ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t argue with the fact that gender reveal parties have gotten a little out of control since they first showed up. Expecting couples just seem to be coming up with more and more elaborate ways to tell the world whether they’re having a boy or a girl.

One pregnant woman asked her part-time baker bro to whip up a gender reveal cake but was stupefied when the final product was as grey as a concrete floor. Now the guy is asking a community of netizens if whipping up the genderless gateau was a jerk move.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Gender reveal parties are a pretty big deal these days, but this guy’s creative cake went sideways fast

Share icon

Image credits: unaihuiziphotography / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His pregnant sister asked him to bake the cake, assuring him that someone would be in touch with the baby’s details

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

With the deadline looming and no gender details incoming, the guy decided on grey inside and out

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

On the big day, his sister cut into the cake, but was shocked when it wasn’t filled with the classic pink or blue

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anonymous

ADVERTISEMENT

With criticism coming in hot from both his mother and sister, the guy is now asking netizens whether or not baking a neutral cake was a jerk move

OP, a 23-year-old hobby baker who’s good enough to get paid for wedding cakes, was asked to make a gender reveal cake by his pregnant sister. Simple enough, right? Until she said she wanted to be surprised too. No problem, she promised someone else would email him the gender details.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day of the reveal crept closer, and still, radio silence. So, doing the only logical thing he could think of, OP whipped up the most neutral cake imaginable. Grey inside. Grey outside. Decorated with fondant clouds. “Cement-core chic,” if you will. It tasted great but looked like a pastry-themed overcast afternoon.

At the party, OP’s sister sliced into the cake and immediately looked furious. Her husband? Baffled. Guests? Murmuring. OP’s sister pulled him aside, accusing him of being “passive-aggressive”, but he calmly reminded her he never got the gender. No pink. No blue. No data. What was he supposed to do? Channel the baby’s energy?

Now OP’s mom is claiming he humiliated the whole family. Honestly, though, what more could he have done? He even followed up before the party and got a casual “someone’s handling it.” In the end, the communication was a bigger flop than the concrete-like concoction, but OP is still asking an online community if he’s a jerk.

Share icon

Image credits: galitskaya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

From what OP tells us in his post, his pregnant sister’s gender reveal party wasn’t all that elaborate, which lowkey suggests planning is not her strong suit. When did gender reveal parties become such a big deal, though? And just how sophisticated are they getting these days? We went looking for answers.

According to The Guardian, back in 2008, blogger Jenna Karvunidis whipped up a simple pink‑filled cake, unintentionally sparking a phenomenon. Word spread fast when she blogged about her reveal and, by 2011, gender reveal parties were trending worldwide, fueled by viral YouTube videos and spreading across Pinterest and Instagram.

Today’s gender reveals have gone way beyond backyard gatherings. Think smoke bombs, confetti cannons, fireworks, and even parachuting parents. Social media and event planners have turned them into cinematic spectacles, but with extravagance comes danger. According to Prospect Magazine, past stunts triggered wildfires, plane crashes, and other disasters.

With that in mind, OP’s sister should probably be glad the only thing that went badly was the cake. Perhaps it’ll act as a powerful reminder when it comes to planning her next social event.

What would you have done if you’d been in OP’s shoes? Do you think baking a grey cake was a jerk move, or does the blame sit squarely with his happy-go-lucky sister? Share your thoughts in the comments!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the original poster was a jerk, but also laid the blame on his sister for being so lackadaisical

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT