lead to serious consequences if not addressed appropriately.

    In the case of the colleague who was constantly made fun of because of his socks, when in reality it was just a way to honor his late wife, Eterneva notes that personal belongings play a role in the grieving process. In fact, grief experts call them transitional objects, offering comfort and a sense of closeness to someone who has passed away.

    Netizens condemned the OP’s behavior, labeling it as harassment, bullying, and deeply unprofessional. They insisted that mocking a colleague in a meeting crossed the line, especially once the personal meaning behind the socks was revealed. They also highlighted the toxic culture created by involving coworkers in the ridicule.

    If you were in this situation, would you side more with the colleague who wore the socks or with the person who laughed at them? We would love to know your thoughts!

    When the author told the others what had happened, they called him egotistical, but netizens don’t agree with that

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    I feel this one. I've been wearing some things of my late wife a lot recently, including, but not limited to, some of her favourite jewellery, most of which I bought for her or we bought together on holidays. I'm talking things like Egyptian 18ct gold inset with coral, lapis lazuli and turquoise, for example. Anyway, I've been fortunate that anyone who has commented has done so favourably, even if they were not aware of its meaning to me. This UTTER COW has even refused to crawl under whatever stone she sprang from and continues to mock him even now she knows why they mean so much to him. It brings tears to my eyes, literally, just reading her comments.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Good rule at work - avoid commenting on or obviously hawking at anyone's physical appearance. Even if you think it's silly or wrong or ugly, it's not your business, don't bring it up.

