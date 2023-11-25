Dad Cries After He Finds Out He’s Having A Daughter, Wonders If He’s A Jerk For It

ADVERTISEMENT

Good communication is fundamental to happy and healthy relationships. However, some topics—like childhood traumas—can be hard for people to broach, even when they love their partners with their entire being. But if left to fester, these traumas can have huge repercussions down the line. Being vulnerable and asking for help is never a sign of weakness though.

Reddit user u/ValuableBurner opened up to the AITA online community about a very sensitive issue. He shared how he burst into tears after learning his baby’s gender due to his fears about being a bad parent. The internet came out in force and shared some quality advice with the dad-to-be. Read on for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to u/ValuableBurner and we will update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

It’s vital that people communicate with their loved ones and learn to ask for help when dealing with their issues from the past

One dad-to-be, who had a traumatic childhood, opened up about how he reacted when he learned his baby’s gender

Many men are reluctant to open up about their feelings or to go to therapy to solve their issues

The author of the viral post, redditor u/ValuableBurner, revealed to the AITA community on Reddit how he started crying after his baby’s gender reveal party. According to him, he was treated very poorly by his father while growing up and he didn’t want to repeat the same mistakes. Meanwhile, the OP’s dad allegedly treated his sister well. This is why the author subconsciously wanted a daughter rather than a son.

Though the story split the AITA community, many readers were highly sympathetic. A lot of readers thought that the author’s actions were partially inadequate because he hadn’t explained things properly to his wife.

However, they urged him to go to therapy, in order to deal with his childhood trauma. They also told u/ValuableBurner to speak to his wife about his issues so that they’re on the same page.

Being vulnerable about one’s past, being honest with your partner, and asking for help during a difficult moment—all of these are signs of strength, not weakness.

However, many people still avoid opening up about their issues. Some folks might not want to burden their loved ones with their problems. So they’re left dealing with emotional turmoil all by themselves. Sometimes just voicing a problem reduces its impact. And getting an outsider’s perspective can really help with the whole healing process.

Many men struggle with mental health issues, however, seeking professional health is still taboo, even in economically advanced countries. As Orlando Health points out, men might avoid therapy because asking for help can be perceived as a sign of ‘weakness.’ Others, meanwhile, don’t want anyone to judge them or their past.

Other men may have difficulty expressing their emotions and talking about them, so they simply try to deal with them by themselves. Still, others hate the idea that they might have to rely on therapy in the future, cutting into their independence.

Deep relationships, which are good for our health and happiness, require vulnerability and honesty

However, no person is an island. We’re social animals who need and crave love, attention, respect, and support. When we cut ourselves off from open communication, we forego deep relationships that are so fundamental to our well-being.

As shown by an 85-year-long Harvard study, positive relationships are what make us the happiest and healthiest.

On the flip side, loneliness is incredibly bad for our health. According to the US Surgeon General, social disconnection is as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

In other words, failing to connect to other people in meaningful ways is going to have a massive impact on one’s physical and mental health. On the other hand, when we’re open, vulnerable, and willing to connect with others on a deeper level, we thrive.

Knowing this won’t automatically solve someone’s deep-seated fears and issues, though. It can take many long months and even years of therapy to resolve them. However, what matters most is the willingness to take the first step and be open about these problems with the people you care about.

At the end of the day, it’s up to each individual to do what suits them best. For some people, simply being vulnerable with their loved ones is enough to heal and move forward. For others, a support group can help loads. For instance, talking about your fears as a parent with your friends who already have kids can put at least some of your fears to rest.

However, for some individuals, therapy is going to be an unavoidable part of healing their past traumas. Unlike family and friends, therapists have far more experience guiding people and reframing past events. These are all steps worth taking for the sake of being the best parent you can be.

