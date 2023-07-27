 Baby Elephant Has A Great Time Struggling In Bathtub | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Baby Elephant Has A Great Time Struggling In Bathtub
12points
User submission
Animals

Baby Elephant Has A Great Time Struggling In Bathtub

Anduin
Community member

The elephant is probably one of the most adorable animals in the whole world – they are sweet, they are calm, they are friendly, they are social, and they are affectionate towards humans. Being around elephants is always a fun experience that you’ll remember.

Let’s take a look at this cute video of a Thai baby elephant enjoying just what he loves – taking a bath. If you have a soft spot for animals, the little boy surely will brighten up your day.

Uploaded by a tourist named Claus Jørgensen, the video starts when the not-so-small boy plunges head-first into the tub excitedly while his mother cheers him up behind, making everyone around couldn’t help but laugh out loud. The baby elephant has a little trouble making himself comfortable in the tiny tub, but he seems to love the water so much.

More info: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

The young mammal then manages to get out, but the next time he gets into the tub isn’t any easier, it’s even more miserable – he falls.

Baby Elephant Has A Great Time Struggling In Bathtub

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

But after a quick glance at his mother nearby, the boy stands up immediately. He goes out again and determines on getting into the bathtub – in the right way this time.

Baby Elephant Has A Great Time Struggling In Bathtub

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

The third time is still a struggle, but he makes it! The elephant has a lot of fun kicking his legs, making the water splash everywhere.

Baby Elephant Has A Great Time Struggling In Bathtub

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

After a short break, the baby elephant dives into the orange bathtub again and this time, he is helped by two blond tourists. However, our little boy decides he doesn’t need help. He takes the hose, and runs away hilariously.

Baby Elephant Has A Great Time Struggling In Bathtub

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

Could this elephant be any cuter? Let’s take a look at our playful boy

Baby Elephant Has A Great Time Struggling In Bathtub

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

Baby Elephant Has A Great Time Struggling In Bathtub

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

Baby Elephant Has A Great Time Struggling In Bathtub

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

Baby Elephant Has A Great Time Struggling In Bathtub

Image credits: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Anduin
Anduin
Author, Community member

Just new to BoredPanda, I hope I won't get bore with animal posts!

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Homepage
Next in Animals
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda