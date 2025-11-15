ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing quite like becoming a pet owner to bring out the inner photographer in all of us. Suddenly, every cute pose feels even cuter, every little scratch is strangely entertaining, and even a simple yawn becomes comedy gold. We want to capture it all.

But even the most photogenic animals have their awkward moments—and of course we document those too, because they’re absolutely hilarious. Since every pet owner has a secret stash of these gems, @expiredkohlscash on TikTok invited people to share theirs. Below are some of the best ones for an instant dose of laughter.