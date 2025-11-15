ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing quite like becoming a pet owner to bring out the inner photographer in all of us. Suddenly, every cute pose feels even cuter, every little scratch is strangely entertaining, and even a simple yawn becomes comedy gold. We want to capture it all.

But even the most photogenic animals have their awkward moments—and of course we document those too, because they’re absolutely hilarious. Since every pet owner has a secret stash of these gems, @expiredkohlscash on TikTok invited people to share theirs. Below are some of the best ones for an instant dose of laughter.

White dog sitting awkwardly on a toilet seat in a bathroom, one of the most awkward pet photos shared by people.

Aw! They're potty trained!

    #2

    Awkward photo of a wet dog in a bubble bath looking back with a funny expression, capturing pet moments perfectly.

    #3

    Awkward pet photo of a black dog with wide eyes wearing a black shirt, sitting indoors on a quilted blanket.

    #4

    Small dog sitting awkwardly on a couch looking sideways with wide eyes, one of the awkward photos of pets shared online.

    #5

    Awkward photo of a white and orange cat sitting with legs spread on a table in a dimly lit room.

    #6

    Awkward photo of a dog making a funny face while sitting in a car, capturing a humorous pet moment.

    #7

    Curly black dog awkwardly perched on the back of a leather couch, showcasing one of the awkward pet photos people shared.

    #8

    Awkward photo of a dog sitting with crossed front paws on a carpet inside a home, showcasing funny pet moments.

    #9

    Brown and white dog in mid-air playing indoors with a colorful toy, capturing an awkward pet photo moment.

    #10

    Close-up of a dog making an awkward face while sitting on a patterned couch, capturing a funny pet photo moment.

    #11

    Wet dog making an awkward face while sitting in a bathtub, one of the awkward photos of pets shared by people.

    #12

    Close-up of a dog making an awkward facial expression, one of the awkward photos of pets shared by their owners.

    #13

    Close-up of a pet dog with mouth wide open in an awkward photo taken and shared by people online.

    #14

    A cat sitting awkwardly on a bed, leaning against a stuffed animal in a relaxed pose.

    Just like your french cats, yes?

    #15

    Small wet dog wrapped in a blue towel being held outdoors in an awkward pet photo moment.

    #16

    Large dog sitting awkwardly on a car seat with legs stretched out, captured in an awkward pet photo.

    #17

    Dog with closed eyes captured mid-jump in snow creating an awkward and funny pet photo moment.

    #18

    Awkward photo of a dog sitting on a bed with a curious expression in a dimly lit bedroom.

    #19

    Black and white cat with tongue out making an awkward face outdoors near a red container on bricks, pet awkward photo.

    #20

    Awkward photo of a dog sitting on carpet with one leg bent and a puzzled expression indoors by a person.

    #21

    Awkward photo of a dog lying on its back on a gray couch with a relaxed, funny pose.

    #22

    A person smiling next to an awkward close-up photo of a goat with an amusing facial expression indoors.

    #23

    Wet cat with large eyes and damp fur in a tiled shower, one of the awkward photos of pets shared online.

    I suppose you think this is funny!

    #24

    Small dog wearing a sweater with tongue out, held by person, one of the awkward photos of pets people shared online.

    #25

    Small fluffy dog with a collar standing indoors, one of the awkward photos of pets people shared online.

    #26

    Awkward photo of a cat nestled between a person's legs with a funny squinting expression, showing pet's quirky side.

    #27

    Awkward photo of a dog outdoors with a funny facial expression, captured in a playful moment by pet owners.

    #28

    Pig wearing a black shirt standing near a playground at sunset, one of the awkward photos of pets shared online.

    #29

    Close-up of a dog's face in an awkward photo, showcasing a humorous pet moment captured by its owner.

    #30

    Close-up of a dog making an awkward face inside a car, one of many awkward photos of pets shared online.

    #31

    Awkward photo of a small dog with a crooked smile sitting in a kitchen, showcasing funny pet moments.

    #32

    Two dogs making awkward faces while lying together on a pet bed, capturing funny pet moments.

    #33

    Curly-haired dog sitting awkwardly indoors with a hesitant expression in a typical home setting, pet awkward photo moment.

    #34

    Small dog with messy fur sitting on a pink rug next to a TV remote in an awkward pet photo.

    #35

    Curly-haired dog wearing mismatched clothes standing on a carpet surrounded by scattered laundry in a bedroom.

    #36

    Large dog with a serious expression sitting close to a person, one of the awkward pet photos shared by people online.

    #37

    Dog sitting awkwardly on a couch with a serious expression in a living room setting, showcasing awkward pet photos.

    #38

    Bulldog wearing a red harness lying awkwardly on a car seat, showcasing a funny pet photo moment.

    #39

    Man napping on couch while his dachshund lies awkwardly on armrest in a cozy living room setting.

    #40

    Awkward photo of a yellow Labrador sitting unusually on a car seat with a calm expression and cloudy sky outside.

    #41

    Curly white dog sitting on a couch looking awkward next to a person with dark hair and a lamp in the background.

    #42

    Curly-haired dog making an awkward side-eye glance while sitting on a couch, capturing an awkward pet moment.

    #43

    Tabby cat standing awkwardly on hind legs on a floral tablecloth in a modern kitchen setting.

    #44

    White dog making an awkward pose while resting, one of the funny awkward photos of pets shared by people.

    #45

    Brown dog sitting awkwardly against the wall on carpeted stairs, captured in an awkward pet photo moment.

    #46

    Close-up awkward photo of a curious white chicken among other chickens in an outdoor pet setting.

    #47

    Awkward photo of a cat with wide eyes being held stretched out, one of the many funny pet moments shared by people.

    #48

    Small white dog with a shaved body and fluffy tail sitting awkwardly on a brown leather couch in an indoor setting

    #49

    Man carrying large dog over his shoulders in backyard, one of the awkward photos of pets people shared online.

    #50

    Awkward photo of a brown dog lying on a carpet with teeth showing in a funny, unexpected expression.

    #51

    Awkward photo of a hairless pet dog being gently held indoors with curtains and a couch in the background.

    #52

    Black dog making an awkward smile showing teeth while sitting on a carpet, capturing a funny pet photo moment.

    #53

    Light tan dog with a collar sitting on a bed with leopard print blanket against pink and white walls, awkward pet photo.

    #54

    Awkward photo of a surprised orange tabby cat standing on its hind legs with wide eyes and mouth open.

    #55

    Awkward photo of a small dog looking unsure while being held by its owner outdoors under clear blue sky.

    #56

    Small dog making a funny face while being petted on a blue blanket in a cozy home setting awkward pet photo

    #57

    Small dog with a funny tilted head sitting on a couch in awkward pet photo shared by people online

    #58

    Black and tan dog lying flat on tiled floor looking awkward in a funny pet photo shared by owners.

    #59

    White fluffy dog with a sleepy, awkward expression lying on a bed near brown patterned curtains and a floral blanket.

    #60

    Awkward photo of a small dog looking confused near a pee pad on the floor by a mirrored closet door.

    #61

    Fluffy white dog making an awkward face with crossed eyes and tongue slightly out in a close-up pet photo.

    #62

    Small fluffy dog with curly fur standing on a blanket, one of the awkward photos of pets shared online

    #63

    Black and white cat with paws stretched out towards the camera in one of the awkward photos of pets shared online.

    #64

    Small wet dog in a bathtub with an awkward expression, one of many awkward photos of pets shared online.

    #65

    Close-up of an awkward photo of a pet rabbit sitting on carpet near a wall vent and furniture leg indoors.

    #66

    Dog making an awkward face while person holds a phone showing a video of two people kissing with bunny ears filters.

    #67

    Husky with an awkward facial expression inside a car, one of the funny and awkward photos of pets shared online.

    #68

    Small fluffy dog on a couch with an awkward expression, one eye looking sideways, captured in awkward pet photos.

    #69

    Small fluffy dog held awkwardly by a person in a blue hoodie, exemplifying awkward pet photos shared online.

    #70

    Small fluffy dog with wide eyes giving an awkward expression, one of the awkward photos of pets people shared online.

    #71

    Human finger touching an awkward pet dog's raised paw in a close-up photo capturing a funny moment.

    #72

    Awkward photo of a small brown and white dog sitting oddly on a wooden floor in front of white kitchen cabinets.

    #73

    Black dog showing awkward teeth in a humorous pet photo taken by owners to share funny pet moments.

    #74

    Close-up of a dog making an awkward smile, one of the funny awkward photos of pets shared by people.

    #75

    Golden retriever sitting next to mess of torn trash bags and scattered garbage in kitchen, capturing awkward pet moment.

    #76

    Tabby cat sitting awkwardly on a brown leather couch, capturing one of the most awkward photos of pets shared online.

    #77

    Close-up of a black and white dog with an exaggerated nose, showcasing one of the awkward photos of pets shared online.

    #78

    White cat sleeping awkwardly with tongue sticking out on a patterned couch in a funny pet photo.

    #79

    Husky in mid-air awkwardly playing with a soccer ball in a backyard, capturing a funny pet moment.

